101 Best Birthday Gifts for Your Wife (Updated!)

Your wife is your partner in life. She’s your best friend, confidante, and the woman who ignites your passion. So when her birthday, Christmas, or other special days come around, don’t you want to find gifts for her that show just how much you care? These awesome birthday gifts for your wife will ensure you win at the gift-giving game.
If your wife is funky, fun, and completely unique, something pampering and quirky like a foot peeling mask is a fun small gift she’ll love. If she’s particularly picky about what she eats, why not get her a hydroponic garden to raise her own organic herbs and veggies?
If you’re really ready to amp up the game with an amazing birthday gift for your wife, this sassy lambskin leather bomber is the way to go. She can zip up and head out in sporty style. The asymmetrical zipper in front grabs attention, but it’s the soft genuine sheepskin leather with a soft and smooth lamb fur collar that seals the deal. The slim fit, bucked cuffs and side adjustment belts all add tons of detail to this stylish gift.
Another super-foxy option is the Overland Raquel Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket because, well, red. It’s a guaranteed hit.
This Decaf chai-blending kit is perfect for tea lovers who want to customize their morning cuppa without the caffeine. This kit includes everything you need to produce three one-quart batches of chai tea (except for the dairy, soy, or almond milk of your choice). Individually packaged spices allow you to adjust your mix to your ideal blend and tastes.
Tea gift baskets are another ideal gift idea for your tea-loving woman. Consider blooming teas for both their delicate flavors and the stunning visual display they offer as the tea flowers literally bloom in hot water. Gorgeous and delicious.
Roses are the flower of love, but sometimes you want a bouquet with a little more variety. We like this arrangement of 18 blooms, which includes eight pink roses, eight yellow roses, and two oriental lilies. Pink roses symbolize not only love, but gratitude and appreciation. Yellow roses represent true friendship. What better rose for your best friend and partner in life? If this bouquet is too expensive, you can browse additional bouquets from Benchmark here.
If you have a milestone anniversary coming up, a diamond ring is a wonderful gift. This solitaire is just over a half carat, and looks very elegant. This simple style is unlikely to get caught on clothes, or get in the way during her everyday life. You can browse more gorgeous diamond rings here.
This lovely fragrance from Boucheron is sensual, sexy, and utterly feminine. If your lady has been looking for a new signature scent, this perfume from France delivers notes of Mandarin, Bergamot, Neroli, White Flowers, Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Ylang Ylang, Vanilla, Amber, Sandalwood. It’s a sophisticated scent a truly mature woman would love as a reflection of her own personal power.
Not sure if she’ll like this scent? There are so many more women’s perfumes worth considering, so sniff out her scent profile and give her some options. A perfume gift set is always a fun idea as it can give her several bottles of different scents, and she won’t feel bad if she doesn’t like them all.
Cold brew coffee generally has less acid and more caffeine that traditionally brewed coffee. The only downside is the time it takes to make it. The Dash rapid brewer solves that problem, allowing you to enjoy cold brew that’s ready in about five minutes. The brewer is BPA-free, and hold 1.5 liters of cold brew.
Depending on the season in which your wife was born, this long down jacket from Spyder is the ultimate birthday, Christmas or anniversary gift. After trying on a sample, we were instantly toasty without feeling weighty and we didn’t look like the Michelin man either! We loved the clever two-tone design – a mix of army green and gray.
This jacket features pockets aplenty. There are patch pockets in front, along with zippered side pockets too. Two zippered chest pockets are great to safely stow her smartphone and keys, plus there’s another inside chest pocket that also zips up. The sleeves on this winter warmer are adjustable thanks to pull cords, and they feature something we love – that stretchy inner cuff with a thumbhole which means her gloves will slip right over it and won’t be impeded by a tight-fitting sleeve.
This jacket goes nearly down to the knees, so when snow and wind are howling, she’ll be well protected. We also love the weather fighting hood that can be snugged up to keep out the cold.
A classy watch is a gift that can be both practical and luxurious. This stunning Skagen dress watch is elegant and precise. Glittering crystals orbit the watch face – a design meant to reflect the glimmering stars in the nighttime sky above Skagen. Set in a clean 34-mm case, the dial features raised numerals at the 3, 6, 9, and 12 o’clock positions, with crystals marking the rest of the hours.
This elegant style is finished with a stainless steel mesh band with clasp closure. It has a mineral crystal and is water-resistant up to 100 feet, so not suitable for swimming or diving.
If the Ancher watch is a little too much bling for her style, the Skagen Anita stainless steel watch is equally elegant, with crystals marking the hours, but a plain gold-tone metal bezel and mesh watchband.
Good for her, and good for the environment. Naturally, we’d love you to give your wife a brand new bed on a tropical beach, but in this instance, we’re merely suggesting gifts for your wife with a bit more practical thought in mind – her comfort and good rest. That’s why we think she’d be delighted to receive this set of luxury resort-quality bamboo sheets for her birthday.
First, she’ll love that these sheets are eco-friendly because they’re made with bamboo fiber, and bamboo is the fastest growing plant on the planet. Second, she’ll love that they’re moisture-wicking, temperature regulating and naturally hypoallergenic and odor repelling. In fact, these wonder sheets will let her sleep three degrees cooler at night, and if she’s someone who sleeps hot, this is huge. Not all cooling sheets are created equal, but these are at the top of our list of faves.
This 100 percent cashmere dress wraps her whole body in luxury, especially when it comes in the form of the perfect little black dress. Cashmere is one of the best gift ideas for your wife, and we’re certain she’ll love this dress in any color. It is available in sizes from XS to XXL.
Show your lady she has your heart this year with this lovely diamond open heart pendant. It features 0.5 carats of sparkling baguette diamonds in a shimmery setting of sterling silver that’s accented with rose gold. It comes with a sterling silver rose gold chain that is the perfect accent as it’s strong but delicate, just like your lady.
If you want to say I love you in a less traditional way, this elegant Swarovski crystal heart pendant is covered with micro inscriptions that say “I love you” in 12 different languages! What more perfect way to celebrate her birthday than that? If she’s a lover of heart pendants, this one could be the kind of gift she’ll cherish. The words are inscribed in 24k gold onto the stone which makes it so unique and interesting. Multiple Swarovski stone colors are available so you can pick her favorite shade.
If you two used to spend a lot of time playing pool when you were dating, rekindle your romance by putting a billiard table in your rec room. This space-saving design makes it easy to fit this table in small spaces, while adjustable table legs make it possible to quickly level the playing surface, even in older houses that might have a slight tilt to the floor.
If pool isn’t really her game, you can browse more rec room accoutrements here.
Is your wife a bit of a germaphobe? With this touchless trash can, she’ll never need to touch a dirty lid again. An infrared sensor opens the lid automatically when she gets close to the can. The lid will remain open if debris or hand remains within the range of the infrared sensor. Three seconds after your hand moves away from the lid, it closes automatically.
This can is also a coveted gift for women who love to cook and frequently need to access the trash when their hands are covered in flour, meat juice, or egg whites. The can runs on batteries, and you can expect to change the batteries about twice a year. Does this seem like a traditionally romantic gift? Definitely not. But is it a romantic birthday gift for your wife if she REALLY hates her current trash can.
Sometimes romance is about flowers and chocolate, but real, lasting romance is about anticipating the everyday needs of your woman, and not just throwing diamonds her way (also a great idea) once a year.
Evoke fond memories of your trips to wine country with this decorative tea light holder. Made from wine barrel staves, this is a great gift for any woman who loves wine and wine culture. A wine barrel stave appetizer plate would be a nice complement to this gift.
Whether you guys are contemplating cord cutting for the first time, or looking to upgrade your existing set top box, the Roku 4 is a nice option to consider. It supports 4K video, offers 2,500+ streaming channels, and even offers a hands-free voice search option, which saves you a ton of time when you’re looking for a particular show or movie. If you want to see more options, browse more streaming media players here.
Celebs like Mindy Kaling rave about this inexpensive beauty mask. This deep pore cleansing mask is the perfect way to detoxify and deeply cleanse skin with 100% natural healing bentonite clay. In just 5-10 minutes, her skin will look luminous and fresh, and feel firmer, younger, and clearer.
If your wife is always reading celebrity magazines, she’ll appreciate this beauty gift that is celeb-approved. Toss in a copy of Face to Face: Amazing New Looks and Inspiration from the Top Celebrity Makeup Artist for even more celeb cred. This book will give her tips and techniques so she can always look her beautiful best.
If your wife danced as a girl, or teaches dance now, then she’ll really love this gorgeous behind-the-scenes book. Packed with photos of dancers in performance and backstage, this book gives readers a closer look at the lives of professional ballet dancers. If she took ballet as a girl and misses it, consider picking up a copy of New York City Ballet: The Complete Workout on DVD for her as well. It’s an especially great gift if she prefers to keep her workouts home-based rather than going to a gym.
A robot vacuum is a great time-saver. It cleans floors automatically, freeing up your wife to focus on other household tasks. This model from bObi includes a HEPA filter, and offers simultaneous sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, and UV sterilizing functions. This makes this robot vac an especially good option for wives with allergies.
If she loves making fried food for the family, but hates getting oil everywhere, this compact deep fryer from Hamilton Beach is a great gift idea. Frying with the lid closed reduces both spatters from liquid oil and the spread of aerosolized oil particles. Several safety features protect your wife and kids from accidental harm while using this kitchen appliance.
If you want an option that allows her to cook all the family’s favorite fried foods with a lot less oil, an air fryer is a nice alternative for super crispy fries, tater tots, chicken wings, and all kinds of other foods.
Is your wife musically inclined? This cool audio interface lets her make music with your iPad or Mac. Billed as the “first professional stereo audio interface for iPad,” this device features two analog inputs and four analog outputs. She can connect microphones, guitars, preamps, compressors, keyboards, and more to this rig and start recording from practically anywhere. A full color OLED display makes controlling everything very easy and straightforward. And before you know it, your wife could become a social media sensation.
Does your wife have a special fondness for handmade jewelry? This lovely solitaire ring is a unique piece that she will treasure for years to come. The ring is available with rose gold or yellow gold plating. It is also available with an amethyst, citrine, synthetic sapphire, or blue topaz instead.
Too rich for your blood? Browse cheaper alternatives in handmade jewelry here.
This retro-inspired cloche hat is a great gift for the wife who loves hats. Available in three colors, this hat is great for cold weather, or for any time she feels like dressing like a flapper. If this isn’t to her taste, browse more hats for women here.
You know what’s sexy? A woman in a great pair of jeans, that’s what. If your wife is a plus, she deserves jeans that look every bit as curve flattering as those made for standard sizes, and these jeans from NYDJ do exactly that. The bootcut is works well with heels as well as more casual footwear, and she’ll appreciate the unembellished, well-paced back pockets.
But it’s what’s inside these jeans that makes them a great gift. They have tummy tucking, butt lifting magic built right into their design. They’re made to fit, firm and flatter even the curviest ladies and will make her look and feel like a million bucks when she slips into them. Get them in sizes from 14W to 24W in more than a dozen different colors and washes.
If your wife loves a good steak, but hates paying restaurant prices, this dry aged steak starter kit is a great gift idea. While the upfront cost is a little high, you’re still saving a ton of money compared to buying dry aged steaks in a restaurant. This kit uses special dry aging membranes to prevent odor and mess while the beef ages. The company also makes a dry sausage kit, which is significantly cheaper.
If she loves fine art, or just wears a lot of scarves, these fun silk scarves are decorated with patterns inspired by the work of Vincent van Gogh. This style above is the famous Café Terrace at Night painting, but other options inspired by different paintings are available via the link below.
Shopping for a serious Potterhead? She already owns all the book and all the movies…but does she own any of the books in a foreign language? A Spanish-language edition of one of the Harry Potter books is a great gift for the obsessive completist, or for a Potter fan who is actively trying to learn a new language.
Another option to consider is a Harry Potter necklace. We think a Time Turner necklace would be a nice option for your wife.
This HD Video camera can shoot up to 4K, and has a battery that will last three hours on a single charge. With built-in sensors for speed, G-forces, altitude and rotation (plus the option to track heart rate with a Bluetooth HR monitor), this cool camera is the perfect gift for an athletic adrenaline junkie. The “premium pack” includes the camera, plus the following accessories: remote control, handlebar mount, dive lens cover, pitch mount, power cable, and Go-Pro mount adapter. Looking for a less expensive option? Try the GoPro HERO+ instead.
Cameo necklaces are perfect for wives who love a touch of vintage glamour. This cameo necklace is surrounded by a 14k yellow gold rope bezel with three gold drops at the bottom. It comes with an 18 inch 14k gold rope chain that’s as delicate as the carved shell woman in the pendant’s center. This piece offers any woman a bit of Victorian style.
If your shopping on a budget of a woman who prefers a little darker edge to her jewelry, perhaps this skull cameo is an even better choice. You can also browse more cameo necklaces here.
If she’s serious about her barbecue, this DIY kit will let her make sauces from each of the three main US BBQ styles: tomato-based, vinegar-based, and mustard-based. Manufactured in Portland, Oregon, this fun kit is a great way for you to bond in the kitchen.
If she’s been eyeing an expensive antique armoire, this modern interpretation is a beautiful option that can satisfy her need for more closet space and give the room an elegant design style at the same time. You can use this armoire to store clothes, or use it as the entertainment console for your bedroom. If this one doesn’t match your bedroom set, you can browse for more armoires here.
A waffle maker is a great gift for any wife or mom. You can spend Sunday mornings with friends and family, turning out crispy, golden waffles. The ceramic nonstick coating is extremely durable, and also free from harmful chemicals.
Looking for related gift ideas? The Will It Waffle? cookbook is a nice add-on to this gift. We also like the fun, airy texture you get from a bubble waffle maker. If your mom lives on her own and would appreciate a tinier waffle maker, we’re in love with the adorable Dash mini-waffle maker that does more than just make waffles.
If you want to give your wife the ultimate in cozy comfort, you’ll want her to have this squishy soft and snuggly striped fleece robe. This robe is the perfect thing to toss on in the morning or evening. Whether she’s just jumping out of the shower or she’s lounging on the couch, she can skip the fleece throw and wrap up in this instead.
Generous patch pockets easily handle the TV remote and anything else she needs close by, and the hood can keep her warm while her hair is wet. This robe comes in more than two dozen colors and patterns, and in sizes from Small/Medium to 3X-Large/4X-Large. If your wife likes her sleep and loungewear to look a little more elegant, this plush robe might be a great birthday gift for her.
A truly exquisite birthday gift for your wife might be this stunning Ledamon Women’s 100% Silk Kimono Robe.
If your wife loves to keep cooking simple, she’d probably love having this Amazon Smart Oven taking up less space that a countertop microwave, but with so many more capabilities. Large enough to cook a five-pound chicken, this smart device is a convection oven, air fryer, and microwave all in one. Just think of the appliances she can get out of her tidy kitchen!
She can scan prepackaged foods with her Alexa app and this oven will cook them to perfection automatically. When paired with the included Echo dot or any other Alexa compatible device, this oven allows for voice-controlled cooking with Alexa. Just ask for any of the 30+ presets, to start or stop cooking, or wait for her to notify you when the oven is preheated or your food is done.
If she loves baking, or just loves desserts, this exciting cookbook is definitely going to inspire her. The book includes recipes for well-known desserts like cannoli, biscotti, and gelato, as well as hidden gems that many Americans have never encountered. These special occasion desserts will make her the hero of her next dinner party or family gathering.
For great homestyle Italian dishes, she might also love any of the great cookbooks by Lidia Bastianich, chef and host of the PBS show, Lidia’s Italy.
It’s important to replace makeup brushes every few years, since brushes that are shedding bristles or permanently covered in residue are poor tools for applying makeup. This set includes 24 brushes including a foundation brush, powder brush, shadow brush and pro-angled eyeliner brush, plus so many more. I
f you’re looking for another type of beauty gift, you might also want to browse our guide to the best facial cleansing brushes.
We love kitchen tools that can perform more than a single function, freeing up crowded cupboard space. This super cool immersion blender does so many different tasks. With nine speeds, this baby is robust enough to whip cream, blend smoothies, mix dressings, and perfectly puree mom’s squash soup. The kicker here is the two cup food processor that attaches to the handle and makes quick chopping jobs a breeze. We also love the milk frother which is perfect for cocoa or her homemade latte.
If you think she needs an actual food processor to make her culinary creations even more fun and imaginative, you can’t go wrong getting her this monster 14 Cup Cuisinart Food Processor.
This logo scarf comes in seven colors, and is ideal for summer or winter use. If your wife is often cold, this scarf will keep her warm. The scarf is also machine-washable, so it’s easy to clean if she spills something on it. You can get even more ideas from this list of best pashmina scarves.
If your wife is health-conscious, this is the perfect water bottle for use at the gym, or for everyday use. This BPA-free bottle features a carbon activated filter made from 100 percent pure coconut shell. The bottle’s special Easy Flow technology eliminates squeezing, biting and excessive sucking, so she can drink with ease. To make your gift feel more special, throw in some Zipfizz healthy energy drink mixes to help her hydrate more responsibly.
If she loves gourmet food, this mushroom growing kit is a thoughtful gift idea. Fresh morel mushrooms cost an arm and a leg – that’s if you can even find them because they’re scarce and coveted. They start to lose their quality within a week of being picked, which is why having “free” morels in the backyard is a real treat. She’ll love making wild mushroom stroganoff, or simply scrambling these delicious fungi into her eggs.
If she’s not big on mushrooms, consider another foodie gift she can create on her own. This Hydroponic growing system is a wonderful idea and it lets her grow up to 12 plants at once, from herbs to lettuces and other veggies.
If your lady hates getting lost, you can simplify her car trips with this GPS system from Garmin. The unit offers spoken turn-by-turn directions, using speech technology that sounds more like a natural, real human voice. It’s also a nice option because it’s easy to find food or gas stations up ahead, without leaving the map. This is an especially nice feature for when she’s traveling with kids. You can also browse more GPS and smart devices from Garmin here.
Does she need a new laptop bag? This roomy carryall has room for laptops up to 15.6 inches. Metal feet protect bottom of bag, while the interior offers plenty of areas to keep her accessories organized. Shopping specifically for MacBook accessories? Check out more recommendations from our guides to the best MacBook Pro cases and the best laptop bags for 12-inch MacBook.
If your wife loves to cook, this little gift might be just the small present to lift her spirits on a tough day. The cheery chicken can be stuffed with herbs or whole spices, and then used to flavor soups and stews. It’s much tidier than dealing with a cheesecloth full of herbs. Plus, it’s totally adorable. This little infuser can also be used to make a fine cup of looseleaf tea.
On the hunt for a bigger gift? Grab the infuser and pair it with a new slow cooker. We like this colorful model from Black & Decker.
The Alta is the most up to date fitness tracker. This tracker from Fitbit is more customizable than previous Fitbit offerings, and can be dressed up with optional stainless steel bands to give it a classier look. It tracks activity, as well as sleep. In addition, the Alta’s display can show her new call, text and calendar notifications from her smartphone.
Not sure if the Alta is the right choice for your wife? Browse our Fitbit comparison guide, or check out other options in our guide to the best Fitbit alternatives.
If your wife loves to garden, you can transform her summer with this beautiful wooden potting bench. It’s made of 100% fir wood, which is known for its strength and dimensional stability as well as its natural resistance to rot and pests. And this bench will keep her back happy because she can use the metal worktop to plant her seeds and starts without stooping.
It features an upper back shelf that’s a great place to stack seeds and such, while beneath, it has a drawer for smaller tools and her garden journal, as well as a shelf for stacking pots and a locking cabinet to keep her other potting essentials. The right side has a series of hooks for hanging her trowel and other garden tools as well.
Potting benches come in all shapes and sizes, so if this one isn’t right for your outdoor style, there are plenty of unique benches to choose from.
Whether she’s a kitchenista who loves to try out the best recipes from the experts or she’s just a fan of the PBS show, Cook’s Illustrated magazine is a great gift idea for any wife (and her husband) who like to spend time together cooking. If this isn’t her cup of tea, maybe a subscription to Oprah or National Geographic would be better reading material for her.
If she’s a total news junkie who is seeking a real world view on what’s happening, The Economist delivers outstanding in-depth reporting plus the coolest international job listings ever.
Since it’s her birthday, music is a great way to bring back some of her favorite memories. This iconic album on vinyl by The Beatles is one of their best, and you can set it up on the turntable, cued to the song “Something in the way she moves.” Romantic, right?
If you think movie soundtracks might be more her jam, maybe she’d be into the Pulp Fiction soundtrack on vinyl, or the cool black and white split vinyl soundtrack for O Brother Where Art Thou?
If your wife is passionate about photography, this adorable necklace is a great way for her to show her love of the camera. The lens of the camera is formed by a large crystal, which captures the light beautifully. Matching earrings are also available.
Does she love wine almost as much as she loves you? This funny wine glass is great gift for any wife who loves wine, dogs, or a good joke. If you want to give her a companion gift, pick up a nice bottle of wine, or grab this handy wine chiller. If she doesn’t drink wine, maybe a funny coffee mug is the next best thing. This is probably not “romantic” enough to work as a gift for anniversaries, holidays, or birthdays, but as a “just because” gift, it’s really a nice choice.
Does your wife love knitting, but simply can’t find the time to keep up with all the projects she wants to create? This speedy knitting machine speeds up the knitting process. A hand crank powers the machine, so knitted goods still feel handmade. The machine is built in Germany, and backed by a lifetime guarantee.
The machine comes with a variety of replacement parts, so she won’t have to put big projects on hold if something breaks. This might also be a nice gift for women who have hand or joint pain that prevents them from enjoying traditional knitting. A book of knitting patterns would be a nice addition or alternative.
This moisturizing lotion leaves skin nourished and sparkling, with just a hint of delicate cherry blossom fragrance. The scent, created from cherry blossoms harvested in Provence, can also be found in shower gel, eau de toilette, and hand cream. This romantic gift for your wife is perfect for the woman who loves French beauty secrets.
Any woman who truly loves to cook would be thrilled with the gift of this gorgeous copper cookware set. This ten piece collection is the kind of cookware she’ll love showing off as well as cooking with. It includes two fry pans, three sauce pans, and a dutch oven, along with four lids. These pans feature stainless steel interiors, with hammered copper exteriors.
Chefs love copper thanks to the fact that it conducts heat five times faster than other metals according to the experts at Gourmet Web. Consider a gorgeous copper pot rack for another special occasion so she can proudly show off her beautiful cookware.
These earrings aren’t made with precious gems, but they still have a lot of sparkle and shine. Ideal for when you need a gift on a tight budget, these elegant earrings look great with any outfit. The gold-tone flower studs feature synthetic pearl petals and round sparkling centerpieces. They have a push clutch back to keep them secure on her ears.
Looking for jewelry recommendations on the higher end of things? Our guide to the best push presents includes a number of great pieces of jewelry that will appeal to your wife’s refined tastes.
Our busy lifestyles mean that it can be hard to find the time to make a proper breakfast for yourself, or for the rest of the family. This handy breakfast burrito maker can be used to make a healthy breakfast or lunch in minutes, without making a mess of the kitchen. The machine can also cook stuffed pancakes, personal pizzas, or other comfort foods.
Other fun kitchen appliances that work as gifts include toasted sandwich makers, breakfast sandwich makers, or personal smoothie blenders.
Since her birthday is all about making her happy and helping her to feel loved, this cozy pair of bamboo rayon pajamas is the perfect little gift of an idea. These sweet PJs are breathable, yet warm. The top features long flowing sleeves and a slight scoop neckline, and the bottoms are classic jammies. These come in 11 different colors, and they’re so comfy to lounge around in. She’ll love wearing them snuggled up with you on the couch! Bamboo pajamas of any style would be a most welcome gift.
If you’ve never heard of bamboo viscose or bamboo rayon, you might want to know more about it. From a wearers perspective, it’s lightweight, flowing, and breathable, which equals comfort. This article will give you a quick primer on this awesome natural fiber and why it’s great for lots of things in addition to jammies.
Is your wife always the life of her own birthday party? If she’s a true music aficionado, get her a speaker that delivers really dynamic sound in any environment. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is perfect of the patio or the beach, or anywhere else it might get accidentally dropped into the drink because it’s waterproof for up to a half-hour when submerged. Not that that’s its biggest attribute.
Sound, sound and more sound are what make this Bluetooth speaker a wicked cool gift. It can crank it out loud or be listened to softly, with absolutely no sound distortion and complete clarity that never gets muddy. Even better, the setup on this smart speaker is so fast, anyone can do it in a few simple steps. It literally takes three minutes.
This speaker comes in a variety of colors, and it pairs perfectly with her smartphone so she can access all her favorite playlists and enjoy music anywhere. If you’re shopping on a budget, the UE Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker is made specifically for outdoor listening, and it’s waterproof, dustproof and even floats. Gotta love that.
If your wife is looking for a new hobby, this gorgeous, concise guide to making all-natural soap is a wonderful gift. She’ll learn a new skill, and she’ll never be tempted to splurge on fancy soaps at the department store ever again. This guide includes 32 recipes, ranging from the extremely simple to the more complicated marble and swirled soaps. Some of the recipes include natural ingredients like blueberry puree, dandelion-infused water, almond milk, coffee grounds or black tea.
If she’s more interested in handcrafts, perhaps a learn to crochet kit is more in tune with her preferences.
Need a gift for a wife that loves whiskey and bourbon? Grab a bottle of her favorite brown liquor and pair it with this gorgeous crystal whiskey decanter and glasses set. According to the Robb Report, more women than ever have developed a taste for whiskey, and if your wife is one of them, you could also get her a whiskey mixology book so she can impress her whiskey-drinking girlfriends. For extra romance points, come up with a sweet and romantic toast to her, and share a glass of her favorite tipple together.
If your wife is fierce, funny and occasionally snarky, she’ll love this funny coffee mug. She can use it at home, at the office, or anywhere where people should be on notice that something slightly sarcastic might slip from her lips.
Of course, if you want to suck up to her, you could always give her the Best Wife Ever Coffee Mug. But if you want her to suck up to you, give her the My Husband Is Hotter Than My Coffee Funny Mug. Sneaky, but awesome.
This whimsical gift is perfect for the wife who loves tiny cute things. These plant pots have a creative design that features a family of tiny hedgehogs. Ideal for houseplants and especially succulents, she can also use this planter as a desk accessory for storing pens and pencils.
If your wife is a caffeine addict, then she’ll love this simple, programmable coffee maker from Keurig. Designed to produce convenient single-serve cups, the machine is also capable of brewing a full carafe of coffee using K-Carafe pods. The sleek, colorful design will add a pop of freshness to her morning routine. This is great for the home kitchen, as well as the workplace. Be sure to get her some yummy coffee pods so she can start brewing right away.
Help your sweetie pamper herself with this indulgent European bath salt offering. These salts are specially designed to tackle aches and pains, which is perfect if your wife has a physical job or is a workout maniac. The key ingredient is Arnica flower extract, which has been used as a remedy for sore muscles for many years.
If she’d prefer a more energizing bath experience, another international bath product we love is the yuzu bath salts from Japanese company Ito Kanpo.
Your wife gets stressed out. Help her unwind with a night of self-care and indulgence. This bath caddy will make her baths more relaxing. There’s room to store bath products, a drink, and even a special slot where she can place her phone so she can enjoy music or a movie while she soaks. Draw her a bath, fill the caddy with all her favorite things, and then take the kids out for a movie so mom can get some alone time.
This smart home fragrance diffuser lets you wife turn on scents remotely, or schedule regular spritzes of scent into the air to keep your home smelling fresh. It’s definitely a luxury, but one that a woman who loves home fragrances will adore.
FOREO has been at the forefront with some of the most popular facial cleansing brushes on the market, but they’ve taken the mission to give your special lady more beautiful skin to the next step with the LUNA fofo smart facial cleansing brush that actually analyzes her skin and creates a customized program to improve it.
This little silicone brush is small – and we mean really small, like dollar pancake size. But its amazing technology could be the key to a more luminous complexion. It utilizes skin sensors to determine her skin’s hydration levels and true age, and creates a unique skincare routine based upon the data. And it delivers 400 uses on a single charge, which seems amazing to us.
If aging skin is the situation she’s in, the larger FOREO LUNA 2 has an anti-aging mode to help firm skin by increasing circulation through massage. And if your giftee loves to use face masks, the FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device will make all her facials more effective through thermo-therapy.
Every woman deserves something that was made just for her. This personalized pendant can be customized with the names and birthstones of up to six her of family members. This is an affordable gift that will make her feel special.
Does your wife like to cozy up with a good book? One of the nicest birthday gifts for your wife would be to have you create a special space that’s just hers, and that means outfitting it with a cozy reading chair. This pretty tufted chair and matching ottoman is the ideal choice for her reading corner, and you could add color with a splashy throw she can use to cover up her legs while she’s relaxing.
The fabric chair offers classic nailhead trims, nicely padded arms, and wood legs. The seat is wide enough for her to curl up in to read to a child or grandchild as well.
If your wife is a teacher, educator, or professional who travels to give talks, she may appreciate this fun little robot. The Swivl C is a robot that follows you automatically while recording HD video and audio. This is great for recording lectures and classroom demonstrations, and streaming/sharing all over the world.
Available in three finishes, this stunning gift for your wife is part mirror, part jewelry storage armoire, and 100 percent awesome. If your wife is struggling to store her more prized possessions in a safe and elegant manner, this is the solution. Inside, this piece includes 48 necklace hooks, two cubbies, six lined shelves, and a bracelet rod, with ample room for storing rings and earrings.
For an extra “wow” factor, hide a new piece of jewelry inside this armoire and then wrap it, so she gets a jewelry surprise when she unwraps her gift.
Emeralds are a beautiful gift idea, and this oval-shaped merald and diamond halo pendant is a real stunner. This would look particularly beautiful on women with dark or red hair. The emerald is surrounded by sparkling round and baguette cut diamonds. In fact, even the bale is studded with pavé set stones. This necklace would be perfect for the May birthday girl, since that’s her birthstone.
Okay, we know the price tag is a bit of a whopper so if that made you stagger a few steps backward, you can get a big simulated pear shaped emerald pendant in sterling silver for a total deal, or a much more diminutive genuine pear shaped emerald and diamond pendant for less than $500.
According to the experts at Charms of Light, an emerald is the stone of successful love. Read more about this stone’s healing properties here.
Has your wife always wanted a taste of the good life? This elegant chandelier is the perfect accessory for your home. Show her that she’s truly arrived with this showstopping piece. If your wife is more of a hipster, switch out the notion of crystal for something more along the lines of steampunk, like this ceiling fixture.
This inexpensive teleprompter is an unusual gift for your wife, but one that may be just perfect depending on her hobbies. If she’s got her own YouTube Channel or she enjoys creating video content to put on her Facebook page, having a teleprompter at her disposal can help her become more comfortable using this technology.
If your wife has ever griped about having to memorize a long speech or script, this teleprompter may be the gift she didn’t even know she wanted. Perfect for a woman who does lots of public speaking and presentations, this little gadget is the best way to perfect her pitch and poise.
As winter draws closer, women who suffer from seasonal affective disorder are bracing for the winter blues. Help your wife beat seasonal depression with this doctor-recommended light therapy box.
- Recommended by Dr. Christopher Pederson, MD and Michael S. Langan, MD, this light box is designed to be used throughout the winter months. Simply stand or sit about 25 inches from the light source to feel the effects over time.
This beautiful tennis bracelet is a classic gift for the woman you love. Featuring small, affordable diamonds, this lovely gift really shows how much you care, without breaking the bank. If diamonds are simply above your budget this year, you can still make your wife’s day with a more affordable gemstone tennis bracelet. It would be especially appreciated if you selected her birthstone to make your choice even more meaningful.
If you don’t want to pick a single gemstone bracelet for your special lady, we love this multi-stone tennis bracelet that includes a whopping 18.60 carats of amethyst, garnet, citrine, peridot, and blue topaz rounds. It’s a stunner.
This beautifully presented tea gift set makes a great gift for your tea loving wife. This Global Tea Championship award winner comes in a pretty gift box that contains six gold tin caddies with different loose leaf options including black, green, and chai loose leaf teas. Both elegant and tasty, it’s no wonder it has hit the favorites list of Oprah Winfrey and others.
If you’d like to consider other tea assortments in both bagged and loose leaf varieties, check out our guide to the best tea gift sets and baskets.
Never burn toast again. This toaster has a window, so you can see your toast browning and remove it when it’s just the right level of toasted for you. If your wife has been complaining about your old, beat-up toaster, then surprise her with this modern, clever design.
If your wife was gaga over this year’s hottest film remake, give her the soundtrack on a classic analog format. This is a must-have gift for fans of the film, fans of Lady Gaga, or anyone who just can’t get “Shallow” out of their head weeks after seeing the film. If your wife is of a certain age, you might also want to get her the soundtrack from the original film featuring Barbra Streisand.
This beautiful ring is perfect for the woman who loves birds, feather motifs, or just needs a daily reminder to spread her wings and soar. Studded with sparkling cubic zirconia set in rose gold plated sterling silver, this pretty ring is perfect for special occasions and even everyday wear.
Inspired by ballet phenom Misty Copeland, this bodysuit is ideal for hitting the barre, the gym, or even yoga. Bodysuits are an increasingly popular choice for women who are into fitness. Bodysuits don’t ride up or expose skin in the same way as separates. We love this bodysuit for its anti-microbial properties and cute design.
This stunning sterling silver lotus necklace is an ideal gift for the woman who practices yoga daily and finds the lotus symbol deeply meaningful. The spiritual nature of the lotus flower with roots secured in the mud, a stem that grows through water, and a flower that lies pristinely above, it signifies the progression of the soul. She might also enjoy the coordinating Lotus Petal Bangle Bracelet, and at such reasonable prices, why not get your wife both?
As the air turns chilly, we want to wrap ourselves in warmth. This elegant rabbit fur stole is a lovely option for dressing up for date night or holiday parties. Just be certain that your wife doesn’t have a problem with animal fur before you buy. If you think she’d prefer a faux fur stole instead, we recommend this one from MisShow.
A designer handbag is always a splurge and one of the best birthday gifts for wives who love to look chic and stylish. This cute crossbody bag from Kate Spade New York is a fashion-forward choice that’s ideal for the office or a night out on the town. The lilac and navy combo is perfect for spring and summer when she’s likely to be wearing more florals and lighter fabrics. Made from Saffiano leather, this high-quality handbag will last for years to come.
If you think she’d prefer a more timeless color combo, there’s no way to go wrong with the black and tan Kate Spade New York Jeanne Crossbody Purse.
This ring has a unique look that will appeal to women who love statement rings and appreciate a design that looks like one Cleopatra might have worn in her time. Made of 14k yellow gold, it features a 1.22 carat deep green princess cut emerald flanked by two .16 carat brilliant cut diamonds on each side. The stones are all bezel set which adds to the overall presence of this swoon-worthy piece. You can custom order this piece in sizes from 4 to 13. In fact, because this is a unisex style, order one for yourself and ask your bride to marry you all over again on her birthday.
Need an affordable, yet luxurious birthday gift as an add on to spruce up the number of packages she’s getting? These buttery soft leather gloves feature cuffs of soft and silky fox fur. They are classics, especially for driving, and they’ll keep her pinkies toasty during the colder months of the year. These also offer the benefit of being touchscreen friendly.
If she likes the look of fur, this pair of lambskin leather gloves has a showy rabbit fur cuff on the outside and they’re so soft on the inside. They also have the benefit of being touchscreen-friendly.
Does your wife need some new headwraps? These wraps from the Urban Turbanista are easy to tie, thanks to their extra wide design. They are also built to last, with fully hemmed edges on all sides. With tons of colors to choose from, we recommend picking up two or three and bundling them together for a great birthday surprise. All four tribal designs would look great on every woman who loves to flaunt her bold style.
Aromatherapy can change the way your lady feels about her birthday this year. If she’s at one of those milestones she’s not really happy about celebrating, bring her out of it with this beautiful reed diffuser set and the right essential oil fragrances. Encourage her clarity of thought with the scents of rosemary and eucalyptus, and once she’s clear that her birthday is a good thing and every year a blessing, invite her out to celebrate her special evening.
This set from LAFCO comes with a beautiful handblown glass vessel, the reeds and a 15 ounce bottle of a oil. You might also consider how calming lovely candle gift sets can be. Most quality candles are scented with essential oils, and you can find outlots more information about the different scents and their impacts before choosing the set that’s right for her frame of mind on her birthday, from calming to celebratory.
Is your wife totally obsessed with true crime? This is a book she’ll love, and chances are, it flew under her radar. This book explores the true story of the mysterious disappearance of Swedish millionaire Göran Lundblad in 2012. Packed with family drama, insane theories, and heart-pounding action, this is a book she won’t be able to put down.
If your wife wants to improve her golf game, these smart sensors can give her the crucial feedback she needs to fix her swing. Arccos Caddie is hands-free and fully automatic. This means that you are able to golf as normal, without having to calibrate or “start” the sensor’s recording. This is an updated version of the original product, which features 50 percent smaller sensors than the original version.
Immersion circulators are a fancy-pants way of cooking meat so that it turns out extra tender. This technique is called cooking sous vide, and it can also be used to perfectly cook fish, veggies, and even eggs. If your wife always stops for sous vide egg bites at Starbucks, this home device will help her make her own sous vide treats for less.
The sous vide was once the exclusive domain of professional chefs, but anyone can become an expert at this style of immersion cooking. If you’re wondering if your wife might like this gift, check out this article on why this kitchen wizard is practical for anyone.
Take a minute right now to look around your home. Go look at your wife’s current purse. Is it scuffed? Faded? Is the hardware looking less shiny? Then your wife probably needs a new bag. We recommend this one.
Frye makes incredible leather goods, and their hobo bag is one of the most popular purse styles they offer. It’s perfect for everyday use. We love the size, the colors, and the construction.
If your wife is concerned about her privacy and security, this is a thoughtful gift that will put her mind at ease. In an age of security breaches and data mining, this is the sort of device every family should own. This combination device provides VPN support, as well as protection against viruses, malware, and even hacking attempts. This is a great item for home use. If your wife owns her own business, she may appreciate having a Firewalla for work, too.
This mini-fridge is the perfect accessory for her desk, studio, or “she shed”. Not only a mini fridge, this appliance can also be used as a mini hot box, keeping food hot so she can enjoy it later. It’s compact, affordable, and ideal for those who need a small place to keep food and drink. Better yet, to get her birthday party started, this mini fridge also has a built in Bluetooth speaker and can run on AC or DC power. You’re wife’s going to love this clever present.
Does the lady on your gift list value things that are handmade and one of a kind? If she’s an old hippie at heart, or she simply loves that Bohemian style, this gourd night light is a beautiful piece of functional art. It reflects light with gorgeous colors, beautiful patterns and lots of positive energy. Who wouldn’t want that on their special day?
Handmade from a natural gourd, artfully designed and carefully jeweled, this night light is a perfect present for the woman who celebrates her individuality. This same artist has a couple of other designs we think are pretty fantastic including The Blaze Gourd Night Light and The Luciferous.
Give the gift of nobility. Upon receiving this gift box, your lucky gift recipient can become a Laird or Lady of Dunans Castle, located in Glendaruel, Scotland.
Each gift box entitles you to not only a Proof of Title and a land ownership certificate, but also tangible privileges should you ever visit the castle itself. Lairds and Ladies of Dunans are entitled to a free tour of the grounds, as well actually owning a small patch of land on the castle grounds. You’ll even earn the right to fish at the Castle, use the Dunans insignia, and even enjoy the use of exclusive Laird and Lady stationery.
This is a particularly good gift for anyone with the name Fletcher, as the Fletcher clan lived in the castle during the 1700s. The proceeds from these gift boxes go to help restore the castle ruins and castle grounds, making this a great gift idea for those who support the restoration of historic places.
A rice cooker is one of those kitchen appliances that, once you own one, you can’t imagine how you ever lived without it. And this particular model is the Cadillac of rice cookers.
Beyond the basic cooking and warming functions, this specialized rice cooker offers a bunch of additional features. Among them are a low-steam mode (perfect for keeping humidity to a minimum in your kitchen during the summer months) and a crisping feature that allows you to perfectly brown and crisp the edges of the rice, a la clay pot rice dishes.
If you’re looking for a gift for someone who loves Japanese home cooking, a rice cooker is a great idea. However, if the price tag on this particular model is too high, we recommend a cheaper alternative: the Zojirushi NS-ZCC10. This is the model I have in my own home, and it’s become something I use multiple times a week.
If you’re looking to give this to your wife to coax her to make sushi more often, here’s a great tutorial to take the terror out of working with rice and raw fish.
Birthdays are about indulging her with anything she desires, and this year you can make her day by giving her this heavenly scented spa gift basket, and giving her the time to use all of the vanilla sandalwood scented bath goodies in it. Made with pure essential oils, this big bath set includes shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body scrub, bath salts, and bath bombs, along with slippers, a paddle brush, loofah and more.
We also think she’d love the Spa Luxetique Vanilla Spa Gift Basket which comes in a clever woven tote that can be used for all sorts of outings once her bath products are used up. The White Jasmine Gift Set comes in a reusable zippered makeup bag.
You might not have thought about a video doorbell as an ideal birthday gift for your wife, but I can tell you from experience, this dandy little Ring Video Doorbell has to be one of my favorite gifts this year. I love seeing who is at the door before I answer, and I like knowing, wherever I’m at, who is delivering packages (or, heaven forbid, snatching them!) Your wife will love this gift too.
She can keep tabs on anyone coming close to your house, especially if she spends a lot of time at home alone, or she works from home. She can even see when the neighbor’s rogue pooch poops in the yard and prove it to the local animal control authority. This gift is more about security and safety and if you can give your sweetie a little peace of mind, how’s that for a great birthday present?
Is your wife someone who appreciates writing and receiving handwritten letters and cards? If so, she’d love having an elegant stationery set that was her personal signature. This stunning writing ensemble features 50 each of sheets, notes, and enclosure cards, all with matching envelopes. They’re customizable so you can emboss them with anything you’d like, from her full name to her initials. Even the envelopes are embossed with your address.
If she’s a love of writing, consider adding a beautiful pen to her gift to enhance the whole artistic experience of letter writing. The DRYDEN Luxury Fountain Pen is a beautiful option that will make this gift a really lovely package she’s going to enjoy.
Is your wife a road warrior? Whether she travels for business or pleasure, gift her the birthday gift that will keep ner necessities and identity safe. This Travelon anti-theft backpack is an ideal gift idea as it has an interior zippered RFID blocking wall pocket for her wallet and passport, plus two deep interior pockets for her laptop, iPad, or tablet.
Two roomy front zipper pockets offer ample storage for personal items, and one of those pockets is also locking to prevent pickpockets from getting her goods. The large compartment zipper is also locking. A side expansion pocket holds a water bottle, sunglasses, umbrella, or sunblock and conveniently zips away when not needed.
When you give your wife an artisan piece of jewelry, it’s going to be something she cherishes forever and ends up passing down through the family. This stunning sterling silver and turquoise bracelet is just that sort of piece. It features both round, pear, and oval-shaped blue turquoise gemstone cabochons in a cluster design center. The rope border with features and joins a polished sterling band.
Whether she slips it on with her favorite jeans and a tee, of she relies on the dramatic design to add a pop to her black business suit, this bracelet is a timeless Southwest design that will never go out of style.
As your wife ages, there’s just no getting around the fact that she is going to have a few more aches and pains, particularly in her hands and feet. This Therabath professional level paraffin wax bath can tackle pain from injury or arthritis, delivering warm thermotherapy with melted wax.
Physical therapists swear by this healing treatment, and spa professionals rave about its ability to smooth and soften dry cracked skin. The bath is deep enough to immerse feet, hands, and even stiff knees and elbows, because the tank holds up to nine pounds of melted wax.
The paraffin bath operates at an “always safe” temperature, and this kit comes with six pounds of freshly scented paraffin included.
If you’ve never experienced it, there’s nothing more relaxing and conducive to napping than hanging outdoors in a comfy hammock. Even better, if you’re snuggled up next to a loved one. This sweet purple hammock is the kind of unique gift for her that will encourage your lady to get away from her computer and head outside to enjoy some sunshine, shade and a favorite book, or simply to breathe in nature.
Made of lightweight but durable ripstop nylon, this hammock can accommodate up to 500 pounds, so hey, she can invite her kiddos to join her in the fun as well. Shopping on a budget? The Bear Butt two-person hammock is a sweet deal and comes with everything she’ll need to swing in the trees.