John Legend Shares Adorable Pics Of His ‘Christmas Crew’

In a holiday-themed post on Instagram, John Legend shared a collection of cute pics of his family on Christmas Eve. The popular musician and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were joined by their four children as they spent the holiday in New York City. In a caption on the post, Legend describes his family as “My Christmas crew.”

The first two pics of his post show Legend and Teigen enjoying a romantic dinner inside a New York restaurant. In another photo, “The Voice” coach can be seen receiving help on the piano from the couple’s youngest child, Wren. Legend beams with pride as he watches his 6-month-old son tap away at the keys on the piano.

In another pic, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles take a picture in front of a large and festive Christmas tree in an urban plaza.

Fans React To Pics Of John Legend’s ‘Beautiful Family’

In the final two pictures of the post, Legend includes photos of his young family spending some time outside in the cold winter air. Luna and Miles can be seen as they have fun on a city playground, bundled up in their winter coats.

Fans wasted little time in commenting on John Legend’s post. Many fans wished the singer a Merry Christmas as they complimented him on his adorable pics with his family.

“Thank you for sharing, John,” wrote one fan in a comment under his Instagram post. “And for allowing to have a glimpse of your beautiful family and life during this holiday season. Merry Christmas handsome.”

“What a glorious life you guys have merry Christmas to you all. Stay safe and always love each other,” wrote a second fan in the comments.

“Lovely family! Merry Christmas‼️” Exclaimed another fan.

John Legend’s Children Bring Him ‘A Lot Of Joy’

Taking pride in his growing family is nothing new for Legend. The “In My Mind” singer has been open about the effect that his kids have had on him. “They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy,” Legend told People in an October 2023 interview.

Speaking about his two oldest children, Legend detailed his life as a dad. “They’re in school. Miles is in kindergarten and Luna’s in second grade,” he said. “Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student,” he continues. “So I get to relive that with my daughter and my son.”

In January 2023, the couple welcomed their daughter, Esti. Just six months later, the couple announced the birth of their son, Wren, who was born via a surrogate. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Teigen shared the couple’s decision to opt for a surrogacy birth.

“We also met the most incredible, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” Teigen wrote in her post. “All of our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow,” she wrote.

In her post, Teigen went on to explain the origin of Wren’s full name. “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you. Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”