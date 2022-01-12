NordicTrack iSelect Dumbbells: Everything You Need to Know

Instead of interrupting your workout to change the weight on your dumbbells, simply command Alexa to do it for you. If you want a seamless workout experience, NordicTrack’s smart connected dumbbells could be for you. The iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells (sold on Amazon for $429) can be electronically adjusted from 5 to 50 pounds using voice commands. They’re not cheap, but our comprehensive NordicTrack dumbbell review will help you decide if it’s worth taking the plunge.

What Are the NordicTrack iSelect Dumbbells?

From the same company that makes a smart connected fitness mirror and a smart exercise bike, the iSelect dumbbells from NordicTrack are designed to improve your performance. They’re compatible with Alexa so that you can shout requests to change the weight using your voice. This eliminates the need to stop and change the weights yourself, which in turn keeps your heart rate up and your mind focused on knocking out the reps.

Besides adjusting the weight, Alexa can also recall previous workout settings. For example, you can say, “Alexa, set weight to squat,” and she’ll automatically select your last saved squat weight.

The iSelect dumbbells automatically save and adjust to your presets for 15 different dumbbell exercises. They include: biceps curl, overhead shoulder press, lateral shoulder raise, front shoulder raise, triceps extension, bent over row, chest press, squat, deadlift, lunge, lateral lunge, wood chop, chest fly, reverse fly and renegade row.

There isn’t a built-in tablet, but an integrated media holder props up your smart device so that you can follow your favorite instructor-led workouts. You can explore different classes on the platform with your free 30-day iFIT trial membership. Unsure how to perform a certain movement? Just find the name of the exercise on the app and tap it for a demo video.

Easily adjustable from 5 to 50 pounds within seconds by giving Alexa the word, you’ll have 100 pounds of resistance at your disposal. This should be plenty for all but the strongest users. The iFIT classes can help guide and motivate you, but you can use these dumbbells for your own workouts outside of the platform. Knurled handles give sweaty palms a secure surface as you’re lifting for maximum safety, so you can confidently lift and push your limits.

Do I Need a Subscription to Use the Dumbbells?

No, you don’t need a subscription to use the iSelect dumbbells. A 30-day iFIT family membership is included with your purchase so that you can decide whether it’s worth the monthly fee. Just be aware that you’ll be automatically billed the $39 per month membership fee if you don’t cancel at the end of your trial.

Who Are These Smart NordicTrack Dumbbells For?

Love the idea of asking Alexa to adjust the weight so that you don’t have to disrupt your workout routine? Then the iSelect dumbbells could be right for you. If you don’t mind paying a hefty price for voice-controlled convenience, then it’s worth checking out these smart dumbbells.

If you’re a renter or have a small home gym, it’s an ideal space-saving solution that still lets you get in a rewarding workout at home. The wide weight selection replaces up to 20 dumbbells, so you can keep your fitness area neat and tidy. They’re great for anyone who lives in an apartment or condo.

Smart connectivity aside, though, you can get similar adjustable dumbbells for a lower price. For example, the NordicTrack 55-lb. Select-a-Weight Dumbbell Pair has a slightly higher weight range (it replaces up to 30 dumbbells). It also works with the iFIT app (and comes with a free trial) so that you can follow along with thousands of trainer-led videos on your own device. The Select-a-Weight dumbbells don’t feature Alexa, though, so you’ll have to adjust the weight manually.

You might also consider the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells. They include a one-year JRNY membership (a $149 value) for interactive workouts and on-demand classes. You can learn new techniques or just keep your workouts consistent at a time that’s best for you. With a weight range between 5 and 52.5 pounds and 15 different settings, the SelecTech targets most major muscle groups. The weight is manually adjustable.