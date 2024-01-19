Jade Roper Honors Difficult Day Tied to Heartbreaking Loss

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Jade Roper opened up to fans as she navigated an incredibly difficult day. The former reality television star, who appeared on season 2 of BiP, fell in love with Tanner Tolbert while filming her season.

Roper and Tolbert got married and now are raising three children together. However, the loss of a fourth child a few months ago has hit especially hard over the past few days as the baby’s initial due date approached

Jade Roper Focused on Love & Positivity on Beau’s Original Due Date

On January 10, Roper took to her Instagram Stories and she admitted she had been “feeling extremely introverted” since Christmas.

Roper explained, “Beau’s due date is coming up (January 16th) and I’m feeling all sorts of emotions.” The “Bachelor in Paradise” star acknowledged that approaching due date might have been part of why she had been struggling.

In another Instagram Story, Roper asked others how they had handled the due date of a lost baby. A few days later, she posted a few glimpses of how she and her family navigated the difficult day.

One photo Roper shared showed a beautiful bouquet of yellow roses. “Tanner picked me up roses this morning, today was Beau’s due date,” she explained. A bit later, she shared a private Instagram message she had received and said it was “the sweetest thing to read today.”

The message Roper received included a string of yellow hearts and read, “Today we all should consciously do one extra nice/caring/selfless thing, and dedicate it to Beau.” The writer continued, “He’s still making a difference even if he’s not earth side. Lots of love sent ur wayyyyy.”

Roper also posted a photo of a small cake shaped like a heart that was decorated with blue and white icing. Roper lit one solitary birthday candle on it, and “Beau” was written in cursive on top. Another Instagram Story showed her daughter and one of her sons by the cake and Roper wrote, “Thinking warm and happy thoughts and then blowing out the candle.”

Roper Has Been Open About the Difficulties of Navigating the Loss of Beau

Roper had previously told “Bachelor in Paradise” fans she and Tolbert were trying for one more child. In April 2023, Roper teasingly gave an “update on pregnancy watch” via her Instagram Stories. She felt disappointed she hadn’t become pregnant yet. She had hoped she would welcome a Christmas baby.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained, “Tanner and I decided we are only going to loosely try for a couple months and not stress about it and if it’s meant to be, then it’s meant to be.”

Sadly, the next “pregnancy watch” update was a heartbreaking one. In August 2023, Roper shared via Instagram she had been pregnant, but she was experiencing a missed miscarriage.

Roper noted they had named the baby “Beau.” She posted somewhat regularly in the subsequent months about how she was managing life after the loss of Beau, acknowledging she was in her “sad girl era” at one point.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star celebrated her birthday just before Christmas, and she admitted in an Instagram Story it had been “really somber.” She was doing her best to enjoy the holiday season, but she acknowledged the fact that the loss of Beau was weighing heavily on her mind.