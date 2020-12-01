17 Best Puffer Coats for Men: The Ultimate List

17 Best Puffer Coats for Men: The Ultimate List

The puffer coat has been keeping men warm throughout some of the coldest winters on the planet. The way they are designed uses your own body heat to heat the inside of the coat keeping you comfortable when the icy temperatures hit. The best puffer coats for men come in a ton of different colors and designs you’ll love.

Materials to Consider:

Puffer coats materials range from elastane to spandex to polyester. It really isn't what is on the outside that matters it is what's on the inside. Typically you will find down feathers on the inside of puffer coats. Find one in Goretex with the down insides and you have yourself one of the warmest coats ever made. While they look heavy they aren't, that is just the puffy look. Actually, most puffer coats are quite lightweight and won't keep you from doing what you love to do. 

Pro Tips:

Style and colors are going to be the main focus when purchasing a puffer coat. Get something that will go well with your outfits whether you wear shirts and ties to work or you are a construction worker wearing Carhartt's and a long sleeve thermal. Colors are going to be very important in portraying your personal style as well as letting people know that you have style. You want the coat to speak to you as well as anyone else that sees it. Black is always a good bet if you are having trouble deciding. You cannot go wrong with black. Casual or formal black or earth tones are going to treat you right 10 times out of 10.

