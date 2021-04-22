Why Blake Shelton was Called a ‘Jerk’ on ‘The Voice’

During the 20th season of “The Voice,” ovation-worthy performances are almost as common as the teasing remarks made by celebrity coaches about each other. Especially between pop sensation Nick Jonas and country star Blake Shelton.

On Monday night’s episode, which aired on April 19th, Shelton teased Jonas following a musical performance by a contestant on John Legend’s team during the first Knockouts round of the season. Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson came to Jonas’s defense, even calling Shelton a “jerk” for what he said.

So what did Shelton say that prompted the pop diva’s choice of word?

Why Clarkson Called Shelton a ‘Jerk’

Following Gean Garcia’s Knockouts performance against Victor Solomon Monday night, things got pretty heated between the coaches. But it’s all in good fun.

Before Shelton judged the individual performances given by both contestants, who are on team Legend, the singer took a jab at Jonas, something he does pretty regularly on the show with all the coaches, including Clarkson.

“I also keep thinking you’re on Nick’s team,” Shelton told Garcia, “because he’s hit his button so many times for you, and you refuse to choose him as your coach.”

The rest of the coaches laughed in response, including Jonas, who got up from his red chair momentarily before sitting back down.

“You’re such a jerk!” Clarkson told Shelton.

When it was time for Jonas to chime in and judge the performances, he did admit that while he might’ve tried to get Garcia on his team, “I don’t think it was totally necessary to bring that up,” directing his response to Shelton.

Legend interjected: “I think he purposely tried to embarrass you.”

“Listen, you’re not going to get to me, Shelton,” Jonas quipped.

Once the coaches were able to get down to business, Legend chose Solomon as the winner of that particular Knockouts round following his rendition of The Temptation’s “My Girl.”

Shelton is Almost Always Teasing his Fellow ‘Voice’ Coaches

Jonas isn’t the only victim of Shelton’s teasing in this season of “The Voice.”

Shelton has made jokes about Clarkson as well, especially while she was out sick during the filming of The Battles in early April. Country star Kelsea Ballerini temporarily filled her spot until Clarkson recovered and returned in time for the Knockouts Round.

How did Shelton tease Clarkson?

Following a Battles performance between team Kelly’s JD Casper and Kenzie Wheeler, Shelton reminded everyone of the fact that Clarkson prevented Wheeler from being on his team during the Blind Auditions in March, so she could have him.

“Kenzie, you were blocked from being on my team and ended up with a coach who fakes illnesses,” Shelton said about Clarkson’s absence from the show. “She didn’t even show up to work today, okay?”

During another Battles performance, this time with Ainae and Anna Grace, also on team Kelly, Shelton couldn’t help but take another jab at the absent coach. “As you know, Kelly has tested positive for Dummy,” he said. He got a laugh from the other coaches. “And, she’s not here today. Your coach already isn’t showing up for her job.”

