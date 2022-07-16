‘BiP’ Star Was Urged ‘Don’t Get Into a Relationship’ During Filming

An interesting revelation emerged during a recent podcast, and “Bachelor Nation” fans will not want to miss this one. Raven Gates chatted with Christy Carlson Romano on the “Vulnerable” podcast and had some juicy scoop to share.

As “Bachelor in Paradise” fans will remember, Gates first appeared on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” becoming the runner-up to his final rose recipient Vanessa Grimaldi. Gates appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” a few months later, and quickly connected with Adam Gottschalk. They did not get engaged during filming in Mexico, but they reunited off-screen and now are married with one child. Based on what Gates shared in this podcast, she easily could have headed down a very different path in her life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gates Applied After a Difficult Week in Her Personal Life

During the podcast, Gates explained her decision to apply for “The Bachelor” came after an incredibly rough week. At the time, she was in her first year of law school, learned her father had lung cancer and was given only a few months to live, and she caught her live-in boyfriend in bed with someone else. She quit school and moved home to be with her dad, and that was when she decided to apply for the show. Ultimately, the decisions she made during that tough time worked out for the best. Gates noted, “I mean everything good in my life happened because my back was up against a wall and I had to make a move.”

After she ended “The Bachelor” as Viall’s runner-up, producers told her they were considering her for “The Bachelorette.” In fact, she explained, they told her not to do any sponsored content on social media for a full year because if she did, they would no longer consider her for the opportunity. While she waited to see how that played out, producers asked if she wanted to do “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Producers Wanted Her to Focus Simply on Having Fun

Gates decided to do “Bachelor in Paradise,” and she explained producers were “very instrumental” in the relationship she developed with Gottschalk. Prior to hitting the beach, however, one producer sat her down and offered his advice. “Just have fun, we’ll take care of you, just don’t get into a relationship,” she was told.

She was also told to utilize this strategy because “we’re planning on making you the next ‘Bachelorette.’” As fans know now, Gates did fall in love on the beach. She now says it was “like divine intervention” and “a spirital moment in my life” that told her to “stick with Adam. This is your soulmate.” Gates also shared, “And thank God I didn’t” walk away from Gottshalk, “cause you know what happened? Becca and Arie had just split, and he proposed to his runner-up, so they gave the lead to Becca.” Gates added at the point that Arie Luyendyk, Jr. ended his engagement to Becca Kufrin and reunited with Lauren Burnham, she had already decided to stick with Gottschalk.

Luckily, that decision worked out quite well for Gates. “I do feel like I won the lottery,” she said. “Every broken road led me to my husband, it led me to my baby. Every broken thing in my life was for good,” Gates added, as she reflected on how things turned out by not becoming “The Bachelorette.”