25 Best Christmas Cardigans: Your Ultimate List

Nothing says Christmas like some gaudy Christmas garland, especially when it adorns a sweater like this! This red button-front sweater from Tipsy Elves leaves no question that you’re celebrating the holiday season in candy cane style.

Decorated front and back with garland draped sleeves as well, it offers a glittering take on the season of merriment. Get it in women’s sizes from X-Small to XX-Large, but hurry because some sizes are in limited supply!