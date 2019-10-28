25 Best Christmas Cardigans: Your Ultimate List

Whether you’re looking for gifts for the men and women on your list, looking to doll up your little ones, or simply in search of a cozy and festive holiday sweater for yourself, these Christmas cardigans are guaranteed to get lots of looks, laughs and perhaps even a shocked gasp or two.
The Christmas cardigan has gotten a bad rap as just another tasteless homage to the ugly Christmas sweater, but we think this sweater appropriately steps into the fashion realm. With waterfall styling in the front and a longer length, it would be super cozy with leggings and jeans. The draped turn down collar has a modern feel, and the geometric reindeer, Christmas trees and snowflake keep the look super festive.
If you’re more interested in a cardigan that has the same cut but more realistic reindeer, this sweater is a great choice, particularly if you love black and white. For a long cardigan with pockets and Christmas colors in a fun holiday plaid, we also like this sweater.
For any guy who loves ugly Christmas sweaters, or who loves everything about the Star Wars franchise, this officially licensed Boba Fett Christmas cardigan might make the perfect gift for him. Featuring the legendary warrior on the front, along with snowflakes and other Christmasy graphics, this V-neck cardigan is great for the office Christmas party or the upcoming holiday season release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Because it comes in sizes from Small to XX-Large, get a small one too as it would be great for a father-son or father-daughter movie date.
If the kids don’t want to be too matchy matchy for your Christmas movie date night, get them the Star Wars BB8 Droid Ugly Christmas Cardigan.
We admit it, we’ve officially toppled over the ugly sweater cliff, but in such a cute way, right? This Christmas cardigan features cute cookies and Santa and candy canes and Christmas trees, so really, how can you go wrong? This V-neck cardigan features a black background with red trim and tons more colorful Christmas images. Get it in women’s sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.
If you want a little more elegant black Christmas sweater, we like this cardigan that features strings of holiday lights made of gold and silver sequins. It comes in that same wide range of sizes.
You’ll be looking like you might want to kick that jolly old elf right to the curb in this sexy Mrs. Claus Christmas sweater. Sassy enough for more formal occasions, this clever cardigan features faux fur trim neckline, down the front and along the hem and sleeves. To give it an edge the red sweater is adorned with clusters of sparkling gold sequins that look almost like jingle bells. It comes with a black patent belt. Because this sweater is fitted, you may want to order a size up. It’s available in sizes X-Small to XX-Large.
This cute zip-up Mrs. Santa dress could also be worn like a longer sweater with black leggings. It also comes in that same wide range of sizes.
Even little people like to wear Christmas sweaters, and let’s be honest here, most adults love to put their kids in a sweater this cute. It features a classic shawl collar and a pattern of adorable red nosed reindeer across the shoulders. This warm and cozy little cardigan is great for babies and toddlers. It comes in four different patterns and colors and in sizes from 12-18 months up to 4T/5T.
Another absolutely adorable reindeer sweater features appliqued reindeer on the front with all different colors of pompom noses. We think you’ll love the rose colored scalloped trim on this cutie. Sadly it only comes in sizes 2T-3T or 4T-5T.
For the woman who’s secure enough to wear an over the top sort of Christmas sweater, this cardigan from Tipsyelves is the bomb. Covered in silver tree garland, and decked with red and green Christmas balls, this sweater is ready to deck your halls with hilarity. It’s pretty darned cute, actually, and the button front style has a cleavage revealing neck. It’s trimmed in red, and the background features a diamond pattern of green and red for a seriously festive look. Sadly, it only comes in women’s sizes Small and Medium.
Have no fear ladies, because those of us with more ample endowments can still get a ridiculously cute cardigan with garlands and more. This green garland sweater comes in all sizes from X-Small to XX-Large. We love the jingle bell buttons and snowflake design.
We don’t want to leave men out of the holiday good times, and this ugly Christmas cardigan is a great way to get guys into the holiday spirit. In sunset colors this cardigan features coyotes howling at the moon, a saguaro draped in holiday lights, and of course, a carefree tumbleweed blowing across the bottom. This cardigan features a cozy rolled collar and a yoke adorned with shimmery gold stars. The button-down comes in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. We think it could easily be a unisex option as well.
There’s just something so cozy about a long cardigan with pockets, so if you’re one who loves that sort of style, why not amp it up for the holiday season? This cute Christmas sweater has a red background covered in playful white reindeer. It hits just below the knee, so wear it with leggings, jeans or even your jammies on Christmas morning. The buttonless front looks casual and comfortable, and the V-neck style would be great with a turtleneck or even a collared blouse. Get it in sizes from Small to X-Large.
If you’re into that color block look, the long snowman sweater features the same cozy style with a combo of half red and half green, along with those cheerful white snowmen to add to the holiday fun. You can also get the solid red sweater with Christmas trees instead of reindeer if you’d prefer.
If you’re in search of a Christmas cardigan that either you or your partner or spouse could wear, this unisex sweater should be at the top of your list. While it’s a little bit ugly and a little bit cute, mostly it’s a stripey combination of “sort of” Christmas patterns and all the right colors. We think you’ll especially love the red white and green collection of buttons that keep it just the right amount of silly. The longer length is always appealing and we like that it’s a little lighter weight, so you won’t roast when you wear it. Get it in sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
Another unisex sweater featuring reindeer and Christmas trees is similarly styled and in the same range of sizes. Get it red and white or black and white, if you don’t want an overdose of Christmas colors.
For the man who loves to look classy at Christmas, this holiday sweater is playful and totally work-worthy. We think any guy would like the nicely rolled collar that looks great with a dress shirt and tie. We also think the slim fit looks professional and the reindeer and snowflake pattern isn’t over the top either. This sweater comes in red and black, as well as green, and in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large, but keep in mind, it does run somewhat small compared to others.
Why is it that any sweater with pockets instantly seems to hit our wish list? Why not? This cute cardigan has all the right things for the holiday season. First, it’s a little on the longer side, meaning it’ll keep your tush toasty. Second, we love that it’s black which looks a little more slimming when we’ve over-indulged at the holiday buffet. Oh, and did we mention pockets? That’s right, we did. The pattern of holly wreaths, candy canes and funny snowmen peeking out from behind the Christmas tree also won us over. Get this sweater in sizes from Medium to XX-Large.
Since it’s longer, if you dare, you could even wear it with this awesome set of Santa Christmas leggings or these hilarious elf leggings to make Christmas morning just a little more merry.
If you’re looking for a comfy sort of oversized holiday cardigan that fits with the Christmas sweater theme, but on a budget, this affordably priced sweater is a keeper. A festive combination of red, black and white, it features lots of reindeer and geometric patterned stripes along with red trimmed sleeves, hem, and neckline. The longer length is great with jeans or leggings and because it’s loose-fitting, it will work well over a turtleneck or bulkier top as well. Get it in women’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.
This same style is also available with sassy elves and Christmas kittens or a geometric pattern of reindeer, snowflakes, and trees.
Alright, we admit it. This is one of those baby sweaters that we’d wear if it came in adult size because it’s just so darned cute. This little cardigan features two impish reindeer pockets in front with flappy ears and appliqued antlers growing out of the pockets. This would be just perfect for any little one’s fist Santa pictures as it only comes in limited sizes with ample quantities in 9-12 months size only.
It would look awesome over top of this adorable Santa onesie or this sweet two-piece reindeer baby outfit.
Sure, everyone needs an ugly Christmas sweater in their closet, but this sweater is a nice mix of silly, and ugly. This Santa sweater features fuzzy white accents on the collar, cuffs, and hem with a knitted-in Santa belt, and gold accents. White pom poms mimic buttons on the front, and red and white striped pockets finish the festive look. The longer style hits just below the bum, so it’s great with almost any accent pieces. Get it in sizes from Small to X-Large.
The Blizzard Bay Sloth ugly Christmas cardigan is another option that’s a little shorter in length and features the fuzzy creatures peeking out from the pockets and climbing over the sweater’s shoulder.
Maybe you’ve been looking for a holiday sweater but you haven’t been able to find one that doesn’t make you look like you’re wearing a big baggy gunny sack. If you’re on the slim side, you’ll love this slim fit Christmas sweater that features a subtle snowflake print at the shoulders and a solid color on the placket and body. This sweater is dressy enough to wear to work for throughout the winter as it’s not a Christmas design, per se. The stand up collar looks great open with a dress shirt underneath, or wear it buttoned up instead. Get it in four color options and men’s sizes from Medium to XX-Large.
This snowflake cardigan for men also features a shoulder focused pattern, but has a zip front that makes it look contemporary.
Do you love every happy holiday image from Santa to smiling snowmen? This festive sweater covers all the bases with holiday packages, Christmas lights, bells and snowflakes in a cacophony of colors that will match nearly every accessory piece. A deep V-neck and button down front with pockets make it a comfy option that can fit at the office or an ugly sweater party. We like that it comes in a wide range of women’s sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large. It also comes in a black or clue background if you’d prefer that over red.
If you’re looking for an ugly Christmas vest instead of a full cardigan, this one has all the Christmas animals. It comes in large size only.
Nothing says Christmas quite like unicorns. Wha…wait. Unicorns? Yes! Unicorn season is every day of the year, so why not find a way to incorporate a little unicorn magic into the holidays? This sweater is definitely the way to do it and it’s that slightly bizarre sense of humor you’d expect from the people at Tipsyelves. It features a holiday pattern of unicorns and snowflakes, in a low cut V-neck style. Sexy and silly, it’s a head turner. Get it in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
If unicorns are totally your jam, this pullover unicorn Christmas sweater includes flashing LED lights to add to the magical effect. And while you’re in unicorn mode, it’s a good time to order yourself a unicorn onesie for kicking back over the Christmas break.
Are you ready to take a departure from reindeer, Santa, and snowflakes with your Christmas cardigan this year? This red men’s sweater is so cozy and warm because it’s knitted with alpaca fiber. According to the experts at Alpacas of Montana, this fiber is warmer than wool, softer than cashmere, almost waterproof and naturally hypoallergenic.
This sweater features a traditional Andean llama design and fun zigzag pattern at the shoulders, while the trims look almost like snowflakes. The zip front, pockets, and hood make this a casual favorite of men all year round. Get it in four color choices and men’s sizes from Small to X-Large. You can get a similarly designed hoodie for women as well.
Not all Christmas sweaters are created equal, especially when you’re trying to keep a little one warm and toasty. That’s why we think you’ll love this tiny reindeer hoodie that’s lined with cozy fleece. This cute sweater is perfect for your toddler to play outdoors in chilly weather and the hood snuggles right up around their noggin which means you won’t have to fight them to wear a hat. Wooden buttons add the perfect touch to this sweet sweater that comes in sizes from 12-18 months to 3T/4T.
This cute hooded cardigan is also fleece-lined and we love the white snowflake pattern on soft gray or navy. And this navy lined sweater has both snowflakes and reindeer along with wooden toggles instead of buttons. They’re all adorable.
Playful polar bears create a clever Christmas scene on the front of this cute cardigan. The two-tone green sweater features snowflakes that drape from shoulder to shoulder and the sweetheart neckline looks so cute there’s no need to wear a top underneath if you want to wear this fully buttoned up. The bright red buttons complement the red cuffs and hem on this sweater that comes in women’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. You can also get this sweater design in two-tone blue instead of green.
If you prefer longer styles with V-necks, we also like this cute reindeer sweater as well as this one with a snowman, Christmas bells, holly wreath and tree. They both come in the same size range.
Are you always the one voted most likely to show up at your holiday gatherings wearing an inappropriate Christmas sweater? If you answered yes, there’s just no getting around the fact that people won’t be able to take their eyes off you or those reindeer behaving badly. This unisex cardigan is great for the person who is unabashed in their Christma humor as it also features lecherous looking Santas and other holiday icons. Get it in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Clearly, this cardigan falls right into that ugly Christmas sweater realm, but we like it anyway because it’s Santa afterall and who doesn’t love Santa? This cardigan features a deep V-neck style and dark blue ribbed trim. The sleeves run large, so it’s great for a guy with impressive guns. Thick and well constructed, it’ll keep you warm and toasty throughout the holiday season. Get it in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Another hilarious Christmas sweater is this Rudolf and Santa cardigan that comes in sizes up to XXX-Large. This one runs quite large as well, so you’ll want to consult the size chart to ensure you’re going to get the right fit the first time.
When you’re looking for a great Christmas sweater, but you’re just not up for something that’s over the top kitschy, this simple zip front cardigan is a great solution. You’ll still look festive thanks to the pretty white snowflake pattern that runs from shoulder to shoulder. This sweater would look great all winter long, whether you’re at the ski lodge or out with your girlfriends for holiday cocktails. The standup collar keeps out winter’s bitter winds as well. Get this cute cardigan in four colors and sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Okay, you might be asking yourself “is this an ugly Christmas sweater or simply a ridiculous football fan sweater?” We think it’s the perfect blend of both. Kind of tacky but also the perfect gift for the Seattle Seahawks fan on your list. This hilarious cardigan features the team emblem on the front, along with embroidered patches on the front and sleeve.
On the back, the team name is knitted into the design, which features a wild design that’s kind of Christmas with a subtle nod to argyle. Get it in sizes from men’s Medium to X-Large, and if he’s a fan of another NFL team, there are several similar sweaters to choose from. You can also get a Seahawks pullover Christmas sweater that distinctly features snowflakes as a part of the design.
If you’re looking for a Christmas sweater for your toddler that’s sweet, simple and could be passed down to future siblings of any gender, this little cardigan is an adorable option. We love that it’s 100% cotton, so you know it’ll feel great next to your little one’s delicate skin with no itching or feeling scratchy. The sweater has front pockets and matched buttons, but it’s the hood that’s the standout with nubby little deer ears and fat little woven antlers on top.
In sizes for kids from 2-5 years old, this sweater comes in red, pink and black.