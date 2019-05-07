Beach Kaftans: 20 Best Breezy Coverups for Summer

Whether you opt to toss it on over your swimsuit or you pair it with leggings for an evening out, this rhinestone embellished kaftan is one of our favorites. The semi-sheer polyester fabric features a vivid print in brilliant blue, aqua, yellow and black.

What makes this kaftan a real standout is the pretty border print neckline, sleeves and hemline, all of which feature screen printed rhinestone embellishments to add some serious sparkle to your day. You’ll love the soft V-neckline that features a sweet string tie feature that you can leave untied to have a deeper plunge.

This kaftan comes in seven different bold prints and a single size that fits most women sizes 0-26W. Sakkas also makes a high-low kaftan in equally vivid prints, as well as sheer chiffon styles. In the front, they fall to just below the hips, while in back they cascade nearly to the floor.

If you’re choosing a super sheer kaftan, don’t forget to slather on extra sunscreen because it won’t likely have a high UPF rating. Browse here for our guide to the best organic sunscreens.