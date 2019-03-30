20 Cool Backpacks for Men Who Want to Stand Out

Looking for a new bag that’s both functional and stylish? Our list of cool backpacks for men that want to stand out has tracked down the best aesthetically pleasing packs for all sorts of purposes.
Whether you’re looking for a backpack specifically suited for travel, the outdoors or your daily commute, we’ve compiled the coolest and best value options on the market!
I love Renwick for their awesome value backpacks. Like a lot of their other bags, this is an impressive piece of gear at a not so scary cost. The Roll Top Backpack with Laptop Sleeve and Cord Organizer is a brilliantly designed bag for daily commutes as well as for more active applications.
There is a padded laptop sleeve and an organizer pocket for neatly stashing documents, as well as a cool internal “tech burrito” for neatly stashing cords, chargers and other gadgets. The aesthetic is definitely unique and has a great professional look that totally stands out. This pack is furthermore available in several different color options.
It’s a great schematic for business purposes, but also sports an awesome array of external pockets and a tough polyester build for outdoor applications. There’s a water bottle holder and several zippered pockets for keeping all your gear effectively organized and even an exterior, detachable pouch/sling that’s perfect for carrying a pair of dirty shoes (without having to put them inside your bag).
All in all a great value backpack for the cost that’s suitable for both work and play.
Here’s a subtle, yet totally cool backpack for men by the awesome value outfitter, Renwick. The Treated Leather and Canvas Business Backpack is a highly functional work and travel bag featuring awesome interior and exterior storage that looks as sharp as a tack.
This bag has some killer genuine leather accents giving it a really great look. It’s almost a vintage style, but also has a modern aesthetic in a way. Both color options will no doubt be noticed on your daily commute or while traveling.
The amount of exterior storage this bag provides is particularly awesome. There’s no shortage of pockets to stay highly organized, and even some gear tabs on the strapping for attaching extra items. A slim, hidden zippered pocket on the flank of the pack is furthermore a great place to stash your passport or boarding pass – Renwick has even engineered it to be an RFID blocking compartment.
The main compartment is nothing particularly special but does provide a safe laptop sleeve. All in all a great bag for work or travel at an excellent price point – it’s tough to beat the value of Renwick!
Here’s an excellent value travel backpack from Himawari that is offered in a HUGE array of colors and patterns. This almost ‘doctor-bag’ style backpack has a unique look and is also highly effective when it comes to organization.
The design of this backpack allows it to stand up on its own nicely and even hold itself open while you load and unload it. Steel framing around the rim of the opening keeps the bag open. It’s a great feature for those that often have a cluttered backpack that pairs wonderfully with all of the internal and external pockets.
For keeping organized, this is no doubt a cool backpack for men that does the trick. There is even a port and included cord for attaching a power bank that allows you to easily integrate your own charging device to keep your electronics powered.
Here’s an aesthetically awesome travel backpack that changes the game when it comes to carry-on luggage. The Allpa 28 Liter Travel Backpack from Cotopaxi is perfect for weekend trips whether its for work or play.
This bag is essentially a suitcase-backpack. It’s designed to behave more like a piece of luggage than a traditional backpack, and it does so very effectively! The streamlined, sleek body opens up to two separate mesh zippered compartments just like a suitcase would, yet the bag still carries like a low profile hiking backpack.
The strapping is quite comfortable and carries weight well while the back of the bag is mesh lined for enhanced breathability. This pack is intended for use traveling, but you can, of course, get creative with how you utilize it. The TPU coated 1000D polyester fabric used in the design will hold up to just about any activity and is inherently built to last.
Cotopaxi has even included a full-coverage rain fly that sets up in seconds to keep the pack bone dry in the event of a sudden downpour. It’s a simple but brilliant feature that’s typical of outdoor backpacks, but not really for luggage.
Although a bit on the expensive end, for travel and outdoor applications, Cotopaxi should absolutely be on your radar!
Here’s a slightly larger version of the Allpa by Cotopaxi coming in at 35 liters as opposed to 28. It’s essentially the same bag but sized appropriately for slightly longer or more luggage/gear intensive trips.
Tough exterior fabrics, a full coverage rain fly and brilliant organization schematic make this bag one of the ultimate travel backpacks on the market. Say goodbye to your rolling suitcase and hello to this stylish and innovative travel bag.
Here’s a killer travel backpack from renowned outfitter, Osprey. When backpacking internationally I see more Osprey packs than any other brand. It’s no secret, apparently around the world, that this is a brand worth buying. For hiking and traveling purposes, it’s tough to beat the organization schematics and weight bearing characteristics of backpacks by Osprey.
The Farpoint 40 Travel Backpack is a particularly cool backpack for men due to its size. 40 liters is quite a lot of space, but it’s also fairly low profile and easy to manage. You shouldn’t have any issue carrying this bag onto flights, yet it has enough capacity to keep you going for easily a week of travel (or indefinitely depending on the type of traveler you are).
This is a panel loading backpack, meaning you can unzip the entire front to access contents located in the bottom of the bag. There are furthermore lockable sliders on the main compartment zippers as well as a lockable laptop/tablet sleeve.
A stowaway harness and hip-belt are there when you need the assistance carrying heavy loads, but absent when you want to be as high-speed, low-drag as possible. A mesh back to the Farpoint furthermore ensures it maintains good breathability. Internal compression straps also work to keep the bag contents secure. Bottom line, this backpack is a breeze to carry no matter how much you stuff in there.
Here’s a high end travel backpack from Nomatic that has incorporated some very cool features into the innovative design. This is an excellent travel backpack for both function and aesthetics, but it’s certainly not cheap.
If you like the style and concept of this pack but don’t want to spend the money on some of the added features, then make sure to check out the Allpa bags by Cotopaxi also listed here – they’re similar in concept and a good bit less expensive.
If you’re in the market for a cool new travel bag and have the budget for an option in this price range, you’ll LOVE the brilliant design of this pack. The main compartment is very much like a suitcase, while a separate compartment that sits flush against the back of the back houses your laptop and documents and other import items.
The bag body is furthermore expandable so you can increase your packing space when you need to. Expanding the pack will bring it from 20 liters to 30.
A retractable key lash, internal mesh dividers, shoe compartment, exterior pocket array and magnetic water bottle holder all add up to create a seriously effective and cool backpack for men. If it’s within your budget, you’ll turn heads left and right with this awesome option from Nomatic.
A totally waterproof, fully submersible bag is one of the coolest backpacks for men we could come up with. This 21-liter backpack from top-notch outfitter, Orvis, is a true workhorse.
I’ve owned this pack for almost a year now and we’ve been through a lot together. This bag has supported me on backpacking trips to South and Central America, hikes through the Rocky Mountain Wilderness, and days boating on my native Cape Cod. I often even use it as a regular laptop bag. The bottom line is, your gear stays DRY in this pack.
If you have a need for a regular sized backpack that will keep all your belongings from getting wet no matter what, this is one of the best options out there. The cost is certainly not low, but that’s the price you pay for a truly submersible backpack that can literally be thrown into a river full of camera equipment without issue!
When I travel, my laptop is my most important item, I have to ensure it’s safe at all times no matter what. That’s why it lives in my Orvis pack – I can rest assured it’s secure and dry no matter where I’m at!
This pack is fairly minimalist in its design. It has one water resistant external zippered pocket and one waterproof main compartment. There’s also an organizer on the inside of the pack for keeping your smaller items and gadgets neat and tidy. Side sleeves and lashing are designed to fit a water bottle or a fishing rod tube, so you can get creative with how you use this component.
A high-end backpack for gear savvy guys who appreciate long-lasting quality and function. No doubt a winner from Orvis when it comes to standing out!
Here is a seriously cool backpack for men that have a passion for the outdoors. The Thunderhead Submersible Backpack by FishPond is a dry-bag style backpack that is designed for fishing. It keeps its contents bone dry no matter what (go ahead and throw it overboard!) making this an awesome backpack option for any guy that spends a lot of time on or around the water.
Although it’s a fishing pack, the Thunderhead is totally suitable for travel, work or of course use as a hiking pack, The strapping, fit, and feel are all more than adequate for long hikes so you can go virtually anywhere with this backpack.
This pack is equipped with a minimalist array of pockets (in order to stay totally waterproof) so don’t expect to be particularly organized with this one. It has a bit of internal organization, one external zippered pocket, and some webbing on the front for securing gear externally. It will fit regular sized laptops and could be the perfect commuting pack for you if you often come into work in the rain!
Both are excellent bags and priced comparably, but aesthetically, we find it to be a bit cooler than the Waterproof Backpack offered by Orvis, but that’s for you to decide!
Here’s a busy bag for the busy working man. Estarer has come up with an excellent value option with this laptop backpack that has a TON of space for all your work essentials, gadgets, and gear. If you’re looking for a new backpack with a high degree of organization, then you’ll love how capable (and stylish) this unit is!
The front zippered pocket drops down to reveal a huge pocket/sleeve array for stashing all sorts of smaller sized items while the large main compartment holds a laptop and other more cumbersome gear. Elastic side sleeves are also present for securing a water bottle.
The pack fabric is an attractive canvas, and it even features some leather accents on the carry handles and zipper tabs. The back also has a mesh panel for maintaining good breathability.
All things considered, this backpack offers some great organization with a handsome aesthetic for quite the reasonable price. Absolutely a solid option for men when it comes to work or play.
This Anti Theft Travel Backpack from Bopai is either your style or not. We find this bag to have a cool aesthetic that stands out, but we also recognize it’s not for everyone. If it is in alignment with your style, then you’ll love its included features and organization potential.
This is a high speed, low drag design with a slot for packing up to a 15.6 inch laptop. It’s not a terribly large bag, but it does double in capacity when you utilize the expanding feature. It’s brilliant for use as a carry on, and will sit on top of your larger luggage quite nicely.
Other features include a water bottle holder and an integrated USB charging port.
There’s an awesome array of internal organizing pockets as well as an exterior hidden pocket and card pocket. This pack has more than adequate storage to be used as a business bag for travel and also has the capacity to pack luggage for weekend trips when expanded. It’s a versatile option with an array of features that make it ideal for all sorts of applications
A ton of the top loading, strap closure backpacks you see on the market today are imitations of Hershel bags. If you want the real deal quality, comfort and style – this is the backpack you ought to be looking at.
Hershel builds some awesome quality packs at reasonable costs. Their bags can be a bit expensive, but the quality is more than up to par with the cost. The Little America Backpack is no exception, it’s a simple, yet highly effective pack for all sorts of functions.
This main compartment of this pack loads from the top and has a cinch cord. It’s not the most organized interior – this bag is more for overnights, hikes, and travel than it is for work. There is however a sweet front exterior pocket with a hidden zippered sleeve.
The strapping and mesh back of this bag are built to be quite comfortable and long-lasting. It’s two of the main things that set Hershel apart from the competition – comfort and long term durability.
The best part of this pack is it’s sharp aesthetic. There’s a huge array of colors and patterns to choose from that honestly all look great. No doubt a cool backpack for men that will stand out wherever you go!
Here’s a classy full grain leather backpack for the sharp dressed man with a heightened fashion sense. What you see is more or less what you get with this one, it’s a straight forward backpack that gets the job done while looking super cool.
You’re mostly paying for the material of this pack considering it lacks any fancy modern features. It’s simply a main, top-loading compartment and one exterior, buttoned pocket. The interior of this pack does, however, have some zippered sleeves, slots, and pockets for organization. It’s just 16.5 inches tall, so don’t plan on fitting a ton of stuff in this bad boy.
This pack has also been designed to pair nicely with a suitcase while traveling featuring a band on the backside that effectively secures to a luggage handle. It’s a great lifestyle backpack or travel companion if leather is your look.
Here’s another unique leather backpack from Polare with a slightly different aesthetic. This Italian leather crafted backpack has a sort of adventurer type look, all the while retaining a vintage feel. It’s a cool bag option for the right type of guy that will absolutely turn heads.
This pack, like the previous option by Polare listed, is straightforward and simple in design. What you see is more or less the full extent of the pack, but there is at least some interior organization for your laptop and travel gadgets.
Keep in mind you’re mostly paying for the material when you buy a nice leather bag like this. If you’re looking for cool, innovative features for travel, work or play then look elsewhere in this list.
Texbo has built an impressive backpack for organization that absolutely stands out with this classy leather bag option. This is a really neat option for use as a camera bag, a business companion or even as a travel pack.
You gotta love all the exterior zippered pockets with this one. If storage space is your thing, well this is it! There’s furthermore a laptop sleeve and some killer interior organization adding even greater versatility to this bag’s stats.
The quality of the leather is quite decent and the construction is sound. You should own this backpack for years of use with the proper care. There’s even a one-year quality guarantee so you can buy in confidence.
Here’s a sharp looking backpack from Modoker with a similar style to the Little America Backpack by Hershel also listed here. This vintage looking pack from Modoker is far less expensive than it’s comparable counterpart by Hershel, and almost as well built!
This is a highly effective backpack for work or play with some decent capacity at 25-liters. There’s some decent interior organization, a water bottle holder and even an external USB charging port for pairing with your power bank. The newer version of this pack (available through this same link) furthermore has an innovative hand warming compartment for when you end up out in the cold!
The 600D nylon fabric is a rugged material that will be difficult to beat up on. This bag despite its low price tag, is built to last. No doubt a great value, vintage option from Modoker!
I personally love the aesthetic of this leather/canvas rucksack by TOPWOLF. This is a totally cool backpack for men that’s offered in several different color schemes, each as attractive as the next. If you’re looking for a bag option that is highly effective as a work, play or travel companion and doesn’t just look good, this backpack also has some impressive practical features.
The main compartment has a 15.6 inch laptop sleeve along with some additional interior organization. A nice array of exterior pockets and zippered compartments adds even more organization potential to this already spacious and orderly unit. There’s furthermore a few external attachment points on the strapping and backpack flanks for securing more cumbersome gear like boots, sporting equipment or bulky clothing.
All of the storage and organization paired with the tough build and materials makes this backpack a great option for the outdoors while still retaining a professional business look. The style and schematic of this unique bag by TOPWOLF make it an impressively versatile backpack for men at a more than reasonable price point.
Here’s a dirt cheap backpack option from Trail Maker that might be right up your alley. It comes off as a kid’s backpack, but depending on your style this almost retro-looking backpack could be a great look for you.
This is not a super durable bag, so don’t plan on trekking into the wilderness with it or traveling to the world’s end. It is, however, a perfect little backpack for day trips, daily commutes and regular around town use. If you’re not too hard on it, it should hold up in the long run just fine.
It will fit a laptop in the main 17-inch compartment and even features a few exterior zippered pockets for organization. Trail Maker also offers this backpack in a large array of colors and patterns so you can choose one that matches your style.
For a cheap yet still practical cool backpack for men, this is certainly an option worth checking out!
Here’s a cool backpack for men that will make the perfect gym companion. This Sports Backpack with Ball Compartment from Mootygy is great for packing up and heading out the door for some pick-up basketball, soccer or beach volleyball!
The removable ball compartment feature is a brilliant innovation, but the backpack is otherwise more or less a standard school bag with some added features. Both color options have a sharp look, for the cost, it’s totally a great value!
Two features worth mentioning (aside of the ball compartment) that do set this backpack apart from the comparable competition is the USB interface and audio jack port. You can feed headphones or a USB cable from your connected power bank out of the backpack without opening it to power your devices and play your music!
Do you have a tiny furry friend that you like to take along when you leave the house? This hilarious but effective backpack design from Anzone allows you to carry dogs up to 10 pounds or cats up to 12 pounds in your backpack! Talk about standing out, this backpack will absolutely turn some heads!
There are plenty of air holes and a domed window port for your pet to enjoy the smells, sights, and sounds of wherever the day takes you, but of course, make sure your pet is comfortable riding in a bag like this before using it!
A velvet pad on the inside of the pack is incorporated for your pet’s comfort while the hysterical and innovative dome-window allows them to see the world outside. People everywhere will love this unique backpack – you’ll be cracking smiles left and right.
The Eco-friendly Poly Carbonate exterior material of this pack is, in fact, a hard shell so your cat or dog will stay dry during even the wettest of weather. This pack is furthermore easily decorated with stickers and other artistic expressions!