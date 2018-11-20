How to Get Poliwrath in Pokemon Let’s Go

There are a lot of Pokemon that evolve in Pokemon Let’s Go and while many of them evolve normally by just leveling up there are a few who need a little push to get to where they’re going.

To get Poliwrath you’ll have to first catch a Poliwag, evolve it into a Poliwhirl through leveling up but then you may notice no matter how much Poliwhirl levels up it just won’t evolve.

This is because in order to get a Poliwrath you need to use a Water Stone on Poliwhirl. A Water Stone can be purchased at the Celadon City Department Store for 5,000 money. You can also purchase a variety of other stones here too, all of which are used to evolve various Pokemon.

The cool thing about the Water Stone and the others stones is that they don’t have to be used at a certain level. This means if you have a level 10 Poliwhirl you can use the Water Stone on it and evolve it into Poliwrath if you’d like.

Generation one, which is what Pokemon Let’s Go is based off, doesn’t have a lot of powerhouse water-type Pokemon so Poliwrath is one of the best the game has to offer. While a water Pokemon isn’t essential to have on your team Poliwrath is important if you want to fill out your Pokedex so it’s worth getting just for that.

Water types used to be useful in previous Pokemon titles as they learned the ability to surf but now you no longer need a Pokemon for that as your Eevee or Pikachu take care of it for you.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

