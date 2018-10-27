33 Best Christmas Gifts for Tweens (2018)

Our Review

Are you struggling to communicate with a tween? This beautiful journal gives the safety of distance. You may be surprised at the personal questions and answers your child will ask on paper. If you're experiencing some new issues communicating with your preteen, this book could be the answer to your prayers. It strengthens the bond between mom and daughter.

Coolest part? The diary was written by a mother-daughter team.

This is also a really heartwarming Mother's Day present. It's sure to create a new, special bond between mother and daughter. There's also one for mother and son. For what it's worth, you don't have to be a mom to use this book with a child.