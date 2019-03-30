20 Cool Backpacks for Men Who Want to Stand Out

A totally waterproof, fully submersible bag is one of the coolest backpacks for men we could come up with. This 21-liter backpack from top-notch outfitter, Orvis, is a true workhorse.

I’ve owned this pack for almost a year now and we’ve been through a lot together. This bag has supported me on backpacking trips to South and Central America, hikes through the Rocky Mountain Wilderness, and days boating on my native Cape Cod. I often even use it as a regular laptop bag. The bottom line is, your gear stays DRY in this pack.

If you have a need for a regular sized backpack that will keep all your belongings from getting wet no matter what, this is one of the best options out there. The cost is certainly not low, but that’s the price you pay for a truly submersible backpack that can literally be thrown into a river full of camera equipment without issue!

When I travel, my laptop is my most important item, I have to ensure it’s safe at all times no matter what. That’s why it lives in my Orvis pack – I can rest assured it’s secure and dry no matter where I’m at!

This pack is fairly minimalist in its design. It has one water resistant external zippered pocket and one waterproof main compartment. There’s also an organizer on the inside of the pack for keeping your smaller items and gadgets neat and tidy. Side sleeves and lashing are designed to fit a water bottle or a fishing rod tube, so you can get creative with how you use this component.

A high-end backpack for gear savvy guys who appreciate long-lasting quality and function. No doubt a winner from Orvis when it comes to standing out!