‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Hosts Stunning Engagement Party: PHOTOS

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes celebrated their love three months after announcing their long-awaited engagement.

In January 2023, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars hosted a stunning engagement party at the Studio City Retreat Estate in Studio City, California, according to People. And not even the rainy weather could put a damper on things.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Worked With a Party Planner to Plan Their Celebration

Dean and Caelynn have been a couple ever since first falling in love on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2019. Some fans thought they’d never get married, but in October 2022, Dean popped the question while the two hiked in Hawaii. The emotional proposal took place on the 16th anniversary of his mother’s death.

Three months later, the couple’s engagement party was planned by Runaway Indie. Photos shared on Instagram showed the party decor, which included a drink tap wall and a romantic dinner table adorned with white roses. Dean and Caelynn’s initials were also incorporated into the party décor, including hurricane candles with the letters C + D engraved on them.

There was also a photo booth where guests hammed it up, as well as an elegant champagne glass tower. Dean wore a tan suit for the party, while his bride-to-be was dressed in a white cropped blouse and flowing maxi skirt. During the party, the lovebirds were photographed walking by an outdoor pool area carrying an umbrella.

Caelynn told People that the casual engagement party spread included sliders, a large charcuterie selection, and “comfort food” such as tomato soup and grilled cheese.

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Posed With Friends From Bachelor Nation at Their Engagement Party

Guests at the engagement party included “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender Wells Adams and his wife, actress Sarah Hyland, as well as Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad. In addition, Ben Higgins’ wife, Jessica Clark was a party guest, according to Us Weekly.

On social media, some of the guests posted comments about the engagement party.

‘Here’s to @deanie_babies and @caelynnmillerkeyes,” Adams captioned a series of photobooth pics on his Instagram story.

“It was so beautiful!” Tilley wrote of the party.

“It was BEYOND magical and the rain added that Midas touch,” wrote pal Emma Willis. “It was MAGICAL – loved being a small part of this special day with all you guys,” the makeup artist added.

On her Instagram story on January 15, 2023, Caelynn thanked the owner of Runaway Indie for planning the “perfect event” for her.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star also thanked all of her guests for celebrating with her and Dean. “I am so thankful for these people,” she captioned a photo booth pic of her posing with four of her closest friends. “Moving to Vegas has been tough because they’re not there. They are the most wonderful, caring thoughtful friends.”

Caelynn also revealed that her family traveled to California for the celebration. “My family made it out from Virginia, Florida, Colorado, and Nevada,” she captioned a family photo from the party. “They always show up for the big moments.”

