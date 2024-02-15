‘Golden Bachelorette’ Spoilers Hint at Potential Lead Pick

A”BC is bringing “The Golden Bachelorette” to Bachelor Nation fans this fall. After the success of “The Golden Bachelor,” fans have been eager to see a woman-led spinoff. Now, the network has officially announced it’s happening.

The biggest question now revolves around the pick for “The Golden Bachelorette” lead. The network has that valuable information under wraps for now. However, spoiler king Reality Steve shared his thoughts after the announcement the show would be happening.

Reality Steve thinks the gig is Leslie Fhima’s if she wants it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Predicts Leslie Fhima Will Be ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Reality Steve shared his take on it all during the February 12 episode of his “Daily Roundup” podcast. He admitted that as soon as ABC confirmed their plans to pursue a season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” he was flooded with questions about who the lead would be.

Reality Steve pointed out, “They haven’t even chosen the ‘Bachelorette’ yet. So they’re not gonna announce the ‘Golden Bachelorette,’ considering it films after ‘The Bachelorette.'”

He expects that ABC will probably announce the next “Bachelorette” lead during “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” finale in March. He mentioned that it’s possible ABC will also announce their lead for “The Golden Bachelorette” at the same time.

However, he pointed out that ABC could hold that announcement until a later date and reveal the news via “Good Morning America,” social media, or some other way.

As for who ABC will choose to lead “The Golden Bachelorette,” his current thoughts remain consistent with what he has said about the concept all along. “My prediction and what I think, and I have heard nothing in regards to this, I would just be really surprised if it wasn’t Leslie.”

Leslie Fhima was the runner-up in Turner’s “The Golden Bachelor” season. After watching her navigate the heartbreak she endured with Turner dumping her, many viewers have rallied to see her return to look for love on her terms.

Reality Blurred noted that when “The Golden Bachelorette” was announced during the Television Critics Association presentation, executive producer Jason Ehrlich teased that they have “a true wealth of options here” regarding available women to choose from.

In Reality Steve’s opinion, “That’s pretty much [Ehrlich] saying, it’s gonna be one of the women that was on Gerry’s season.” He pointed out that “The Golden Bachelor” “kinda revitalized the franchise.”

Given that, he added, “I don’t think they’re gonna be, like, let’s just pluck a woman out of obscurity that we don’t know and make her the ‘Golden Bachelorette.’ Clearly, it’s gonna be one of Gerry’s women.”

There Are Other Candidates From ‘The Golden Bachelor’

In Reality Steve’s opinion, “It makes the most sense, and I would be really surprised if it wasn’t Leslie.” He continued, “Unless she drove some sort of hard bargain, I’m assuming that’s the one they were after and that’s the one that’ll get the gig.”

He pointed out, though, that nothing is official yet. Reality Steve promised to share details if he learns anything solid about ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette” lead pick.

Reality Steve also acknowledged other ladies could be chosen. “I mean, could it be Faith? I guess.” He added, “I don’t think it’s going to be any of the ASKN women, I really don’t.” “Faith” refers to Faith Martin, whom Turner eliminated after her hometown date.

The “ASKN” crew was a friendship formed among “The Golden Bachelor” ladies April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower. The four ladies had been very tight from filming and beyond. Now, however, Kirkwood is no longer a part of the group.

The podcaster added, “I think this is kind of a Faith or Leslie deal.” He believes that “just because they lasted the longest and the audience certainly has a connection to that.”

Reality Steve continued, “And that’s no shot to any of the other women… I just know the way the show works and I just feel like, the way they built Leslie’s story, I think it’s gonna be her.”

Fans May not See ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Happen in 2024

Reality Steve previously revealed he heard that ABC would be doing a season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” He also heard it would film right after filming the next season of “The Bachelorette.”

At the time, he also explained that he was hearing ABC would drop “Bachelor in Paradise” to make room for “The Golden Bachelorette,” at least for 2024.

During his February 12 podcast, Reality Steve pointed out that ABC confirmed plans for “The Bachelorette” and “The Golden Bachelorette” for the fall. However, he noted, there was no mention of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“I’m telling ya, I think this is the last nail in the coffin, at least for 2024.” He added, “That pretty much confirms there is no ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ this summer,” he said.

“The Bachelorette” will begin airing in May as usual, Reality Steve suspects. Then, it will probably air the finale in early September. Then, he believes, “The Golden Bachelorette” will air from September to November.