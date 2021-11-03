WATCH: Blake Shelton Saved His Steal for the Best

The Knockout Rounds are officially over on “The Voice” and coach Blake Shelton waited until the last possible moment to use his one and only steal.

Jershika Maple of Team Legend (previously of Team Kelly before she lost to Jeremy Rosado in the Battle Rounds) blew the coaches away with her performance of “Inseparable” by Natalie Cole. Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande were all on their feet as she sang. Paris Winningham then showed a whole new side of himself with an incredibly soulful rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

After both singers had performed, Clarkson said, “I can’t actually sit down cause it’s disrespectful.” She joked that Legend was “screwed” because he had to pick between Jershika and Paris. Both she and Grande expressed regret that they didn’t have a steal left to use. Alas, only Shelton had saved his steal for a moment like this.

Watch both the incredible performances below:





Who Did Legend Choose?

It was one of the hardest decisions of the season choosing between Jershika and Paris. “Can’t we change the rules of this show just once?” Grande joked. Legend complimented Paris on taking mega mentor Ed Sheeran’s advice to strip down the song’s arrangement and let his voice be the star. He told Jershika her performance was “a masterclass in using the different elements of your voice.”

Despite loving both performances, Legend declared Jershika the winner of the knockout. True to form, Shelton waited until Paris had thanked the coaches for the opportunity and hugged Legend before hitting his steal button. And with that, Paris Winningham has joined Team Blake.

“It’s perfect that Paris ended up on my team, he sang a country song,” Shelton said.

The Team Rosters Going Into the Lives

On Monday, November 8, “The Voice” live shows begin. Who are the remaining contestants from each team who will be competing for votes from the viewers at home? Here are the lineups for each team:

Team Kelly

Jeremy Rosado

Katie Rae (stolen from team Ariana)

Gymani

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia (stolen from team Ariana)

Team Legend

Shadale

Jershika Maple (stolen from team Kelly)

Joshua Vacanti

Samuel Harness

David Vogel (stolen from team Ariana)

Team Ariana

Bella DeNapoli

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Holly Forbes (stolen from team Kelly)

Ryleigh Plank

Team Blake

Peedy Chavis

Lana Scott

Paris Winningham (stolen from Team Legend)

Wendy Moten

Libianca

How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Contestants

There are a few voting options. First, you can download the official app. The app allows you to cast up to 10 votes, take polls, play trivia games, and build your own fantasy team of “The Voice” contestants.

You can also vote via the NBC website, where you can also cast up to 10 votes. Voting will open on Monday, November 8 after the first live show. Voting for the Instant Save will open on Tuesday, November 9. In the instant save, the three acts with the fewest overall votes will perform again. Viewers then vote for the contestant they’d like to save.

You can view the full voting rules for “The Voice” on the NBC website.

