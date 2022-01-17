Blake Shelton Made More Money Than Any Other Country Artist in 2021

Blake Shelton did pretty well for himself in 2021. In fact, he was one of the top ten earners in the music industry last year.

The only country artist to make Rolling Stone’s top ten list of highest-paid musicians, Shelton made $83 million in 2021. That’ll buy a lot of cowboy hats! The outlet reported that Shelton sold his catalog for more than $50 million last year. He also had a successful tour that made $14.5 million, released a new album, and made eight figures as a coach on “The Voice.”

Shelton was ninth on the top 10 list, placing above Taylor Swift who made $80 million. Swift was the only female artist on the list. The artists who made more than Shelton and Swift were Mötley Crüe, Lindsey Buckingham, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ryan Tedder, Kanye West, Paul Simon, Jay-Z, and Bruce Springsteen.

What Is Blake Shelton’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shelton has a net worth of $100 million. He very well might be worth more now after the successful year he just had. He reportedly makes $13 million for each season of “The Voice.”

Is Shelton the richest coach of “The Voice?” Not exactly. Ariana Grande, who joined the panel of coaches for season 21 in 2021, has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It makes sense that the wealthiest coach on “The Voice” would also have the highest salary on the show. According to a report on the “Naughty But Nice” podcast, Grande made between $20 to $25 million for appearing on season 21.

Kelly Clarkson is worth $35 million and John Legend is worth $75 million. Legend is another star who could be worth a lot more in the near future. He sold his musical catalog in 2021 but the financial details of the deal have not been made public yet.

When Is ‘The Voice’ Coming Back?

Season 21 of “The Voice” wrapped up in December 2021 with sibling act Girl Named Tom of Team Kelly winning it all. Although there have been two seasons of “The Voice” each year in the past, there will be only one season per year moving forward. Deadline reported the change back in May 2021.

Although “The Voice” has not yet been renewed for another season, it should return in fall 2022. Fans are already wondering who the coaches for season 22 will be. Kelly Clarkson sparked rumors that she might not be returning when she said she plans to make changes in 2022 during an Instagram Live.

There’s also been speculation that John Legend won’t be returning as he announced a Las Vegas residency that runs from April 22, 2022, through October 29, 2022. The past season of “The Voice” premiered in September. However, live episodes don’t start right away so it’s still possible that Legend will return for season 22.

It has not been confirmed that any of the current coaches will return for the next season. Past coaches who could possibly return in place of one of the current coaches include Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani.

In March 2021, a source told Page Six that Jonas wasn’t permanently leaving the show. “Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon,” the source said.

