Chris Harrison Reveals If He’d Consider Return to ‘The Bachelor’

Chris Harrison spoke out about a possible return to ”The Bachelor.”

Just one month after launching his podcast, ”The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” the 51-year-old former TV host speculated that the success of his pod has to have gotten the attention of ABC executives.

“With the advent of this podcast, they’ve seen the numbers,” Harrison said on the February 20, 2023 episode of his pod. “They’ve seen the response in my social media. They’re not deaf to all of that. They’ve seen what’s happening, so am I shocked these conversations are happening? No. It would not be a surprise. In fact, I would be shocked if they aren’t happening.”

Harrison directly addressed a report that claimed that ABC executives are having “internal conversations” about bringing him back.

“Do I think these conversations have happened? Probably,” he added. “I think it would almost be crazy not to if you’re running a business, any business at all, and that business sales are down 50 to 60 percent and falling — and everybody can see the numbers, we know what’s happening — and you think there’s something that could change that and fix that? Of course, you’re going to have that conversation. You would be crazy not to have that conversation.”

Chris Harrison Revealed He Would Consider Talking to ABC

Harrison exited the Bachelor franchise in 2021 the fallout from his controversial, race-related interview with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay. He was replaced by former “Bachelor” star Jesse Palmer.

According to The Sun, ratings have dipped for “The Bachelor” season starring Zach Shallcross. The season premiere had only 2.96 million viewers, which is a drastic drop from Harrison’s last season as host, when 5.23 million viewers tuned in to see Matt James find love in 2021.

An insider told Radar Online that Bachelor producers want Harrison back because the long-running ABC dating show is now struggling and practically “on life support.”

On his podcast, Harrison didn’t rule out future talks with his former bosses.

“I live by the axiom never say never because in life and business, that comes back to bite you in the butt,” he revealed. “Would I have that conversation? Yes. I also believe in relationships and in business, take the phone call and you listen and you have that conversation, whether it’s uncomfortable or not.”

Chris Harrison Previously Said The Bachelor Ship Has ‘Sailed’ For Him

Harrison’s comments mark a major change in tune from an episode of his podcast earlier in February. At the time, he told guest Kaitlyn Bristowe that while he misses the people he worked with and the “talented crew” on “The Bachelor” shows, that’s about it.

“The overall show, no. I don’t [miss it],” he said of “The Bachelor”. “That ship has sailed, and it was wonderful. I don’t say that with any bitterness. There’s a time and a space for all relationships.”

According to The Daily Mail, ABC has not indicated that there’s any plans to approach Harrison with an offer to bring him back to “The Bachelor” franchise.

