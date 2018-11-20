Pokemon Let’s Go Candy Guide

There are a lot of different candies in Pokemon Let’s Go that all do different things.

If you’ve played Pokemon games in the past you’re probably familiar with Rare Candy, a candy that when fed to a Pokemon will automatically raise its level by one. Pokemon Let’s Go introduces several more into the mix so it can be a little overwhelming to get used to all of them.

Candy Type What it Does Rare Candy Increases Pokemon’s Overall Level Mighty Candy Increases Pokemon’s Attack Stat Smart Candy Increases Pokemon’s Sp. Atk Stat Tough Candy Increases Pokemon’s Defense Stat Quick Candy Increases Pokemon’s Speed Stat Courage Candy Increases Pokemon’s Sp. Def Stat Health Candy Increases Pokemon’s HP

The candies will come in differing sizes beginning with the regular, then the L Candy and finally the XL Candy. The L Candy is only usable on Pokemon level 30 or higher while the XL can be used on Pokemon level 60 or higher.

The more you use candy on a Pokemon the more it will require to level up that stat. For example, if you dump all of your Quick Candy into your Pikachu eventually it will start requiring two candies, then three, then four etc.

There are also candies named after certain Pokemon, such as the Pikachu Candy, which will raise each stat on that Pokemon by one when eaten.

Candies are earned by catching Pokemon. You will earn more candy per catch if you have a catch combo going on so essentially you are rewarded with candy if you’re grinding out levels by catching Pokemon.

Candy can also be earned by sending your extra Pokemon you catch to Professor Oak. You can do this by going to your Pokemon Box and selecting which Pokemon you’d like to send back to the professor.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

