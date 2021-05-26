Who Won ‘The Voice’ 2021?

NBC’s “The Voice” wrapped up season 20 and the 10th anniversary season on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The show featured the results of the top five performances that aired on Monday, May 24, 2021.

The coaches, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton were all vying for their chance to win “The Voice” once again, and each of the contestants was hoping to take home the record deal that the winner of “The Voice” earns.

WARNING: Spoilers for the season 20 finale of NBC’s “The Voice” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know what happened on the finale episode.

Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 20?

The winner of “The Voice” season 20 was announced to be Cam Anthony and Team Blake, meaning Kenzie Wheeler and Team Kelly were the runner-ups of the season.

The third place spot went to Jordan Matthew Young and Team Blake, and in fourth place was Rachel Mac and Team Nick. Victor Solomon and Team Legend came in fifth place overall.

Near the end of the show, Carson Daly invited all five finalists onto the stage and allowed them to speak with their coaches for a moment.

Contestants in the running to win “The Voice” in 2021 were Team Nick’s Rachel Mac, Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler, Team Legend’s Victor Solomon, and Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young and Cam Anthony. Going into the finale, it was a tight race between the contestants with Cam Anthony possibly having a bit of a lead.

The winner of “The Voice” receives a record deal and is often supported in their career by their “The Voice” coach moving forward.

Who Performed on the ‘Voice’ Finale?

There was a huge slate of guest performers for the finale event on “The Voice.”

Here’s who took the stage to perform during the finale:

Lauren Daigle

Ben Platt

Gwen Stefani & Saweetie

Justin Bieber

Thomas Rhett

Snoop Dogg & DJ Battlecat

One Republic

Maroon 5

Kelsea Ballerini

Viewers may be particularly interested in Maroon 5’s inclusion on the list, as it will be the first time that Adam Levine has returned to “The Voice” since leaving the show after season 16. He was the only remaining original coach other than Blake Shelton.

During the finale event, as is tradition, the coaches each took the stage to perform alongside their contestants.

When Will ‘The Voice’ Return?

“The Voice” has been reduced to just one cycle per year rather than two, NBC recently revealed. That means that the show will return in the fall, but it will then switch over to fall-only shows for the foreseeable future.

Nick Jonas will not be returning in the fall. Instead, the coach will be taking at least one season off. Ariana Grande will take his place, building her own team and hoping to dethrone whichever coach pulls of the season 20 win.

Grande announced on Instagram that she’d be taking the seat next season.

“Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, @blakeshelton next season – season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas, we will miss you,” she wrote at the time.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?