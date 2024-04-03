‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Villian Welcomes 1st Baby, Shares Name & Photos

A former contestant from “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelorette” just became a father for the first time. Blake Horstmann and his girlfriend Giannina Gibelli have welcomed their baby boy.

After keeping the baby news private for a few days, Horstmann and Gibelli have shared the first photos and details of their baby’s arrival.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Welcomed Heath Orion on March 29

On April 2, Gibelli shared the news via her Instagram page. “His first breath took ours away,” she wrote.

“Meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24,” she added. Gibelli’s caption continued, “Everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true.”

The former “Love Is Blind” and “All Star Shore” star also wrote, “our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. thank you for all of the love and well wishes. Heath has so many people who love him. we’re parents!”

Horstmann commented, “Best day of my life.”

Gibelli’s Instagram post contained a handful of black-and-white photos from her labor and Heath’s birth. The first photo showed Gibelli holding Heath and his eyes were wide open as he looked up at his mama.

Jason Tartick, who was on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” alongside Horstmann, gushed over the baby announcement.

He wrote, “He’s beautiful and so are you two. Can’t wait to meet the little stud! Congratulations! Hope you’re recovering fast and well G baby!”

Abigail Heringer commented, “CRYING so happy for you both!!”

“Congrats you guys! He’s absolutely beautiful. Can’t wait to meet him,” added Chris Bukowski.

Comments came in from other former contestants such as Danielle Maltby, Emily Ferguson, Haley Ferguson, Blake Moynes, Hannah Godwin, and more.

Gibelli Says the Baby Is Horstmann’s Twin

Fans and “Love Is Blind” stars got in on the fun, too.

Kelly Chase, who was on season 1 of “Love Is Blind” with Gibelli, wrote, “oh my goodness he’s perfect! congratulations you two!! The way he’s looking at you and the way @balockaye.h looks at both you and the baby is just so beautiful! Can’t wait to meet him!”

Fellow “Love Is Blind” veteran Jessica Batten added, “He is here and he is so perfect! You did it mama…congrats you two!”

Amy Cortes from season 6 gushed, “Heath is forever blessed, congratulations to your beautiful bundle of joy 🥹🤍🤍🤍.”

A follower added, “Congrats he’s so precious, you look absolutely stunning while in labor.”

After welcoming Heath, Gibelli told Us Weekly, “Our baby is his father’s twin!”

She continued, “There are so many similarities it’s adorable to see them light up in each other.”

The baby may be Horstmann’s twin, but the new mom noted, “As far as his personality goes, he’s an Aries like his mama so we’ll see, he just might be the perfect mix of both of us.”

The “Love Is Blind” star also opened up about choosing the baby’s name. “We wanted his name to feel unique and meaningful, it’s a name that’s grounded in nature and his middle name is connected to strength, bravery and adventure.”

Gibelli shared, “As soon as we said the name out loud we looked at each other and just knew that was it.”