CMA Awards 2021 Performers

The Country Music Association Awards (the CMAs) are tonight and some of country music’s biggest stars are slated to give live performances.

The live show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC and will also be available to stream on Hulu on Thursday, November 11. Country music star Luke Bryan is hosting. As Bryan said in a promotional video for the awards show, “it’s not only country music’s biggest night, it’s THE best concert of the year.”

Here is everyone performing in this year’s CMA Awards.

55th Annual CMA Awards Performers List

Tonight’s three-hour show will be absolutely packed with musical performances. Here is the full list of performers.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Jimmie Allen

Gabby Barrett

Dierks Bentley with Breland & Hardy

Brothers Osbourne

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer & Madeline Edwards

Jennifer Hudson

Miranda Lambert

Old Dominion

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young and Kane Brown

Zac Brown Band

Though not all the performers’ song selections have been announced, some have. Blake Shelton will be singing his new song “Come Back As A Country Boy.” As Shelton told The Boot, the song is about “just having so much pride about being country and living the country lifestyle that, even if you come back to life, you wouldn’t do it unless you could be country again.” Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert will also be performing tonight.

In addition to hosting the show, Luke Bryan will be performing “Up” off his 2021 album “Born Here Live Here Die Here.” Bryan told Country Now that “Up is a song that really, it just checks all the boxes for a country song to me. It talks about what I love, what’s dear to me. It talks about my home. It talks about my faith, and the fact that the songwriters used a simple word, Up, to create so many images is pretty special.”

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will sing their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” and Gabby Barrett will perform “The Good Ones” off her 2020 album “Goldmine.”

Who Is Nominated Tonight?

Here are the nominees for some of tonight’s biggest categories.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Album of the Year

29 (Carly Pearce)

Dangerous: The Double Album (Morgan Wallen)

Heart (Eric Church)

Skeletons (Brothers Osborne)

Starting Over (Chris Stapleton)

Song of the Year

Famous Friends (Chris Young With Kane Brown)

Hell of a View (Eric Church)

One Night Standards (Ashley McBryde)

Starting Over (Chris Stapleton)

The Good Ones (Gabby Barrett)

See the full list of this year’s nominees on The CMA Awards website.

