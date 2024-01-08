Nick Jonas Enjoys Fun Beach Day With Family

On January 6, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a touching Instagram post that featured her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti. The Jonas family spent a fun day on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The former “The Voice” coach was all smiles as he and his family soaked in the sun along the pristine beach.

Included in the post were a collection of 10 pictures and short videos. In one cute photo, Jonas is seen looking at the camera as he clutches his daughter in his arms. Chopra Jonas is draped over his shoulders as she stares out towards the ocean. In her caption, Chopra Jonas reveals that her family beach getaway was much needed. “Took some time to feed my soul,” she revealed in her post.

In an October 2023 interview with Today, Chopra Jonas admitted that, “Motherhood has made me a lot more fragile.” She noted that becoming a mother has made her doubt her abilities at times. “It’s made me a lot more wary,” she said.

Nick Jonas Spends Some Quality Time With His Family

In an effort to recharge their batteries, Nick Jonas and his family spent the start of the new year with family in Cabo San Lucas. Throughout the slideshow in Chopra Jonas’ post, the family is seen enjoying everything from time by the pool to the occasional power naps.

For Chopra Jonas, time spent with her family was exactly what she needed. “Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am,” she wrote. “Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year.”

Despite still being days away from her second birthday, Malti joined in on the fun as well. Included in the last slide in Chopra Jonas’ post, their daughter can be seen behind the wheel of a boat as her parents prop her up.

A Look Inside The Jonas’ Household

Although Jonas first met Chopra Jonas in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s party, they already had somewhat of a history together. The pair had been in touch for a few months beforehand when Jonas direct messaged Chopra Jonas on Twitter. The future couple stayed in touch but had yet to meet in person.

In a January 2019 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the former “The Voice” coach opened up about his relationship with Chopra Jonas. “It was kind of an instant thing,” he said. “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life, and a teammate — someone I could walk through the good times and bad times with, and that was the key.”

Following their engagement in August 2018, the couple wasted little time in tying the knot. Four months later in a multi-day ceremony from November 30 to December 1, Jonas and Chopra Jonas wed in India. Just over three years later, the couple would welcome their daughter, Malti, into their family in January 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple announced in a statement on Instagram. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”