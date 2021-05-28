‘The Voice’ Coach to Replace A-Lister’s Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson, a celebrity coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” is moving up in the daytime TV world.

When she’s not coaching artists on the primetime TV singing competition, Clarkson is hosting her own three-time Daytime Emmy-winning talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which also airs on NBC, but earlier in the day.

Clarkson may not have won season 20’s “The Voice” alongside contestant Kenzie Wheeler, who came in second to Team Blake Shelton’s Cam Anthony during the finale, which aired on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. However, Clarkson did manage to land a prime TV spot for her talk show, which will replace “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in fall 2022, according to NBC.

Why is Clarkson replacing the long-running TV show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres?

Here's Why Kelly Clarkson is Taking Over Daytime TV

A little over two weeks since DeGeneres announced that next season, the 19th, would be the last for “Ellen,” NBC released a statement on May 26, 2021, naming Clarkson as the soon-to-be queen of daytime TV.

In the statement, Valari Staab, president of NBC Universal Local, said: “We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

In January 2021, Page Six reported that Clarkson’s show, which is currently in its second season per NBC, airs after the “Ellen” show at 3 p.m. in most TV markets. But since “Ellen” will no longer be on the air in fall 2022, the network decided to give the daytime slot to Clarkson’s hour-long show, which, according to NBC’s statement, is “the most-watched talk show in seven years” and “airs in 100 percent of the country across 200 stations.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” was renewed in 2020 for two additional seasons through 2023, according to NBC.

Research firm Nielsen said ratings for “The Kelly Clarkson Show” dropped 26% year over year for the six-month period from September to February, declining to 1.3 million viewers, according to The New York Times. During that same period, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” lost more than a million viewers, a 43% drop from 2.6 million to 1.5 million viewers year over year.

Per NBC’s statement, the network has high hopes for Clarkson’s show, which was nominated for six Daytime Emmys, including one for ‘Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show,’ according to the Daytime Emmys, which announced its nominations on May 25 for its 48th annual awards airing on June 25, 2021.

Why Ellen DeGeneres Says Season 19 is the Last

DeGeneres is saying goodbye to daytime TV.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter published May 12, 2021, the host said she’s ending “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after 19 seasons.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told the publication. The longtime host informed her staff on May 11, 2021 that the show would be ending after next season, the outlet reported.

Following her initial announcement, DeGeneres sought advice publicly from former daytime talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

On May 13, 2021, Oprah joined DeGeneres virtually on “Ellen” to discuss what life would be like for DeGeneres following her daytime gig. Oprah was after all in the same shoes 10 years ago when she bid farewell to “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2011 after 25 years, according to Oprah.com.

I’m so glad @Oprah was here with me today. pic.twitter.com/Rd5VS9wKAX — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 13, 2021

During the interview, DeGeneres asked Oprah what she thinks she will miss the most about hosting a talk show.

“I think you will miss the camaraderie of the audience,” Oprah told the comedian.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, DeGeneres hasn’t had a live studio audience, and said she hopes by next season, her last, she’ll have one “that can celebrate with me and say goodbye.”

Her last episode will air in 2022.

DeGeneres’ decision comes on the heels of a year of scrutiny for the show after past and current employees have spoken out about what they say is the set’s “toxic” work environment.

BuzzFeed News spoke to several of those employees who said they didn’t feel valued or respected. Some said they were fired for taking medical leave or using their bereavement days. One employee said racist remarks forced her to leave.

In an interview with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, which aired on May 13, 2021, DeGeneres said that she’s not ending the show in light of the accusations.

“If it was why I was quitting, I would not have come back this year,” the comedian said, referring to season 18.

Prior to her TODAY interview, DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter that she didn’t believe the allegations at first. “Of all the talk shows I’ve done, everyone here is so happy,” she said.

DeGeneres told the mag she always prioritized “kindness” and compassion” on her set.

The next season of “The Voice” airs in fall 2021.

