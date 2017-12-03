Top 20 Hottest Toys for Boys for Christmas 2017

Have you gotten your Christmas shopping done yet? No? Don’t worry – Most of us wait until the last minute too! If you are shopping for a boy this year, you may feel out of touch with what the current trends in toys are. With robots, coding challenges, and drones mixed in with classic toys and puzzles, it can be hard to decide what the best toy for boys is this year. In this article we have picked out the hottest toys for boys of all ages in 2017. Whether you are shopping for a toddler, a teen, or anyone in between, the gifts on this list are sure to please. These are the most popular and sought after toys for Christmas this year, chosen by toy experts as well as by kids themselves. You will want to hurry up and order them right away so that you do not have to worry about them selling out!

1. EpochAir RC Flying Ball

This helicopter ball is a super cool remote control toy that whizzes through the air while giving of a spectacular light show. The flying ball has a sensor on the bottom side so when you put your hand underneath it senses your hand and flies away. This is a great toy for night time when the sparkling, shifting lights can be seen from all around. This toy comes with an easy to use remote control for wireless operation. It is easy to fly, even for little kids. This helicopter is well made with flexible and durable parts, so it can fall without breaking.

Price: $17.99

2. Soggy Doggy Board Game

Soggy Dog is the hottest board game on the market this year. This game is action packed and full of suspense. You race around the board, taking turns giving the soggy dog a bath. You never know when he will want to shake himself dry and and get all of the players all wet! This board game is suitable for two to four players aged four and up. It requires three AA batteries to operate.

Price: $14.88

3. Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid Action Figure

Any Star Wars loving kid will adore this R2D2 toy from Sphero. This robot features authentic R2D2 movements, and you can drive it with your smartphone or tablet. You can switch between bipod and tripod stances, and trigger emotive waggles. You can use the Sphero Edu app in order to program R2D2 to complete STEM activities and programs. You can even watch Star Wars fils with R2D2 reacting to them by your side, and with holographic simulation you can explore the StarWars galaxy including iconic ship interiors.

Price: $119.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

4. Battat Take-A-Part Toy Vehicles Airplane

Here is a fun toy for toddlers and young boys who love airplanes (and who doesn’t?). This airplane is able to be taken apart and put back together, using the included power drill and bolt or screwdriver attachments. It lets your boy explore how things are put together while practicing using power tools just like daddy, but without the risk. It is recommended for ages three and up.

Price: $26.42

5. Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle

The Learn Smart Cycle won the Oppenheim Best Toy Platinum Award for the most innovative and engaging new toy of 2017. You can play with this toy either driving, gaming or racing. Each game is powered by your kids’ pedaling, so it encourages physical activity while getting them involved in educational games. You can use either a tablet or a TV screen for an immersive gaming experience that they will not find anywhere else. This toy bike is super tough and durable with a steel frame to withstand any kid’s most active play. The seat and tablet holder are both adjustable, so it can fit kids of all ages and sizes. The Smart Cycle is compatible with multiple devices including Apple iPad, Apple TV, most Android tablets, Android TV, Amazon Fire tablets, and Amazon FireTV.

Price: $125 (17 percent off MSRP)

6. Learning Resources Code & Go Robot Mouse Activity Set, 83 Pieces

For kids who are interested in computers and coding, the Go Robot Mouse is a great STEM toy. This set turns coding into a hands on activity instead of just on the computer screen, making it easy to understand even for visual and tactile learners who may not necessarily enjoy straight up coding on the computer. This toy includes lights, sounds and multiple speeds, along with multiple colored buttons to match coding cards. This makes coding easy and fun to learn. The set includes 16 maze grids, 22 maze walls, three tunnels, 30 double-sided coding cards, 10 double-sided activity cards, cheese wedge, and activity guide to provide a hands-on introduction to coding concepts. It is designed for ages five and up and requires three AAA batteries.

Price: $32.50 (46 percent off MSRP)

7. Ozobot Evo App-Connected Coding Robot

This coding robot is an award winning, challenging toy for kids ages eight and up. It connects to multiple devices using an Apple or Android app. The Ozobot may look small but it is packed with tons of potential, and kids can program it to do tons of different things. It can be coded with OzoBlockly or with markers and color codes. It has Bluetooth, proximity and optical sensors, LED light effects, and tons more. It is small enough to carry in a pocket so he can take it everywhere with you. It even comes with a bonus: Evo Experience Pack (Add to your cart at time of purchase).

Price: $89

8. LEGO Ninjago Movie Temple Ultimate Ultimate Weapon 70617 Building Kit (1403 Piece)

LEGO Ninjago was one of the most popular movies and franchises for 2017, especially for young boys. This Ultimate Temple kit is a huge set of over a thousand LEGO pieces, perfect for any boy who loves to concentrate and build amazing LEGO sculptures. It features large doors, a trapdoor, rock- and dynamite-dropping functions, a dungeon with a secret entrance and escape, a library with a scroll, a hidden blade shooter, a storage room with sword and buildable vase, 2 attic rooms, hanging cage that fits a minifigure inside, beacon with blue flame-style element, plus skeleton, spider and 2 snakes! The pieces include seven minifigures: Kai, Nya, Cole, Zane, Lloyd, Jay and Jungle Garmadon (with 4 arms) and 2 buildable temple guardian figures. It also includes multiple weapons: Kai’s 2 katanas, Nya’s tasseled spear, Cole’s hammer, Zane’s bow and arrow, Lloyd’s Chinese tasseled sword, Jay’s chain with spike and Jungle Garmadon’s 4 swords. This is the ultimate gift for any LEGO Ninjago fan.

Price: $80.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

9. Hasbro furReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger

If you are shopping for a younger boy, stuffed animals are an adorable and fun gift. This stuffed tiger is no ordinary plush, however. He responds to sounds and motions and even when he is given his little chicken toy. Tyler the Tiger can respond with over 100 sound and motion combinations and roars playfully back at your kids. He has soft fur and moveable back legs, and is the perfect combination of playful and cuddly.

Price: $81.99

10. Spider-Man by Sphero

This Spider Man toy may look like any ordinary action figure, but there is a lot more to him than meets the eye. This figure talks back – When you double press the spider button and ask a question, he will answer. He can go on interactive missions on your computer or other device to fight the bad guys. His eyes are LCD screens and can relay a variety of emotions. He has tons of content included for hours of entertainment. Both older and younger boys will love this interactive Spidey!

Price: $154.95

11. Little Tikes First Slide, Red/Blue

This slide is a perennial favorite for babies and toddlers. It can be used inside or outside and provides countless hours of fun, while helping him to develop strength and coordination. This slide is three feet long, just big enough for a thrill without being dangerous for little ones. It even folds down without the use of tools for easy storage and transport.

Price: $29.97 (14 percent off MSRP)

12. Melissa & Doug Zoo Friends Hand Puppets (Set of 4) – Elephant, Giraffe, Tiger, and Monkey

Imaginative play is one of the most fun and satisfying toy categories for younger kids. Armed with the power of their imagination, toddlers and young boys do not need toys that light up and move around and do all of the thinking for them. What they need are toys that can encompass their wildest thoughts and dreams and let their imaginations run wild. This set of four puppets from Melissa & Doug is perfect for little ones, and can fit on either an adult hand or a child’s hand. They are made of soft plush with squishy heads and moveable arms. They are also fully washable and durable so they can be enjoyed for many years to come. Puppets are a wonderful toy and tool for developing motor skills, hand eye coordination, communication skills, self confidence and social emotional connections.

Price: $19.99

13. Hape Country Critters Wooden Activity Play Cube for Toddlers

Babies and toddlers love these types of activity cubes. This cube has a country creatures theme, with different activities including balls, shapes, slides and more. This toy is suitable for babies aged 12 months up to six year old kids. It encourages imaginative play, storytelling and hand eye coordination and will keep your boy entertained for many hours.

Price: $109.77 (27 percent off MSRP)

14. Melissa & Doug Wooden Snacks and Sweets Food Cart – 40+ Play Food pcs, Reversible Awning

What kid does not love ice cream and hot dogs? This sturdy wooden cart is reversible between an ice cream stand and a hot dog stand, and includes over 49 food pieces as well. From hot dogs to pretzels to popsicles, condiments and cones, it has everything he needs to serve up some awesome treats for friends and family. The menu is double sided and can be written on so kids can set their own offerings and prices.

Price: $130.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

15. Tonka Classic Steel Mighty Dump Truck Vehicle

Tonka has been one of the best toy makers for boys for many decades, and their sturdy trucks still stand the test of time. This dump truck if made of sturdy steel so it can be used outside or inside for years and lots of rough play. The steel bed is fully functional and can be filled up with dirt, sand, or anything else and dumped out. Tonka trucks are guaranteed for life.

Price: $24.96 (64 percent off MSRP)

16. BRIO 33052 Deluxe Railway Set

Boys love trains – Diesel trains, steam trains, electric trains, all kinds of trains. Building a track and sending a train wheeling across it is one of the most fun games for little boys to play, either alone or with friends. This BRIO train set is perfect for boys of all ages and includes lights and sounds as well as tracks and trains. It is 87 pieces and includes its own storage box. It requires batteries, which are included.

Price: $269.99

17. Chillafish BMXie-RS: BMX Balance Bike with Airless RubberSkin Tires

Balance bikes are a must have toy for boys. They provide a much needed outlet for energy and encourage them to balance on their own before they have the coordination skills to power a regular bike. Balance bikes build confidence by allowing young toddlers to wheel around on their own, at their own pace and with their own muscles. This bike can be used indoors or out. It features RubberSkin tires that have a rubber outer layer but do not burst or need refilling. It also has a real BMX style frame to make roding easy and fun. You can adjust the height as well, so this bike will grow with your son until he is old enough for a pedal bike. It is recommended for ages two to five with a weight limit of 77 lbs.

Price: $60 (33 percent off MSRP)

18. Nerf Lazer Tag Phoenix LTX Tagger 2-Pack

No Christmas list for boys would be complete without the latest Nerf guns. This is a complete two-player lazer tag system that lets your boys battle in real life lazer combat. it features two Phoenix LTX taggers that register hits with lights, sounds and vibrations. It also includes two lazer guns. This is a great toy for siblings, and it will be a favorite gift this Christmas for sure!

Price: $63.99

19. LEGO BATMAN MOVIE The Batwing 70916 Building Kit

LEGO Batman is an awesome movie for kids, combining two great franchises for something unique and amazing in its own right. This LEGO set allows your boy to built Batman’s Batwing jet with multi mode wings, a secret mini car and disc shooters. It also includes figures of Batman himself, along with Robin and Harley Quinn as well as a rapid fire cannon and hammer. Any Batman or LEGO fam will love this set, which is suitable for kids ages nine to 14.

Price: $71.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

20. Air Hogs Robo Trax All Terrain Tank, RC Vehicle with Robot Transformation

The Air Hogs Robo Trax is the ultimate Remote Control vehicle for any boy. This all terrain vehicle can handle any surface, from rocks and gravel to grass, sand and everything in between. It transforms in seconds at the push of a button, from horizontal to vertical, with a self balancing feature as well. It also includes 2 missile bays and 6 missiles to handle even the most treacherous battle situations. This toy is designed for kids eight and up, with a RC communication range of 100 ft and USB chargeable battery. The controller requires 3 AAA batteries.

Price: $44.97

