Fortnite Player Reveals Result of Opening 100 Epic Chests

The Epic chests in Fortnite have become sort of a running joke among the community due to them seemingly always dropping a purple pistol.

Despite the subpar loot, players always prioritize opening them when they come across them – because why not – but they never seem to pay off.

One player went through the effort of documenting the results of opening up 100 of these chests and effectively putting the rumors to rest that only purple pistols come out of them.

The end results are actually quite surprising, so let’s dive right in and take a look at what this player discovered.

What Comes Out of Epic Chests?

The Epic chests will always drop items with either a gold or purple rarity, so there’s always going to be something decent.

However, there’s a good chance that you’ll get a decent pistol, which is hard to justify having in your late-game loadout.

Here’s what Reddit user issstantrix found:

Purple Scar – 17%

Purple Pistol – 16%

Purple Pump Shotgun – 12%

Purple RPG – 10%

Purple Burst AR – 10%

Purple Tac Shotgun – 8%

Gold Pistol – 8%

Gold RPG – 6%

Gold Scar – 5%

Gold Burst AR – 5%

Gold Pump Shotgun – 2%

Gold Tac Shotgun – 1%

Keep in mind that all of this is the result of 100 chests, so while it’s a good sample size, it’s far from being the definitive results.

What this does do is confirm that Purple pistols are a very common item to get from opening up 100 chests, but they might not exactly be the most common.

So, Are These Chests Still Worth It?

At the end of the day, it’s hard to imagine a world where you’d want to avoid opening up one of these Epic chests when you come across them because there’s still a chance you get a Gold shotgun out of them, albeit that’s apparently a very small chance.

We’ll just have to hope Epic Games reworks the loot pool in Season 3 and when they do that, let’s hope for some additional tweaks to come to the chest contents.

Fortnite Season 3 kicks off on all platforms June 17.

