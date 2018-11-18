How to Get Gengar in Pokemon Let’s Go

Gengar is the king of the ghosts in Pokemon Let’s Go. If you’re looking to create a ghost team you’re definitely going to want Gengar on your team.

Unfortunately you can’t just catch a wild Gengar but instead, you’ll need to start with either a Gastly or Haunter. Gastly will evolve into Haunter who will, in turn, evolve into Haunter.

You can catch a Gastly in the Pokemon Tower found in Lavender Town but to do so you’ll first have to obtain the Silph Scope from the Team Rocket hideout in Celedon City.

Once you obtain the Silph Scope you will be able to identify all of the ghosts in the Pokemon Tower which will allow you to catch them. Once you catch a Gastly or Haunter that’s where things begin to get tricky.

Gengar is only obtainable in Pokemon Let’s Go through a trade with another player. This means you have to find another player willing to trade with you and then willing to trade back your Pokemon.

If you’re lucky and nice enough you might be able to find somebody willing to help you online through Reddit or GameFAQs. The online Pokemon community is usually really helpful so just create a new thread or find an existing one with people looking to make the same trades as you. Since the game is so new you should be able to find players willing to help quite easily.

To trade with somebody you’ll need to press X, go to Communicate, click Play With Others, decided whether you are playing local or over the internet and then choose Link Trade with the same link code as the other player.

