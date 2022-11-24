‘The Voice’ Coaches Call Blake Shelton ‘The Coach to Beat’ This Season

“The Voice” season 22 is really heating up. With only 10 singers remaining after this week’s performances and elimination, fans have begun speculating about who they think will win the season, and which coach will earn bragging rights as having the winner on their team.

In a recent sit-down interview for Access, this season’s coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton opened up about their current places in the competition. They also discuss which coach would host the best Friendsgiving and their favorite holiday cocktails.

See the interview and hear what the coaches have to say below.

Gwen Stefani Though Blake Shelton Was Sure to Lose This Season At First

Play

Gwen Stefani Didn’t Think Blake Shelton ‘Had A Chance’ In New Season Of ‘The Voice’ Season 22 of “The Voice” is nearing its end and Gwen Stefani is revealing why she didn’t think Blake Shelton would go far. “I didn’t think Blake, when this whole thing started, had a chance in the race,” she told Access Hollywood. “It’s true you were losing, and you were a loser but now you… 2022-11-22T20:42:10Z

When asked who was “the coach to beat” this season on “The Voice”, the coaches didn’t immediately come to an answer.

“I don’t know that anybody is honestly,” John Legend said, with Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello agreeing with his “diplomatic answer”. Eventually, the three did give some acknowledgment to Blake Shelton, who is the only coach, after two rounds of live shows, to have all four of his team members who started the live shows still in the competition.

“All I’ll say is that I didn’t think Blake, when this whole thing started, had a chance in the race,” Stefani said of her husband Shelton’s chances this season. She went on to say after he laughed at this, “What? It’s true! You were losing and you were a loser but now you have so many good people on your team. It’s crazy.”

Legend and Cabello joke that this is in no part due to Shelton’s coaching but rather the natural talent of his four remaining contestants, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie, and Rowan Grace (whom he stole from his wife’s team during the Knockouts).

Fans are in agreement that Blake is one to watch, with one fan writing in a “The Voice” Fans Facebook Group, “Go Team Blake! I have said from the beginning,that I thought Blake had the most solid team, and that the winner will come from his team ( and apparently a lot of America agrees! ) However, I think that Justin from team Gwen is the biggest contender not from team Blake. I see bright careers for them all, but I think Bryce Leatherwood will be the winner this year.”

Team Blake is the Only Full Team Left in the Competition

Play

Who Will Win the Instant Save? | NBC's The Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2022 The winner of the Instant Save is revealed in the Live Top 13 Eliminations on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice… 2022-11-23T06:00:03Z

Team Blake is the only team left unscathed after two rounds of public voting.

After the Top 16 performed, each coach had to send one of their two singers with the lowest total fan vote to a sing-off to compete for the Instant Save. After singing against Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado, Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkins, and Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood won the Instant Save with his cover of “Let Me Down Easy” by Billy Currington. This left Team Blake ahead with four members left compared to the other teams’ three each.

One week later, the Top 13 performed songs that changed their lives, and at the end of the round it was revealed that all remaining members of Team Legend and Team Blake survived the fan vote that week, pitting members of Team Gwen and Team Camila against each other for the Instant Save. Team Gwen’s Kique was saved for his performance of The Weeknd’s “Earned It”, sending is teammate Alyssa Witrado home along with Team Camila’s Eric Who and Devix.

“The Voice” Top 10 perform live next Monday, November 28, at 8 pm Eastern.

READ NEXT: Camila Cabello Calls Blake Shelton ‘Crazy’ For Not Standing During Live Show