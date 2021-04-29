Several Fortnite Batman Cosmetics Revealed in New Leak

The first issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point has already released, but there is still a lot more to look forward to for all of the Fortnite fans out there.

If you put the code in from Issue #1, then you already have the Harley Quinn skin sitting in your locker, but many of you are excited about Batman.

Collecting all six issues of the comic will unlock the Armored Batman style for you, and we may have already gotten our first look at that thanks to a trailer.

As part of this new leak, we have a look at Batman’s upcoming glider, skin loading screen and a pickaxe.

Batman Cosmetics Leaked

The Batman cosmetics just got decrypted! (Image via @Luwwani) pic.twitter.com/jQUNbj1All — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, we have a look at several upcoming Batman cosmetics.

We’ve known about some of this stuff before it was leaked, but this is our first look at things like the cape and the loading screen.

The Grappling Axe looks like it’s something new too, and this doesn’t even include the Catwoman pickaxe.

THEORY: The "Batman Zero" outfit will be available on May 5, but all websites state that the "Armored Batman Zero" outfit will be granted to you when you collect all 6 comics. Therefore it's possible, that the Item Shop Batman won't be the Batman skin you get with the codes. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

Shiina notes that the outfit will be in the Item Shop on May 5, which does seem a bit strange considering this was supposed to be something that was exclusive to players who picked up every issue of the comic.

There’s a possibility that this skin shown here might not actually be the skin we’ll get from the comic does. The leaked skin is called “Batman Zero,” so this theory might actually have some weight. Obviously, it’s tough to tell right now, but all of our questions will be answered on May 5.

How to Get the Cosmetics

As it stands right now, there are two ways for you to get your hands on the Batman cosmetics. The easiest way will be to just sit around and wait for them to hit the Item Shop.

Another method would be to pick up physical copies of the comic book as those will come with a code that unlocks the cosmetics. If you don’t want to buy any comics, the cosmetics that are unlocked with the codes will become available in the Item Shop on the same day as the comic releases.

Now, there are a number of reasons you’d want to pick up the comic itself with the main one being it’s the best way to get all of the lore the game has to offer.

Up until this point, all of the story Fortnite had to tell was in the game itself, but some things are better off being told outside of the confines of a battle royale.

This is where the storytelling that a comic book can offer comes in. Over six issues of this mini series, the deep, dark secrets of the island will be revealed and the way we look at Fortnite should be forever changed.

One issue in, things are certainly shaping up to be that way, so let’s hope they can keep it up! The next issue releases on May 4, so the wait won’t be too long.

