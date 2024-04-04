Controversial ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Pair Gets Engaged

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” couple has flown under the radar for the most part since appearing on the show, but they just got engaged and shared the news with fans. Chris Conran and Alana Milne left season 7 of BiP quickly after initially connecting, long before the finale. They have remained a couple since then, and now, they are planning to get married.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Conran Proposed to Alana Milne in Bali

On March 24, Conran took to Instagram to announce the news. “My dream girl said yes to forever,” he wrote in the caption. The first photo showed him on a bent knee with an open ring box in his hand.

Milne had her hands up to her face in that photo, which was taken during a trip to Bali, Indonesia. Conran set the scene with the ocean in the background, a heart made of rose petals, and lit candles.

Other Bachelor Nation stars flooded the pair’s comments section with notes of congratulations.

“oh my gosh A MILLION CONGRATULATIONS,” gushed Pieper James.

James was on season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” along with Cochran and Milne.

She connected with Brendan Morais during filming in Mexico. However, like Conran and Milne, they left filming early after their relationship became controversial.

Us Weekly noted James and Morais dated for about two years. They quietly went their separate ways in the fall of 2023.

Mari Pepin, Mike Johnson, Abigail Heringer, Michael Allio, and Blake Horstmann were among the other franchise alums who joined the celebration for Milne and Conran’s engagement.

As ET Online shared, the trip to Bali also celebrated Milne’s 30th birthday. The photos the couple shared showed Conran’s proposal seemingly surprised her.

The Couple Isn’t Rushing to Plan Their Wedding

A few days later, on March 27, Milne shared additional photos on her Instagram page. She showed off her stunning engagement ring and pictures showcasing the setup Conran created for the proposal.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” bride-to-be also answered fan questions in her Instagram Stories. She noted they haven’t set a wedding date yet, as they’re “just enjoying being engaged for now.”

Milne also revealed she told Conlan “exactly what I wanted” in an engagement ring “right after we started dating.” She also gave fans the lowdown on the couple’s engagement story.

“Chris hired a photographer to get ‘pictures of us on vacation’ while we were in Bali,” she explained. “At the end of the session after walking all over the resort, he led me up to this beautiful gazebo with candles and petals everywhere.”

She continued, “I completely blacked out and don’t remember anything he said but I remember being happier than I’ve ever been and saying yes!” After the proposal, they ate dinner in the gazebo.

Milne & Conran Have Put the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Drama Behind Them

Play

Another fan asked if they were “still upset with how you were treated on BIP.” Milne responded, “Water under the bridge at this point, nothing from that time has had a lasting effect on our lives.”

During season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Conran was initially paired with Jessenia Cruz. When Milne arrived, Conran’s affections shifted to her.

Allegations that Milne and Conran had already been dating before joining “Bachelor in Paradise” arose. In addition, some contestants alleged the pair were looking for Instagram followers and clout more than love.

Rather than try to stick it out, both Milne and Conran chose to leave. They reconnected on their own after filming, and have been together ever since.