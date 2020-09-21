101 Best Birthday Gifts for Your Wife (Updated!)

A rice cooker is one of those kitchen appliances that, once you own one, you can’t imagine how you ever lived without it. And this particular model is the Cadillac of rice cookers.

Beyond the basic cooking and warming functions, this specialized rice cooker offers a bunch of additional features. Among them are a low-steam mode (perfect for keeping humidity to a minimum in your kitchen during the summer months) and a crisping feature that allows you to perfectly brown and crisp the edges of the rice, a la clay pot rice dishes.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone who loves Japanese home cooking, a rice cooker is a great idea. However, if the price tag on this particular model is too high, we recommend a cheaper alternative: the Zojirushi NS-ZCC10. This is the model I have in my own home, and it’s become something I use multiple times a week.

If you’re looking to give this to your wife to coax her to make sushi more often, here’s a great tutorial to take the terror out of working with rice and raw fish.