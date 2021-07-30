11 Best Gymnastics Beams for Home Use

Need more gift ideas for kids? They’ll love these unique toys .

During competitions, gymnasts have 90 seconds to complete a beam routine full of jumps, handsprings and other acrobatic movements. Most high-level gymnasts spend years consistently practicing and building up skills to reach this point. Whether your young gymnast aspires to be a competitive athlete or just wants to stay in shape during the off-season, here are the best balance beams to help sharpen their skills.

Which Is the Best Adjustable Balance Beam for Home Use?

One of our favorite height-adjustable balance beams for home use is this Milliard balance beam. It can be used in low and high modes and adjusts in increments from 18 to 24 inches. A suede outer layer prevents feet from sliding.

Another popular option is the Marfula Adjustable Balance Beam. It adjusts between 17 and 23 inches as gymnasts continue to learn new skills and improve. Small kids can use the low beam while more advanced kids can use the higher settings.

What Is the Best Balance Beam for Toddlers?

The Airex Balance Beam is a popular beam for toddlers. It's slightly shorter than most beginner beams and has a very soft surface that won't hurt during slips and falls. A wide, stable base instills confidence when learning new skills.

This dual-sided toddler balance beam can be flipped over to its thinner side to work on coordination and balance. Plus, its closed-cell foam surface, also found on these best mats for hot yoga, repels moisture for safety.

Just as toddlers often use a balance bike to learn how to properly balance and control their movements, certain home balance beams are better for toddlers. These products are low to the ground and have a squishy surface that won't sting during a fall.

Which Is the Best Beginner Balance Beam?

Learning new skills on a narrow 4-inch beam can be intimidating, which is why the PreGymnastic Folding Balance Beam stands out as one of the best beginner balance beams for young athletes.

Little feet won't slip and slide on the synthetic suede surface. You don't need to worry about immediately replacing it as your child improves, as this apparatus supports up to 150 pounds.