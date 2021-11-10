CMA Awards 2021 Performers

The Country Music Association Awards (the CMAs) are tonight and some of country music’s biggest stars are slated to give live performances.
The live show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC and will also be available to stream on Hulu on Thursday, November 11. Country music star Luke Bryan is hosting. As Bryan said in a promotional video for the awards show, “it’s not only country music’s biggest night, it’s THE best concert of the year.”
Here is everyone performing in this year’s CMA Awards.
55th Annual CMA Awards Performers List
Tonight’s three-hour show will be absolutely packed with musical performances. Here is the full list of performers.
- Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- Jimmie Allen
- Gabby Barrett
- Dierks Bentley with Breland & Hardy
- Brothers Osbourne
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer & Madeline Edwards
- Jennifer Hudson
- Miranda Lambert
- Old Dominion
- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
- Thomas Rhett
- Blake Shelton
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
- Chris Young and Kane Brown
- Zac Brown Band
Though not all the performers’ song selections have been announced, some have. Blake Shelton will be singing his new song “Come Back As A Country Boy.” As Shelton told The Boot, the song is about “just having so much pride about being country and living the country lifestyle that, even if you come back to life, you wouldn’t do it unless you could be country again.” Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert will also be performing tonight.
In addition to hosting the show, Luke Bryan will be performing “Up” off his 2021 album “Born Here Live Here Die Here.” Bryan told Country Now that “Up is a song that really, it just checks all the boxes for a country song to me. It talks about what I love, what’s dear to me. It talks about my home. It talks about my faith, and the fact that the songwriters used a simple word, Up, to create so many images is pretty special.”
Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will sing their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” and Gabby Barrett will perform “The Good Ones” off her 2020 album “Goldmine.”
Who Is Nominated Tonight?
Here are the nominees for some of tonight’s biggest categories.
Entertainer of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New Artist of the Year
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- HARDY
Album of the Year
- 29 (Carly Pearce)
- Dangerous: The Double Album (Morgan Wallen)
- Heart (Eric Church)
- Skeletons (Brothers Osborne)
- Starting Over (Chris Stapleton)
Song of the Year
- Famous Friends (Chris Young With Kane Brown)
- Hell of a View (Eric Church)
- One Night Standards (Ashley McBryde)
- Starting Over (Chris Stapleton)
- The Good Ones (Gabby Barrett)
See the full list of this year’s nominees on The CMA Awards website.
