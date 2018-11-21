How to Get & Use Bottle Caps in Pokemon Let’s Go

The endgame in Pokemon Let’s Go may feel lighter than previous games in the series but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do at all.

Once you defeat the Elite 4 and your rival to complete the game, you’ll officially be in the endgame.

From here you’ll have a lot of grinding on your hands if you want to keep going which means you’ll want to collect Bottle Caps. The level cap for your Pokemon is 100 but that doesn’t mean they are done gaining power.

Using a Bottle Cap on your Pokemon will raise their IVs through Hyper Training meaning your Pokemon can get even stronger. There are six IVs for each Pokemon and right now it looks like you can only obtain one Bottle Cap a day so there’s plenty left for you to do if you’re up to the task.

You can get Bottle Caps from a person named Mina who can be found on the docks by the SS Anne in Vermillion City. Players of Pokemon Sun and Moon will probably recognize this NPC from those games as she is a returning character. If you battle her and win once a day you’ll be rewarded with a Bottle Cap.

From here you will have to go to the Day Care located south of Cerulean City and talk to an old man in there. He will allow you to use your Bottle Caps on your Pokemon so this will be your go-to person for strengthening your Pokemon.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

