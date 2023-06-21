‘The Voice’ Coach Lands Major Accomplishment

Niall Horan has done it again with another No. 1 album. “The Voice” coach saw his latest album, “The Show,” debut atop Billboard Top Album Sales chart for the week of June 24.

This is the third straight album for Horan to accomplish this achievement. He did so previously with his first two solo projects in 2017’s “Flicker” and 2020’s “Heartbreak Weather.”

“The Show” released on June 9, 2023 and features 10 tracks, including two singles in “Meltdown” and “Heaven.”

Niall Horan’s History of No. 1 Albums

With “The Show” becoming his third project to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard chart, Horan has now tied his former One Direction bandmate. Harry Styles also has seen his first three solo albums reach the milestone with “Harry Styles (2017)”, “Fine Line (2019)”, and “Harry House (2022)”.

Finding success on his own, Horan also is familiar with the accomplishment when he was with the British boy band. One Direction secured four No. 1 albums before splitting up in 2016.

Niall Horan on the Length of the ‘The Show’

There’s a reason that Horan’s third album is easily consumable with just 10 tracks that run a half hour. Horan, who recently received a special video message from Blake Shelton, explained in a June 9 post on Instagram the thought process behind keeping it on the shorter side.

“All 10 songs have their special meanings to me and I hope they can all have meaning in your lives,” he wrote. “I made a 10 track album so hopefully you get to the end and want to go straight back to the start and do it all over again.”

“Heartbreak Weather” featured 14 songs while his first album, “Flicker,” contained 13.

He will also head out on tour with “The Show.” He wrote in that same Instagram post that he expects it to “be amazing” and that he’s eager to get back on the road.

“I can’t wait to bring this album and others to life in front of you,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Show Live on Tour will begin international on February 21, 2024 before heading to the states on May 29 with his first stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The tour will conclude in Phoenix, Arizona on July 31.

Niall Horan Will Be Back for ‘The Voice’ Season 24

The first-year coach had no problem assimilating into the NBC singing competition in season 23. Horan found quick success as he helped lead Gina Miles to victory.

NBC announces that Horan, who also shared which artists he frequently listens to, would be the only returning coach when season 24 rolls around in the fall. Blake Shelton officially retired from his red chair while Kelly Clarkson and Chance The Rapper both won’t be back when “The Voice” kicks back up.

In their place will be two coaches who will be back from a brief hiatus in John Legend and Gwen Stefani. Joining them for the first time will be Reba McEntire, who previously has appeared a mentor in prior seasons including as the season 23 Mega Mentor.

There has not be an official return date announced for when “The Voice” will premiere its season 24.