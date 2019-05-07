Beach Kaftans: 20 Best Breezy Coverups for Summer

Have you been looking for an easy, breezy swimsuit cover up? A beach kaftan can take you from sun and surf to cocktails, dinner or a last minute meeting without missing a beat. These flowy frocks are fashionable, fun and a seriously sexy way to amp up your swimsuit season in style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you opt to toss it on over your swimsuit or you pair it with leggings for an evening out, this rhinestone embellished kaftan is one of our favorites. The semi-sheer polyester fabric features a vivid print in brilliant blue, aqua, yellow and black.
What makes this kaftan a real standout is the pretty border print neckline, sleeves and hemline, all of which feature screen printed rhinestone embellishments to add some serious sparkle to your day. You’ll love the soft V-neckline that features a sweet string tie feature that you can leave untied to have a deeper plunge.
This kaftan comes in seven different bold prints and a single size that fits most women sizes 0-26W. Sakkas also makes a high-low kaftan in equally vivid prints, as well as sheer chiffon styles. In the front, they fall to just below the hips, while in back they cascade nearly to the floor.
If you’re choosing a super sheer kaftan, don’t forget to slather on extra sunscreen because it won’t likely have a high UPF rating. Browse here for our guide to the best organic sunscreens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We are crazy about this gorgeously draped beach kaftan thanks to its unique style that leaves one side open, while the other gently drapes with full coverage. Made with a semi-sheer washable poly/spandex blend, this kaftan looks almost traditional from the back, and anything but in the front.
With an off the shoulder design, this plus size coverup features an asymmetrical profile that’s totally wow-worthy. It comes in eight beachy colors to coordinate with pretty much any swimsuit you’ll be wearing this summer.
This split front kimono style kaftan features both sheer and opaque fabrics to maximize your sex appeal at the beach. If you’re still looking for one, be sure to browse our recommendations for the best plus size swimsuits here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing quite as chic as a well-fitted kaftan, and this black rayon cover up is a real keeper. It features a body shaping fit, with a gorgeous orange and red orchid hand printed batik design on the front as well as the back. It’s made of breathable rayon that feels cool and comfy even when the sun has turned up the heat. Because this garment was hand printed, you can expect tiny variations in detail from piece to piece.
The Marina Blue Floral Printed Kaftan is another standout with a hand created design, and you might also like the hand painted Arwen Blue Floral Split Front Kaftan. Each of these three designs is truly unique which means you’ll get a one of a kind look whenever you wear them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing complements a tan quite like a white and aqua combination. That’s what makes this breezy kaftan a beauty to toss on over your swimsuit after a day in the sun. Printed with a combination of ethnic designs, it looks almost like a Native American pattern. Short sleeves and an easy pullover V-neckline give you cool comfort, while the long length looks flowing and pretty.
We love the fabric combination that’s breathable cotton and rayon – one of our favorite flowy fabrics. Ankle length, it has two small side slits at the hemline for easy movement. This cover up comes in a single size, and you can get this same ethnic print in six different color combinations.
Do you love a combination of sheer and solid fabric? You might love this pretty floral print option that features contrast sheer side panels. We also love this cold shoulder kaftan that has a sexy lace up front. https://amzn.to/2POcwSQ
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a lot of wow for not a lot of cash, this sheer little kaftan cover up is a steal. The bold print and shorter length are super eye catching, allowing for a full view of your swimsuit underneath. The batwing sleeves drape down well below the hemline, and the border print brings fun detail to the fore.
Made in 100 percent polyester, this one is simple to swish in the sink and hang to dry. Roomy enough to fit most women, this same company also makes several other clever styles and prints including a kaftan with an open triangle back, as well as one with a clever handkerchief hemline.
If you like the look and pricing of these cute cover ups from Moss Rose, browse for more of them in a variety of lengths and styles here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who says you have to cover up completely when you’re leaving the beach? Surely not us. In fact, this sexy little beach cover up is the perfect mix of kaftan and kimono with a beautifully airy look and feel. The brilliant print features a wildly creative pattern of colors and florals.
This maxi length cover up features flowy sleeves and a split front style that shows all your assets beautifully. The slightly transparent fabric is alluring, yet also protects your delicate skin from too much sun exposure. It’s a real head turner. With more than 30 colors, prints and transparencies to choose from, you can’t help but find the perfect kaftan to top you swimsuit this year.
If you’re looking for a shorter open front kaftan cover up, this sheer chiffon number might call your name. Both of these come in one universal size that fits most.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking for a splash of drama, whether poolside or out after a day of sun and fun, this beautiful beach kaftan delivers. Made from 100 percent polyester, this pretty cover up is easy care and easy wear. Simply rinse and hang to dry – it will look perfect every time.
With so many kaftans only coming in a single size, you’ll love that this one offers three size ranges: 6-12, 14-18, and 20-24. With a V-neck embellished with a print that looks like a mandala, you won’t even need jewelry to look like you’re dressed to the nines. Get this style in three pretty prints, and at the price, you might want to splurge on two.
If you love paisley, Miss Lavish London also has three cover ups with a similarly flowing style, but dramatically different and wildly bold prints. Looking for a more subtle option? This beach cover up offers a midi length and more muted colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We love the versatility of this flowy kaftan that you can wear with one shoulder bare, or both shoulders covered. Made from a breathable rayon blended with spandex, it offers just the right amount of stretch to be totally comfy as well as cute. The wide round neck and short bat-wing sleeves mean you’ll stay cool and tie-dye print is always in fashion for that bohemian look you love.
Get this cute maxi in more than a dozen colors and sizes from X-Small to XX-Large, depending on the color you choose. You can get a similar style with pockets in more than a dozen solid colors as well. Or grab a color-block kaftan if you love a more bold look at the beach.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love the absolute comfort of 100 percent pure cotton, you’re going to adore this comfy kaftan for its breathability and softness. With a wider round neck, it features 3/4 length cuffed sleeves that are nicely fitted rather than flowy. We know you’ll also love the fact that it has pockets – always a winner.
This ankle length dress comes in eight different solid and striped colors and in one of the widest ranges of women’s sizes from small to 5X-Large. For a totally casual beach look that’s perfect for keeping your skin safe from too much sun exposure, this striped split neck kaftan is a comfy cotton option with a front kangaroo pocket to stash your keys and phone. For a more boho look, this side slit maxi would be ideal for post-swim cocktails.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cute kaftan has all the features we love in our favorite summer fashions. First – white – so few months of the year when fashion dictates allow us to wear that. This cutie has a sweetheart neckline that’s finished with a sweet crochet detail that looks fresh and feminine.
With two rows of multi-color crochet details down the front, this gauzy cover up has a cold shoulder design with sheer sleeves that drape from elbow to wrist length. We think you’ll love the fun high-low hemline that’s just about knee length in front and midi-length in back. Made from rayon chiffon, it’s made to look slightly crinkly for a casual cool style.
Looking for a cover up that’s seriously sexy? Check out this white gauze kaftan that features a plunging waist-deep neckline, and high thigh slit for extra drama. And the crochet details on the front of this sheer kaftan add a peekaboo effect that lets your cute swimwear shine through without revealing too much skin.
If you’re choosing a kaftan that you can slip on and head out for a long beach hike, you might want to browse our recommendations for the best hiking sandals here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beach kaftan features the perfect blend of elegance and airiness, with a sheer (but not too sheer) polyester chiffon that’s printed with a lovely floral pattern in stunning summery colors. This kaftan fits most women’s sizes from XS-M. It flows gently to the ankle which also features a revealing slit on one side.
This kaftan is perfect over your swimsuit, or even a summer shift dress. With elegant styling, you can easily wear it for an after beach outing to dinner or for cocktails. Get it in 12 different colors and patterns with slight differences in hemline length, and style.
If you’re looking for a shorter style kaftan coverup, this one features a fun pom pom trim on the edges and hits more mid-thigh length with jacket styling. We also think you’d love this short chiffon tie front pullover kaftan for more casual style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re more of a minimalist, or you just like to keep things simple and sweet, this maxi kaftan is the perfect swimsuit cover up or an ideal dress to lounge around in when the weather is warm. With a simple scoop neckline and short sleeves, this clever kaftan features a multi-colored pom pom trim around the sleeves and down the sides that gives it a super playful appeal.
Made from an easy-care cotton/poly blend, it’s roomy and airy and an easy choice when beach or pool time is over. Get it in three colors and women’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. Floerns also has a gorgeous trapeze style 100 percent rayon geometric print kaftan in maxi length you might love. For a great option that’s part sundress – part kaftan styling, this spaghetti strap cutie is a favorite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been looking for a plus size kaftan that also offers some style options to add shape, not just size? That’s one reason with think this sweetheart is a winner. This soft rayon kaftan features a pretty tie dye print, traditional batwing sleeves, and a stylish midi-length, but what makes it one of our favorites is the drawstring waist that allows you to cinch it for some figure flattering style.
Because it comes in a single plus size, which should fit any woman from 14L to 32W, that drawstring really allows you to wear it as loose or fitted as you’d like and defining your waist front and back. You can get it in five different colors, although a few are available only in limited quantities right now.
LA LEELA also has a plus size maxi kaftan in a brilliant floral print, and it features a v-neckline and an underbust drawstring for added styling. It’s adorable. They also make a fun geometric print kaftan in eight color options that are similar to the tie dye kaftan style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beachy kaftan looks so cool and feels so comfy, it’s definitely one of our contenders for the summer to come. Made of breathable cotton and linen, the fabric looks naturally a little crinkly so it won’t matter if you toss it on over your wet swimsuit. It features a more fitted bodice with figure flattering darts, and full length fitted sleeves.
With a stand-up band collar and button front placket, you can be as modest or sexy as you choose. While it is maxi length, it features thigh-high slits on both sides for added air flow. Get it in three colors and women’s sizes from Small to XXX-Large. If you’d prefer a midi-length, you can also get a similar style that hits just below the knee and comes in 16 different color options, although only one universal size that fits most women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes with brilliant colors and vivid border prints, we love the look of this kaftan from Miss Lavish London. It features a fancy border print around the neckline and down the front, as well as along the sleeves and the hemline. This ankle length kaftan is 100 percent polyester, so you don’t need to worry that it will fade with washing.
The moderate V-neckline is modest enough to wear in any situation, and with the bold print design, it looks almost like you’re already wearing jewelry. Wow. Get it in three gorgeous colors and sizes from 6-12 to 20-24. If you’re more into indigenous prints, this plus size kaftan is another pretty option that features a print so vivid it looks as though it’s been hand stitched. We also love the bold colors in this long plus size kaftan that seems like it came straight from India.
Wondering why kaftans are so darned popular? It’s that comfy loose fit that wins women over. Check out this entertaining article on how kaftan comfort has set women free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most kaftans are oversized and flowy, and that’s great. But for those days when you want a tailored style that fits more like a dress, this linen kaftan is an obvious choice. It’s elegantly simple, with a low cut split neckline and pretty white floral designs around the neck and down the front.
We love the sleeveless style, as well as the thigh high center split in front. This cute maxi is a natural choice for those evenings when you might want a cover up that’s dressy enough for a last minute dinner or business meeting. You can also get this kaftan in a long sleeve style with a notched collar and cuffed sleeves. Get them in women’s sizes from Small to 3X-Large and in four color options for sleeveless and five for long sleeved.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for the easiest care possible, this clever polyester microfiber kaftan dress is a perfect option. It features a pretty medallion print in white on the front and back, along with a border print along the hemline, sleeves and neckline. With a drawstring waist, you can determine how loose and flowing or form-fitting you’d like it.
With a deep V-neckline and elbow length sleeves, this dress falls just at the knees. Get it in navy or black in addition to this fuschia, and in sizes from Small to 3X-Plus. You can get this same dress in maxi-length if you prefer long over short.
Riviera Sun also makes a vibrant African print short kaftan that comes in six color options and a similar size range. Their Dashiki Dress is much like a kaftan without sleeves, and it comes in some gorgeous African prints as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you’ve been searching for the ultimate in sexy swimsuit cover ups. We were too. And when we found this sheer lace kaftan we knew it would hit our list of favorites and maybe your too. This pullover style features a floor length hem front and back that is high on the thighs at the sides.
In front, it has a gentle V-neck, and in back, it has a plunging V-neck with a ribbon tie. In fact, we think you could wear it with either side to the front, depending on how daring you or your swimsuit might be. While this definitely isn’t for the faint of heart, it most certainly is for the woman who loves to flaunt her sex appeal. The lace edges are especially feminine.
You might also love the sheer lace open front kaftan that’s midi-length, or this boho sheer cover up that is more like toile fabric than lace.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you like to show off your shoulders or reveal a little thigh high sassiness, this beach kaftan is an ideal choice for summer. Made from a soft and stretchy poly/spandex fabric, it moves beautifully while you walk and looks seriously chic with the way it drapes both across your chest and back for a more fitted silhouette than many.
The floor length split hem lets you move with ease, and because this isn’t sheer, it keeps you covered for events that might spontaneously be planned after your pool party. It comes in either this orange leaf print as well as black and blue leaf print, and in sizes from Small to X-Large.
Looking for less bare on top, but more leg exposure? This cute short kaftan from Msikiver features tassel trims and a super-mini length. If you love the tassel trim but want a more sheer fabric option, this Adreamly Kaftan Cover Up features a fun asymmetrical hemline that’s not quite so short and it comes in eleven different colors to choose from.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This barely there beach kaftan is a stunner thanks to the embroidery around the neck which features a deep split front to show ample cleavage. The sheer fabric reveals everything that is and isn’t under this cover up, but it definitely delivers on sex appeal with long sleeves and a tiny elasticized waistband that adds shape over your booty.
The ultra-light chiffon fabric falls to floor length, and for added allure, this kaftan features thigh high slits on both sides. While it comes in several colors, it is only one size that fits from size 8 through 18. LA LEELA also has a super sheer unstructured kaftan that comes in several colors with a variety of tassel trims.