15 Best Tote Bags for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you have to carry a laptop for work or you like to spend your days off at the beach. Every guy needs a bag to carry his gear. There are a lot of options out there to choose from. Use our buyer’s guide below to find and buy one of the best tote bags for men.
1. Nike Elite Fuel Pack Lunch Tote BagPrice: $48.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect size for lunch
- Stylish Nike design
- Durability
- Smaller size
- One compartment
- One size available
Maybe you have a trusted shoulder bag or messenger bag that you use to carry your laptop and office stuff. You still need a tote that will hold your lunch and all the snacks you need to keep your energy up throughout the day. This bag from Nike is the perfect addition to your collection to make sure your lunch stays hot on the items that need to be warm and cool on the items that need to stay fresh. This is a dope looking tote that will serve you well for years to come.
This Nike tote is made from a canvas material which also includes an insulated interior to keep the temp just right on the inside. If you are looking for style and function then you have stumbled across the perfect lunch tote for your needs. The tote is available in the extremely cool light grey with large white Nike swoosh and is also available in a red camo that is super cool.
Find more Nike Elite Fuel Pack Lunch Tote Bag information and reviews here.
2. NIXON Decoy Tote BagPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Larger sized tote
- Durable material
- Versatile
- Minimal color choices
- Plain
- Price point higher than average
Maybe you are looking for something a little tougher and bigger than the typical tote bag for men. This offering from NIXON is a great option to hold your gear. This bag is reinforced so it can hold a little extra weight than the average bag, so if you are toting around heavier objects like books and a laptop or kindle then you are good to go without worrying about the straps giving way.
This tote for men features a large zipper entry, webbing handles, and a removable padded shoulder strap. The ability to carry in hand or over the shoulder makes this bad versatile as well as durable. Your stuff will stay dry and safe with the hanging mesh bag on the interior for added durability. This bag comes in the featured black and grey as well as three other great color schemes.
Find more NIXON Decoy Tote Bag information and reviews here.
3. Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Tote BagPrice: $68.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-theft protection
- LED light
- Durable material
- Smaller than average totes
- Two color options
- Non-stand bottom
At first glance, you may not think that this tote is big enough to store your stuff. Take another look at this well-made and incredibly popular travel tote that is made to keep your stuff on you and safe. It features an anti-theft system so your gear doesn’t get snagged walking through an airport. The styling of the tote is simple but very attractive.
The tote is made with a thicker than average canvas type material which will protect your stuff from water if you choose to tote this bag to the beach. The attention to detail on this one is really special. It features an LED light and key clip so you can keep your keys, phone, wallet, and passport in the same bag as your tablet or laptop. The bag is available in the featured grey or a light green listed as sage.
Find more Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Tote Bag information and reviews here.
4. Coach Mens Signature PVC City Foldover TotePrice: $228.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly fashionable
- Stylish
- Lightweight design
- Smaller build
- Two color choices
- Price point
Coach is one of the most famous bag makers in the world. You have most likely seen their brand on catwalks, red carpets and hanging off of the shoulders of celebs the world over. There is a good reason for this. The care and attention to detail that the brand puts into everything that they make. The higher price points on the bags are worth it. They are durable, fashionable and will definitely give you another dimension to whatever outfit you are wearing.
This tote from Coach can be held in hand or thrown over your shoulder with an extra-long shoulder strap. There is a multifunction/cell phone pocket on the interior that is extra protected from the outside elements and theft. While this isn’t the bag to bring on your family’s camping trip, this is the tote to bring to work, the gym or any sporting event where you want to sneak in some snacks. The tote is available in the featured black as well as a great looking brown.
Find more Coach Mens Signature PVC City Foldover Tote information and reviews here.
5. Diesel Men’s Dieselxx Match TotePros:
Cons:
- Durability
- Style and design
- Four available colors
- Smaller than average
- Not built for heavy items
- Shorter shoulder strap
If you are looking for a tough tote that has so much personality that you won’t believe it is simply a tote then this offering from the Diesel brand is perfect for you. This tote is colorful, it will hold and insulate anything you put in and is meant to handle whatever you need to carry. This is a perfect lunch tote or tote to keep some of your gear in.
This tote is a healthy mix of 85% polyamide/10% polyurethane/5% cotton. The exterior of the tote is durable and versatile while the interior has a beautiful design that you don’t typically see in a tote bag. The attention to detail in this tote is second to none. The closure is a magnetic closure instead of the classic zip-top closure. The tote is available in the featured green and orange scheme or three other colors that don’t have the interior design that the featured tote does.
Find more Diesel Men's Dieselxx Match Tote information and reviews here.
6. BOSTANTEN Formal Leather Tote BagPrice: $134.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish looks
- Compact sizing
- Lightweight design
- One color choice
- Two style options
- Not made for heavy objects
This is truly a really cool and sleek design for the men’s tote. Yes, it kind of has a “purse” or “murse” look to it but we live in a time and era where this is actually a dope look for guys. This tote features a security zipper to keep your stuff extra protected. The tote features one large inner compartment, one interior zipper pocket, a cell phone pocket and an extra pocket on the exterior. This tote is like a small piece of luggage for your everyday life. Makes for a great carryon when you are traveling too.
This all leather, a high-quality tote is super fashionable and will only raise your fashion game up a few notches. While there may be some hesitation because of its purse like features, drop that kind of thinking because this is the new look for guys. While you can wear this look over your shoulder it also looks great as a handheld tote with the classic hand straps of the typical tote look. The tote is available in the sleek featured black or in a larger black with the brown trim version that is equally cool.
Find more BOSTANTEN Formal Leather Tote Bag information and reviews here.
7. S-Zone Oversized Canvas Travel TotePrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Larger than average totes
- Travel type tote
- Stylish design
- Heavier than average totes
- Soft canvas isn't as tough as waxed canvas
- Not a compact tote
When you spend a handful of years glued to your desk, a vacation afterwards isn’t just a treat but a necessity. Finishing your PhD candidacy is a liberating event and the best way to celebrate is to pack up this S-Zone Oversized Canvas Travel Tote and take a vacation. This tote makes a great carry-on bag for big trips but it can also be a standalone bag for short business trips where you don’t need a ton of luggage. This 21.7L tote will carry your shoes, shirts, pants and other gear that you need to get through airport security quickly.
Find more S-ZONE Oversized Canvas Genuine Leather Trim Tote information and reviews here.
8. Travelpro Crew Versapack Deluxe Tote TravelPrice: $101.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish looks
- Travel size
- Lightweight design
- Smaller than average totes
- One size
- Limited color options
While this tote is meant to be by your side while traveling you don’t need to only use it when you leave town. This is every day, every occasion tote that is perfect for keeping everything you need nearby. Don’t be afraid to stash some gear in this tote and keep in the backseat or trunk of your car. You will want to take it out and show it off as much as humanly possible because it is a really attractive tote that will match up well with any outfit you can throw at it.
This tote is made with High-density ballistic nylon fabric with Dura guard coating resists stains and abrasions. This is s tough as a bulletproof vest without the heft. It features a handy side pocket for a water bottle or your umbrella should rain be in the forecast. This tote fits perfectly on the top of a roller suitcase for when you are traveling heavy but is perfect for your ID, passport, and phone for when you need to travel light. If you need to break out and leave town quickly this is the tote to do it with. This tote comes in four great colors including the classic black.
Find more Travelpro Crew Versapack Deluxe Tote Travel information and reviews here.
9. CleverMade 30L SnapBasket LUXEPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable material
- Stylish design
- Lightweight
- 30Lb max capacity
- One single compartment
- Featured bag is uninsulated
If you need a bag or tote for your adventures then you want to buy something that will last. You shouldn’t have to buy and re-buy a tote because it pulls apart when it carries weight. Trusting the purchase is a big deal and this 30L tote bag from Clevermade is a great item to tag along at the beach or even to carry your lunch and laptop to the office. You will look for reasons to bring this bag with you everywhere because of how cool and stylish it is.
The tote is made of canvas material which is crazy durable so you can rest assured that this bag will last. It won’t hold water or become super heavy if the tide comes in and gets to it at the beach. It will hold your gear and makes for a great accessory to any outfit. The bag is available in the featured heather grey or 8 other colors that will make for a great purchase. These totes are also eco-friendly so you can buy one or two and protect the environment.
Find more CleverMade 30L SnapBasket LUXE information and reviews here.
10. Diesel Men’s VOLPAGO TotePros:
Cons:
- Bigger than average tote
- Tough construction
- Versatile design
- Limited colors
- One size
- Heavier than average totes
If you are looking for a bigger, heavier and more capable tote for your stuff then you need to buy this tote from Diesel. This bag had a man’s needs in mind when they put it together. It can hold all of your workout gear, shoes, socks, clothes, laptop and anything else you can think of within reason. This bag is as tough as it looks and would make for a great work bag on the farm, ranch, construction site or even office.
The bag is made from polyamide and polyurethane for a great mix of materials. The bag is durable beyond belief. The bad is versatile as can be. This is the bag for the hard-working man that also likes to hunt, fish, boat or hike in the woods but needs his gear on him. Bring this tote on a camping trip to keep your food from the grasps of a bear. This is the tote you need in your life ASAP. It comes in the featured navy and black design which is a great look for any occasion or event. Makes for a great gift idea too.
Find more Diesel Men's VOLPAGO Tote information and reviews here.
11. Red Squid Creative Waxed Canvas Grocery BagPrice: $18.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vintage look
- Waxed for protection
- Lightweight design
- Slender
- No shoulder strap
- Two compartments
If you are looking for a tote that is stylish and will add an extra dimension to your outfit then this is the tote for you. This waxed canvas, the leather-esque tote is a great addition to any outfit and will go a long way when it comes to durability and function. This tote is super cool and will carry everything from your tablet and extra shoes to a second outfit and light jacket.
This tote is made with canvas that is waxed during production to protect it from rain and sun damage. This tote is made to last and will be your go-to bag when you head into the woods or to the beach. It is also the perfect tote to bring to the office with you because of its vintage styling. While it is listed as a grocery bag, it can do so much more. It features a biodegradable design and an exterior pocket for your cell phone.
Find more Red Squid Creative Waxed Canvas Grocery Bag information and reviews here.
12. BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas TotePrice: $34.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight design
- 18 total colors
- Canvas build
- Only two pockets
- Non-stand design
- Not inredibly stylish
This is more of a traditional canvas style tote bag. The large tote can fit a pair of shoes, change of outfit, laptop, whatever you need to keep on you at all times. This is the perfect tote to keep by your side all day or stash in your car for your next adventure. This bag can be carried in hand, over your shoulder or across your body to keep your hands free.
The black is a classic look that will go with every outfit you own, but the tote is also available in a ton of other colors, 14 to be exact. There are striped designs and some pretty cool colors to choose from. The bag is 16 inches deep and has a snap closure pocket on the interior to store your valuables like your phone and wallet.
Find more BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote information and reviews here.
13. Jeelow Waxed Canvas Shoulder TotePrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super durable
- Incredibly tough
- Multiple styles and colors
- Smaller tote
- No shoulder strap
- Limited pockets
This highly durable waxed canvas tote is the kind of tote that you will own for years and years and it will look the same down the road as the day you bought it. The waxing of the canvas makes it stronger and able to handle water and dirt without damaging the tote. Its simplistic design is perfect for the guy that doesn’t need anything fancy and prefers function over fancy design.
The oil waxed canvas makes this tote waterproof as well as damage proof. This tote won’t tear or rip easily. You would need to stab into this tote with the sharpest knife possible to do any damage to it, but why would you? The tote is available in two styles, the traditional style in the featured image and wider top design that is reminiscent of a beach style tote. You can buy this tote in the featured style and color or buy it in one of the other 9 colors/styles.
Find more Jeelow Waxed Canvas Shoulder Tote information and reviews here.
14. Filson Unisex Tote BagPrice: $225.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact for your smaller gear
- Lightweight design
- Tough and durable
- Too small for bigger gear
- Two color options
- No shoulder strap
For the guy that needs a smaller but incredibly durable tote, this is the bag for you. This tote will rest on your shoulder like it isn’t even there, won’t weigh you down or keep you from climbing through the woods on your next trek. This is the tote that will keep your smaller gear held tight and close to you. Make sure your phone, ID, wallet, and other stuff is close by at all times. Stow this in your car for your next adventure and be glad you have it when it’s needed.
This tote is a mix of rugged cotton twill and the same bridle leather they make for horses. This is a small but rough and tough tote that will soon become one of your favorites “can’t leave home without” items. This tote is available in the featured color as well as a gorgeous light tan. This tote makes for a great gift for the holidays or anniversaries as well as a nice birthday surprise.
Find more Filson Unisex Tote Bag information and reviews here.
15. Coach Metropolitan Men’s Large Leather Tote BagPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish design
- Leather material
- Lightweight
- One color option
- Price point
- Smaller tote
The Coach brand is well-known for its women’s purses that have an attitude all their own. I bet you didn’t know that Coach makes some seriously sexy and swaggy men’s tote bags. This tote is gorgeous and is the perfect accessory for the guy that wants to go from work to play seamlessly. This leather tote can keep your smaller laptops safe while you travel from work to home to a night out with friends. Keep your stuff close by with this classy tote for men.
This Coach tote features a leather design that will keep your stuff protected from wind and rain. It has a zip-top closure to keep your possessions out of the hands of thieves. It is a great looking bag that will pair well with any outfit from formal to business casual to extremely casual. This is the kind of bag that people ask you about because of how stylish it is.
Find more Coach Metropolitan Men's Tote Bag information and reviews here.
Materials to Consider:
Canvas is obviously the most traditional look for the tote bag but there are some other MVPs in the tote game. Leather makes a surprise appearance and can be a really good look if you are searching for something a little more fashion friendly. You want something durable whether you are using the bag as a grocery bag or a bag to bring to the office. You want something that will last so any of the waxed leathers or waxed canvas bags are going to treat you well for years.
What are the Most Durable Tote Bags for Men?
The waxed canvas tote bag is the perfect bag for summer and for shopping. You want something that can take the heat of summer while also being protected against any moisture that may come its way.
Anything from the Coach brand is going to last you a long time. The brand puts a lot of time and effort into the small details that make their bags so popular. A Coach tote will get you a ton of attention and will make you feel good every time you rock that bag in your hand or on your shoulder.
Any tote that is made from Ballistic grade material you know is going to give you a long lifespan. This is the tote that you bring into the woods with you on your treks. Bring this tote with you on hunting and camping and fishing trips and you will be more than satisfied with its performance.
What Totes Make for Great Men's Shoulder Bags?
Obviously, the tote needs a shoulder strap to be considered a shoulder bag as well as a tote. Anything you are going to rock on your shoulder should be as stylish as hell. After all, it is going to get a ton of attention as one of the first things people see when you walk in the room.
There are some instances where the line between a tote and shoulder bag is a very fine line. It can often be blurred and that is okay. Shoulder bags are all about being super fashionable and super stylish. This shoulder tote from Coach definitely makes the cut.
Diesel made a really good-looking and totally useful tote when they threw this design together and introduced it to the world. This is an extremely popular bag because of its style and its function as well as its durability.
