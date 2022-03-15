15 Best Tote Bags for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you have to carry a laptop for work or you like to spend your days off at the beach. Every guy needs a bag to carry his gear. There are a lot of options out there to choose from. Use our buyer’s guide below to find and buy one of the best tote bags for men.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Materials to Consider:

Canvas is obviously the most traditional look for the tote bag but there are some other MVPs in the tote game. Leather makes a surprise appearance and can be a really good look if you are searching for something a little more fashion friendly. You want something durable whether you are using the bag as a grocery bag or a bag to bring to the office. You want something that will last so any of the waxed leathers or waxed canvas bags are going to treat you well for years.

What are the Most Durable Tote Bags for Men?

The waxed canvas tote bag is the perfect bag for summer and for shopping. You want something that can take the heat of summer while also being protected against any moisture that may come its way.

Anything from the Coach brand is going to last you a long time. The brand puts a lot of time and effort into the small details that make their bags so popular. A Coach tote will get you a ton of attention and will make you feel good every time you rock that bag in your hand or on your shoulder.

Any tote that is made from Ballistic grade material you know is going to give you a long lifespan. This is the tote that you bring into the woods with you on your treks. Bring this tote with you on hunting and camping and fishing trips and you will be more than satisfied with its performance.

What Totes Make for Great Men's Shoulder Bags?

Obviously, the tote needs a shoulder strap to be considered a shoulder bag as well as a tote. Anything you are going to rock on your shoulder should be as stylish as hell. After all, it is going to get a ton of attention as one of the first things people see when you walk in the room.

There are some instances where the line between a tote and shoulder bag is a very fine line. It can often be blurred and that is okay. Shoulder bags are all about being super fashionable and super stylish. This shoulder tote from Coach definitely makes the cut.

Diesel made a really good-looking and totally useful tote when they threw this design together and introduced it to the world. This is an extremely popular bag because of its style and its function as well as its durability.