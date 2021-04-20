Fortnite Armored Batman Skin Revealed in New Trailer

It might be hard to believe, but there’s another Batman skin waiting just over the horizon in Fortnite.

This is being debuted as part of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries that’ll have the Caped Crusader hoping through a portal from Gotham City to the Fortnite island itself.

When he arrives on the island, he’ll quickly discover that he’s lost his ability to speak and will have to figure out a way off the island without any outside help.

Of course, familiar faces such as Harley Quinn and Catwoman are here to help, but they’ve also fallen victim to the effects of the island.

As the issues come out, players will be getting cosmetics to help promote the release, and if you pick up all six issues, you’ll get Armored Batman.

We’ve already speculated about what this skin could look like, but now it looks like the cat’s out of the bag.

Here’s a look at Armored Batman.

Armored Batman Revealed

Batman is no stranger to having new bat suits, so it should be no surprise that he’s rocking another one while on the Fortnite island.

Early into the series, Batman discovers that objects you leave lying around the island will remain there when the loop resets. This means that alterations he makes in his makeshift bat cave and to his suit will remain after each reset.

This is also why you see his suit change drastically as the series goes on.

Since this is our first time seeing this style animated in Fortnite, it seems like a safe bet that this will indeed be the Armored Batman skin we’ve been waiting for.

Batman spends a lot of time on the island and he is forced to adapt. With so many people to fight with on the island, it’s no surprise that his suit is ripped up and destroyed.

Luckily, Batman is a very resourceful guy so he’s able to get a new and improved suit put together. It might not look like an upgrade from the trailer, but he’s definitely got a few tricks up his sleeve.

How to Get the Skin

Before the release of Issue 1, which came out on April 20, Epic and DC revealed that all of the cosmetics you get from picking up the comic will also show up in the Item Shop.

This goes for Rebirth Harley Quinn, Deathstroke’s Glider, Catwoman’s pickaxe, and it’s a way for players who aren’t getting the comic to still not be left behind.

However, the Armored Batman skin seems to have been excluded from that because it’s not actually an outfit you’ll get by buying a particular issue. Instead, you’ll have to grab all six of the issues, which would price this skin at around $30.

There has never been a skin sold for that much in the Item Shop, so it might not ever arrive there. Armored Batman could prove to be a true exclusive, so if you want to get this one then you might be forced to actually pick up the comics.

