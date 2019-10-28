25 Best Christmas Cardigans: Your Ultimate List

The Christmas cardigan has gotten a bad rap as just another tasteless homage to the ugly Christmas sweater, but we think this sweater appropriately steps into the fashion realm. With waterfall styling in the front and a longer length, it would be super cozy with leggings and jeans. The draped turn down collar has a modern feel, and the geometric reindeer, Christmas trees and snowflake keep the look super festive.

If you’re more interested in a cardigan that has the same cut but more realistic reindeer, this sweater is a great choice, particularly if you love black and white. For a long cardigan with pockets and Christmas colors in a fun holiday plaid, we also like this sweater.