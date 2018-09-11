How to Unlock the Dark Suit in Spider-Man PS4

One thing you can say about Spider-Man is that the man has a lot of suits. That is no different in Marvel’s Spider-Man as there are a whopping number of suits players can collect.

Many of these suits will look familiar to fans of the web-crawler as we even see some of his suits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe make their way into the game.

One suit that stands out, in particular, is the Dark Suit which isn’t obtained by the normal method of leveling up and unlocking various tokens but instead by doing side missions instead.

Warning: Minor Spider-Man spoilers may follow.

To obtain the Dark Suit players will have to complete all of the Black Cat missions around New York City. These missions require players to find the different Black Cat camera setups around the city and then using them to find a cat that’s hidden in the view.

Once you complete all of these you will be led to Black Cat’s hideout where you have to do some investigation. Of course, once you get there Black Cat is nowhere in sight but you do discover that she left the Dark Suit for you.

It is then revealed all of the cat figures you rounded up allowed the Black Cat to break into the precinct and take her old suit back. That’s probably the last you hear of her in the main story but she will return in the first DLC coming this October. Here’s what the PlayStation Blog has to say about her:

As you play the base game, you’ll realize that Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, is back in town and she’s leaving clues around town to toy with Spider-Man. In Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, she finally reveals herself. Featuring new missions and challenges, as well as a brand new faction of enemies and three additional suits to unlock, you won’t want to miss it.

Spider-Man is out now exclusively on PS4.

