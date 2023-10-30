Ferguson Twins Share Family News After Months of Heartbreak

Former “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Emily Ferguson just revealed exciting news she had waited a long time to be able to share.

Emily and her twin sister Haley Ferguson spent much of their lives doing everything together. That included doing reality television together, although neither of them found lasting love via that avenue.

The former “Bachelor” stars both met professional hockey players and fell in love, and they had a joint bachelorette party. After that, both Emily and Haley got married in elaborate weddings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In fact, Emily and Haley both got married at the same venue. People noted that Haley wed Oula Palve on June 11, 2022, and Emily married William Karlsson on July 24, 2022. Both “Bachelor in Paradise” stars chose the Resorts World Las Vegas to host their nuptials, and naturally, they were one another maids of honor.

Haley & Emily Ferguson Did Not Experience Their 1st Pregnancies Together

After their weddings, however, the next big life change happened separately. In November 2022, Emily announced she was expecting her first baby. Her son, Beckham Karlsson, arrived on May 12.

In July, Haley took to Instagram to share that she and her husband had also been trying to get pregnant. However, they found themselves having to make some difficult decisions in that regard.

“After a year of trying and two failed IUI’s we’ve made the tough choice to start IVF,” Haley explained. She continued, “It wasn’t an easy decision to make but with a blocked fallopian tube and low ovarian reserve this is the safest/best choice for us.”

Haley shared several updates on her IVF journey after that. On October 30, she was ready to reveal in an Instagram post, “Baby Palve is on the way.”

Haley Ferguson & Oula Palve Are Expecting a Baby

Haley’s announcement continued, “It’s with extremely full hearts and tons of joy that Oula and I can officially share our exciting news!”

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star added, though, that “A part of me aches for anyone who sees this and feels pained. I know that feeling so well.”

She also wrote that she understood if some of her followers needed “to step away from my page during this period” while adding “My heart is with you.”

Palve shared one photo on his Instagram page and kept his caption simple. “Dreams really do come true. Baby Palve on the way!” Emily commented, “You’re gonna be the coolest dad!!!! So happy.”

The couple’s pregnancy announcement theme was a hit with Haley’s followers. The photos showed the couple reading a newspaper while sitting outside a coffee shop. The name of the paper was “The Baby Tribune,” and the top headline was “BABY PALVE IS ON THE WAY!”

Additional headlines included “IT’S AN IVF MIRACLE!!!” and “THE PROOF IS HERE.” An ultrasound photo was included as well.

Bachelor Nation Fans & Friends Were Overjoyed by Haley’s News

Haley’s announcement post was immediately flooded with notes of congratulations.

“BEST NEWS EVER,” commented Lauren Bushnell Lane, who was on the same season of “The Bachelor” as Emily and Haley. Lane received Ben Higgins’ final rose, but the couple split before walking down the aisle. She is now married to country singer Chris Lane and they have two sons.

“CONGRATULATIONS 🤍 so so happy for you guys,” added Astrid Loch. She is now married to her “Bachelor in Paradise” beau Kevin Wendt, and the couple has been open about their infertility journey as well. Wendt and Loch now have two sons, August and Nash. Their second son was born on October 7.

Emily commented, “Also these photos are such a vibe” on her sister’s post. She also wrote, “CRYING 😭😭😭❤️ love you guys [so much] and so beyond excited to add another little baby to our family!!! You’re going to be the most amazing parents!”

Former “The Bachelor” winner Vanessa Grimaldi gushed, “Shhh!! Such happy news!! Congratulations my love.”

“I’ve loved watching your journey and now with this announcement!!!” declared former “The Bachelorette” Katie Thurston.

A follower shared, “Beyond thrilled for you two 🤍🤍🤍 always had a feeling it would work out and you two would have the most beautiful kids! ❤️❤️ congratulations, mama!!!!

“Ahhhh so happy for you guys!! Been following you and Emily since your bachelor days! ❤️❤️,” read another note of congratulations.

In a second Instagram post, Haley revealed the couple’s baby would arrive in May 2024.