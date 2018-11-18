How to Get Golem in Pokemon Let’s Go

Sure it’s cool to have a four-armed rock Pokemon but wouldn’t it be cooler to have Golem in Pokemon Let’s Go?

Golem is one of the strongest rock type Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go so it makes sense that you’ll want one on your team. Golem is the evolved form of Graveler who evolved from Geodude.

Geodudes can be found all over the place with the most common areas being inside caves. You can also nab yourself a Graveler on Victory Road if you ended up skipping out on catching a Geodude earlier in the game.

However, you may notice that Graveler doesn’t evolve no matter how many times you level it up. This is because Graveler can only evolve into Golem via a trade meaning you’ll need to find somebody willing to swap Pokemon with you.

If you’re lucky and nice enough you might be able to find somebody willing to help you online through Reddit or GameFAQs. The online Pokemon community is usually really helpful so just create a new thread or find an existing one with people looking to make the same trades as you. Since the game is so new you should be able to find players willing to help quite easily.

To trade with somebody you’ll need to press X, go to Communicate, click Play With Others, decided whether you are playing local or over the internet and then choose Link Trade with the same link code as the other player. From here it’s just smooth sailing. Don’t forget to grab your Golem back from whoever you trade with.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

