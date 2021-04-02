How to Get Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe in Fortnite

By this point, you’ve likely heard that Batman will be crossing over with Fortnite in Season 6, but in case you haven’t heard by now, let us give you a quick refresher.

Beginning on April 20, Batman will be starring in a 6-issue miniseries that’ll see the Caped Crusader swept away into the world of Fortnite with Harley Quinn and Catwoman.

The group of characters will have to fight to find their way off the island and they’ll be uncovering all sorts of mysteries about Fortnite along the way.

If you’re somebody who wants to go along for the ride, you’ll be able to get some cosmetics out of it. For each physical issue you purchase, you’ll be able to get a cosmetic.

For Issue 3, you’ll get Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe.

How to Get This Pickaxe

Ready for the battle royale of the year? The Dark Knight faces @GIJoeOfficial's Snake Eyes in this BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #3 first look ⚔ https://t.co/rsG8XT3nsC #BatmanFortnite @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/k926L2MbI7 — Batman (@DCBatman) April 2, 2021

In order to get this pickaxe, you’ll have to purchase Issue 3 of this series, which releases May 18.

This means it won’t be as simple as doing something in-game or picking it up from the shop, but instead you’ll need to head on over to a comic book store. We’ve compiled a guide on how you can get all of the issues, so that shouldn’t be something you’ll have to worry too much about.

Each issue will give you a cosmetic, but they are tied to certain issues. What this means is Issue 3 will always give you Catwoman’s pickaxe, so there’s no point in buying multiple issues because the code will still give you the same thing each time.

The only thing standing in our way now is the May 18 release date, so we’ll just have to stay patient and wait for that day to come.

What Else Can You Get?

The easiest thing to get will be the Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit as anybody who redeems a single code will unlock that version of her.

If you’re willing to spend a lot of money to get cosmetics, then it might be worth knowing that picking up the whole series will get you the Armored Batman skin.

That will run you close to $30, so you’ll have to be really certain that you want that skin because that’s quite expensive for a single outfit. If you’re a fan of the Fortnite lore, you’ll likely be picking this series up regardless and the outfit will just be a nice little bonus.

Epic and DC Comics aren’t just making this series for no reason, but instead it will play a vital role in telling how the Fortnite storyline will unfold. Donald Mustard felt the comic book was the best way to tell this story, so we’re definitely excited to see how things play out.

The series wraps up on July 6, so we’ll be well into summer before we get the final issue, but we’re sure the wait will be worth it. Eventually, the entire series will be collected in one volume, but you won’t get the cosmetics if you buy it that way.

READ NEXT: New Fortnite NPC Has Some Very Interesting Voice Lines