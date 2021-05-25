Who Are the Finalists on ‘The Voice’ 2021?

A winner will be declared on NBC’s “The Voice” during the three-hour season 20 finale airing tonight, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

But, who will it be?

Monday, May 24, the Top 5 contestants performed live on stage in the first half of the two-part finale, each hoping to score enough votes to win. Voting opened at the start of the show and closed at 7 a.m. Eastern Tuesday.

The winner will be revealed Tuesday night, an honor that will also be bestowed to one of the winning coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, or Blake Shelton. Each coach has at least one contestant remaining, but Shelton has two because Jordan Matthew Young won the Wildcard Instant Save at the end of the semi-finals results show.

Here are the Top 5 finalists:

Rachel Mac

Rachel Mac is the only woman left in the competition. She could also be the first contestant on Team Nick to win “The Voice.”

During Monday’s live finale performances, the 15-year-old singer from Michigan sung Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance,” and Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”

Kenzie Wheeler

Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler, 22, has brought major country vibes to the reality TV singing competition since his blind audition.

During Monday’s live finale performances, the singer from Florida sung Tracy Byrd’s “The Keeper of the Stars” and “Heartland” by George Strait.

Cam Anthony

Shelton is confident Cam Anthony, 19, originally from Philadelphia, has got what it takes to win “The Voice.”

Following Anthony’s performance of Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” during the finale performances Monday, his coach Shelton couldn’t say enough about him. “On my 20th season, God put this young man in my life on The Voice that may change everything for this show.”

He added: “I want people out there to know that the only thing bigger than Cam’s talent is his heart and his mind.” Anthony also sang Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Victor Solomon

Victor Solomon, 22, is a soulful singer and college student living in North Carolina.

During the finale performances, Team Legend’s Solomon chose Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” But it was his second song choice, “Freedom” by Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar, that prompted Legend to call it “the best performance” ever on “The Voice.”

Jordan Matthew Young

At 34, Jordan Matthew Young may be the oldest finalist on “The Voice” this season, but he’s brought a youthful, rock and roll vibe to the show.

During the finale performances, he sang B.B. King & Eric Clapton’s “Key to the Highway” and “Stay” by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko’s.

These Coaches Will Return for Season 21

Nick Jonas is the only coach from season 20 that won’t be returning next season.

That means Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend will all appear as judges during season 21, alongside Ariana Grande, who will make her “Voice” debut in the fall.

According to US Weekly, this upcoming season will be Clarkson’s eighth time as coach and Legend’s sixth. Shelton is the longest-running coach in the history of the show appearing in all 21 seasons.

Ariana Grande is Joining the Star-Studded Cast

Ariana Grande is replacing Jonas next season. Back in March 2021, the “Positions” singer announced on Instagram that she’s joining “The Voice” as a coach for the first time.

“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season,” Grande wrote in the photo caption, adding, “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Jonas will finish the 20th season of “The Voice” before pop star Ariana Grande takes over. She’s set to join Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend during season 21 airing in the fall.

Every coach has commented on Grande’s new gig since her March announcement.

During a virtual Q&A session on April 13, Shelton told PEOPLE, and other publications, that he’s “excited” for Grande to join the show, adding, “It’s somebody new for me to beat.” Shelton, one of the original judges on “The Voice,” has led seven contestants to victory at the time of this writing.

Legend, who also joined Shelton during the Q&A, said Grande is a perfect fit.

“Part of the charm of the show is that we keep things exciting and bring different coaches on that will add a new flavor to the mix,” he added. “Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills.”

Clarkson said she’s also “excited” for Grande to join the team.

During a segment on her daytime talk show, Clarkson spoke about Grande’s upcoming debut, saying that she is her biggest competition. “They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’”

Clarkson is definitely a fan of Grande’s. She’s covered a handful of her songs, like “Imagine,” during her variety talk show.

The second part of the season finale of “The Voice” airs Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

