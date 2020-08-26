What to Expect in Fortnite Season 4: Downtime, Fixes & More

While it has felt like a long wait, Fortnite Season 3 was actually the shortest season of Chapter 2 as it was surprisingly allowed to conclude without being delayed.

After numerous leaks indicating it, Fortnite Season 4 will officially have a Marvel theme and with it comes some fan-favorites such as Thor, Wolverine, She-Hulk and many more.

This is already a huge announcement in itself, but don’t forget that this a whole new season meaning there will likely be a plethora of changes that come to the game.

These days, the biggest updates Fortnite sees are at the start of new seasons, save for the Joy Ride update, so there’s definitely a lot to look forward to here.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Fortnite Season 4 so far.

Fortnite Season 4 Downtime

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 (v14.00) arrives August 27. Downtime for the Season begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/YYNdMfI5HS — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 26, 2020

Like the majority of seasons before it, Season 3 will go right into the next, with just a bit of downtime to separate it.

Downtime begins at 2 a.m. ET on August 27 (11 p.m. PT August 26) and it will usher us into the new season.

One thing we won’t have the pleasure of seeing if Chapter 2’s past is anything to go by, is a set of patch notes.

When Chapter 2 came around, we were no longer given patch notes, so the burden of finding out what changed came down to the community and leakers. Fortunately, there is a Trello board we can take a look at which confirms the various bug fixes.

Here’s a look.

Confirmed Fortnite Season 4 Changes

Obviously, we don’t have a list of big changes like weapons or items, but we do know what issues are being ironed out.

Here’s a look at everything that’s listed as being fixed in the next update.

Rectangle and multiple lines of text appearing on HUD.

Water Balloon Toy temporarily disabled.

Crash on consoles when renaming a device (Creative)

PS4 Trophies not being awarded correctly. (Save the World)

Symbols in player names and Creative Hubs on Nintendo Switch.

Outside of that, we’re pretty much in the dark about the new season.

Season 4 Not on iOS

Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 – Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27. More info: https://t.co/ormeoUCGmm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 26, 2020

The writing was already on the wall, but Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Season 4 will not be available on iOS devices.

This stems from a lawsuit that barred not only Fortnite but also targeted the Unreal Engine from appearing in Apple’s ecosystem. It doesn’t sound like this will be solved any time soon, so iOS players will need another option to play to the game.

New Battle Pass

Arguably the most exciting part of a new season is a fresh Battle Pass to go through, and there are a lot of rumors flying around about what to expect with that.

One leaker has openly floated the idea of there being two separate Battle Passes, which make Fortnite history as being the first season to have one.

We also have a lot of Marvel characters that have been revealed for the new season and there’s a chance that not all of them will be fitting into the Battle Pass, so it’ll be interesting to see who is put where.

Only time will tell!