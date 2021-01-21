Dale Moss’ Sister Speaks out After His Split From Clare Crawley

Shortly after Clare Crawley refuted Dale Moss’ statement about their breakup, saying she was “crushed,” his sister Robyn made it clear she has his back.

“I can proudly say, still until this day, NOBODY has had or will ever have my brothers back like I do,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. She has since made her account private.

Crawley and Moss first got engaged on The Bachelorette before leaving the show early. Since then, they revealed Moss was planning to relocate to Sacramento, where Crawley is based to aid in her mom’s care during her battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Moss confirmed rumors of their breakup on January 19, writing “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for us both at this time.”

He continued, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Despite referring to a “we” in his statement, Crawley made it clear she had no part in the announcement.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed time to really digest this,” the hairdresser wrote. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

She also wrote, “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love.”

Moss Faces Accusations of an Affair

E! News reported today that multiple sources believe Moss has long been cheating on Crawley with a friend he’s known since late 2019.

“Multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl,” they reported a source saying. “Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.”

They went on to report Crawley has since “seen proof” and the woman in question has told her friends about her relationship with Moss.

One of E! News’ sources said the former Bachelorette believes their split was a result of Moss realizing his supposed affair would be revealed.

However, a “source close to Moss” denied rumors of an affair, saying “Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship. He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her.” They claimed his rumored secret girlfriend was a friend who was helping him find an apartment to live in with Crawley.

Moss’ Intentions Have Been Called Into Question

In light of the allegations, some of E! News’ sources have called Moss a “fame-seeker.”

This is not the first time his intentions were called into question. During the production delay amid the coronavirus, Moss returned to his hometown in South Dakota. While there, he was interviewed by Midco Sports Network.

“Currently I am a model with Wilhelmina International and a sports and entertainment host. That’s always been one of my focuses,” said Moss during the interview. He continued, “I think how Ryan Seacrest has built a brand, and really an empire, is amazing and I’d love to model my career after him.”

Since the interview, Dale Moss has switched representation to EWG Management.

