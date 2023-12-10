Haley Ferguson Shares More Sweet Baby News

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Haley Ferguson recently revealed that after a difficult journey with infertility, she was expecting a baby. Now, she has shared a gender reveal with her fans.

On October 30, after months of trying to become pregnant, Ferguson’s pregnancy was announced on her Instagram page. Her twin sister Emily Ferguson, who was also on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” welcomed a baby boy with her husband in May. Haley has shared she is due with her baby in May 2024.

Just a few weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Haley and her husband, Oula Palve, took to Instagram again with more fun news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Haley Ferguson Is Expecting a Girl

On November 19, Haley posted a video of her gender reveal on her Instagram page. In her caption, she wrote, “I had a very vivid dream of our baby before we even transferred our little embryo and that dream came true!”

“We can’t wait to meet you little darling,” the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star added. Her sister Emily was quick to comment, writing, “Sweet sweet baby girl. Auntie is about to spoil you SOOOOO much.”

The video showed Haley wearing a long, form-fitting white dress as she stood across from her husband. He was wearing a white shirt and checkered pants, and he held a large, inflated balloon in one hand between them.

The balloon had text on it that read, “Baby Palve is a…” It had blue and pink streamers hanging down, and Haley held a pin in her hand with short pink and blue streamers on it as well.

She prepared to pop the balloon, which she was successful in doing after a few seconds of hesitation and one failed popping attempt. The video then turned to black and white as the balloon popped, then shifted back to show a flurry of pink confetti.

Both Haley and her husband looked enchanted by the discovery they were expecting a baby girl.

Bachelor Nation Is Thrilled for Ferguson

The couple threw pink confetti into the air together and then shared a tight embrace and sweet kiss. Fellow Bachelor Nation alums along with plenty of fans took to the comments section to shower the pair with love and congratulations.

Former “Bachelor” Nick Viall shared his congratulations, and he is also expecting a baby girl with his fiancee, Natalie Joy. Amanda Stanton joined in on the fun, and she has a third baby girl coming soon too. Danielle Maltby and Kelley Flanagan gushed over the reveal as well.

“How exciting! Congratulations! Boy and girl cousin growing up together 💗💙,” gushed one of Haley’s followers.

“Ahh!! Sweet little girl! You’re gonna be the best girl mom! 🥹” someone else commented.

“Oh my goodness! Yay! 💖💝💖 🎀 She is going to be so so spoiled with love. Congratulations Haley & Oula,” added another commenter.

A few days ahead of her gender reveal, Haley posted a fun video on Instagram going through “Wives Tales” on predicting a baby’s gender. In her caption, she noted, “No matter what the gender is we are just over the moon to have a healthy baby!”