Michelle Money & Mike Weir Are Married, Share 1st Wedding Photos

Former “The Bachelor” contestant Michelle Money just got married. She wed her longtime love, golfer Mike Weir, in a gorgeous event in Hawaii.

Fans first met Money when she was a contestant on Brad Womack’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2011 for season 15, shared Us Weekly. Money’s edit on “The Bachelor” painted her as a villain. However, Bachelor Nation fans later came to see her differently.

After she didn’t receive Womack’s final rose, Money tried to find love on “Bachelor Pad” season 2 as well as season 1 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” While it had seemed she might have been successful during both experiences, for a short while, she ultimately remained single.

In August 2016, Money went public with her romance with Weir. The couple got engaged in January 2023 and set their wedding date for November 19.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mike Weir & Michelle Money Wanted an ‘Intimate’ Wedding

PGA Masters Champion Mike Weir Marries Bachelor Alum Michelle Money in Hawaii: See the Photos! (Exclusive) https://t.co/h15ZtIAMHv — People (@people) November 20, 2023

People shared the details on Money’s wedding. Ahead of the nuptials, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star told the outlet, “I am so excited to look Mike in the eyes in front of our girls and commit myself to him for time and eternity.”

Money has one daughter, Brielle, with her ex-husband, Ryan Money. Weir has two daughters, Elle and Lili, with his ex-wife, Bricia Weir.

Brielle, 18, officiated the ceremony, and the ceremony took place oceanside.

Additional guests for the wedding included Money’s mother, Weir’s parents, and the couple’s good friends, Linnea and George Roberts. As she previously noted on Instagram, Money’s father died of colon cancer in August 2011.

While the wedding ceremony was on Sunday, the group celebrated for several days. There was a day of golfing for the family ahead of the nuptials, along with hiking and snorkeling.

The Bride Found a Wedding Gown With the Perfect Vibe

Money walked down the aisle to the Zac Brown Band song “Free.” The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star found her wedding dress in Salt Lake City, Utah, the area where the couple lives.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum chose a wedding gown by Muse by Berta named the “Ivone.” The gorgeous wedding dress is from the line’s Como collection.

“It’s a bohemian style dress that has all the sexy touches I wanted,” Money explained. She found it on the sale rack at the bridal store where she shopped. “I put it on and fell in love!”

Money and Weir wrote their own vows for their nuptials. After the ceremony, the small group celebrated by sharing a dinner of truffle burrata caprese, followed by Bolognese, roasted vegetables, and Tuscan roasted fresh fish.

Dessert consisted of two separate cakes. One was a carrot cake, and the other was chocolate. Weir’s daughter Lili and friend Linnea were the cake creators.

Money’s Daughter Brielle Cried Through the Day

Brielle shared a few glimpses of the festivities over the weekend via her Instagram Stories. After Money and Weir were officially married, they drove away in a golf cart. Brielle wrote, “Cried the whole time. Mike – ‘we are going golfing now.'”

Monday gushed that her wedding was a “dream come true.”

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star received a lot of Bachelor Nation love on her Instagram post showcasing her name change and wedding gown. Franchise veterans like Trista Sutter, Ashley Iaconetti, Amanda Stanton, and Chris Harrison were among the many who weighed in to share in Money’s excitement.