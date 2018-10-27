33 Best Christmas Gifts for Tweens (2018)

It seems like kids are getting older younger. Bring some good-hearted fun into your favorite tween’s life (and no, this stuff isn’t lame). There’s everything from robots to LED capture the flag to funny t-shirts to bath bombs. Here are 33 Christmas gifts for tweens that they’re sure to love!
Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle – PlayStation 4, XBOX One, Nintendo Switch
Boys and girls alike LOVE Fortnite right now. The release date for the new Deep Freeze Bundle isn't until November 13, so this is new, cool and totally wanted. Includes Frostbite Outfit, Freezing Point Back Bling, Chill-Axe Pickaxe and Cold Front Glider, plus a free Fortnite Battle Royale game install.
You can expect a physical item that will be shipped with a code included. Bonus: it comes with 1,000 V-Bucks!
Not Parent Approved: A Hilarious Card Game for Kids, Tweens, Families and Mischief Makers
This game is inspired by Cards Against Humanity, but it's slightly more age-appropriate. It's not quite Apples to Apples, either -- more mischevious than that. There are still butts involved. Not Parent Approved is a multi-award-winning party game for tweens and teens, but it's fun for the whole family. It's a HILARIOUS game of fill-in-the-blanks that's easy to pick up for anyone ages 8+. Slumber parties and road trips have never been more fun. Comes with 455 durable, premium-printed cards (2"x3") and a rules insert.
Canon IVY Wireless Bluetooth Mobile, Portable, Mini Photo Printer, Rose Gold
Your preteen will have so much fun printing their photos from Bluetooth or social media. Peel-and-stick backing allows them to decorate anywhere. Available in mint green, rose gold or slate gray. Requires smartphone. This is also one of the best gifts for teenage girls.
Just Between Us: Mother & Daughter: A No-Stress, No-Rules Journal
Are you struggling to communicate with a tween? This beautiful journal gives the safety of distance. You may be surprised at the personal questions and answers your child will ask on paper. If you're experiencing some new issues communicating with your preteen, this book could be the answer to your prayers. It strengthens the bond between mom and daughter.
Coolest part? The diary was written by a mother-daughter team.
This is also a really heartwarming Mother's Day present. It's sure to create a new, special bond between mother and daughter. There's also one for mother and son. For what it's worth, you don't have to be a mom to use this book with a child.
Generations Necklace: Sterling Silver 3 Interlocking Infinity Circles
Look no farther: this is the perfect gift for grandmother, mother, and grand/daughter. This necklace is made of 925 Sterling Silver, the highest quality available. It will not rust and it will not turn your skin green. The chain is dainty but strong. Honor the infinite bond between grandmother, mother, daughter and granddaughter with three rings and let her know she's always connected to you, just like these interlocking circles.
It's also available with 2 or 4 rings.
Anki Cozmo Robot, Robotics for Kids & Adults, Learn Coding & Play Games
Encourage the computer lover in your life to nurture their passions. With a beginner-friendly interface, Cozmo is an educational robot for kids and adults alike to learn to creatively code. It's easier than you think and extremely customizable, so you can always change up the games you can play with him!
Monster Moto 250 Watt Electric Mini Bike – MM-E250-PR
Motorcycles aren't just for dad anymore. This slick full face helmet and your kid will look like a pro while keeping safety in mind. The 250 Watt Monster Moto caps at 11 mph, but can also be set to stop at 7 mph, depending on your level of chill. If he or she can handle it, the 1000 Watt version on the same page can reach speeds of 17 mph! Has anyone ridden an electric scooter lately? That's actually pretty darn fast. Any preteen will absolutely LOVE this gift.
Always Remember You are Braver/Stronger/Smarter Than You Think Pendant
Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know. Tween years can be hard, but this is a good reminder for anyone.
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! + Poké Ball Plus Pack
This totally new Nintendo Switch game lets you take your favorite Pokemon out for a stroll! Feel like a real Pokémon Trainer as you travel through the Kanto region with your friends.
Wilson Tour Slam Adult Strung Tennis Racket
Life isn't just about video games! Encourage the tweens in your life to spend some time outside in a competitive game of tennis. Once they get started, they're not going to want to stop!
Nerf Official N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster (Amazon Exclusive)
Fires darts up to 90 feet without a battery. Enough said. P.S. Fun adults love these too.
LEGO 75954 Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit – 878 Pieces
It's a daunting task to take on building a castle, but how about a Great Hall? This 878 piece LEGO kit contains house banners, a potions room, treasure room, and - get this - tower with movable spiral staircase. Includes 10 mini figures with all the main gang, Hedwig, Scabbers, and buildable Basilisk and Fawkes creatures.
I Paused My Game to be Here T-Shirt
For the video game lover in your life. Especially those ones who don't like to stop.
HanZa Bath Bombs – Ultra Lush Spa Fizzies
Baths can be weird for tweens. Some think baths are only for babies and kids (ha, little do they know!). Bath bombs are a way to make baths fun and cool again (before they can hit up the wine and candles). These jewel-like bath bombs are organic and handmade in the USA. Will not stain your skin or bathtub with their awesome fizzing.
Essential Oil Diffuser Dark Wood – Aromatherapy Diffuser
Your favorite preteen will feel very grown up with this stylish aromatherapy diffuser. Cycle through 14 LED colors while enjoying fragrant oils or blends. There's an auto-shutoff feature for safety, too. Get him or her their first set of essential oils and let them create their own special blends for nighttime, studying, energy, or relaxation.
The Manual to Manhood: How to Cook the Perfect Steak, Change a Tire, Impress a Girl & 97 Other Skills You Need to Survive
The book he doesn't know he wants yet. All the questions he doesn't want to ask in fear of looking silly are answered in this manual for manhood, and everything is written in a fun way. At the end of this book, your tween or teen will know All The Manly Man Things. It's kid approved and many even "study" it. And that is pretty cool.
LEGO Technic RC Tracked Racer 42065 Building Kit (370 Piece)
- Build a fully motorized, remote-controlled LEGO Technic RC Tracked Racer! Drive in any direction and make 360° turns while driving over large obstacles. For something new, rebuild it into an RC Off-Road Truck -- it's a 2-in-1. If your kid loves this gift, you can take the guesswork out of future gifts. Each LEGO set can be mixed and matched to create something fun and new. And it comes with a side effect of boosted confidence -- "I made this!"
Doinkit Darts – Magnetic Dart Board
Everybody loves this bar and party game, and now the kids can play too. Powerful magnets are safe and won't harm walls, children or drunk relatives.
Glow in the Dark Capture the Flag – Redux
Get ready for a glow-in-the-dark adventure. Play the classic game of Capture the Flag at night and with style. Using futuristic lights, 12-24+ hours of batteries, game variations and ALL NEW games, your teens will have fun for hours over and over again. This game brings people together and it's fun for the whole family.
2 Tire Pack LED Bike Wheel Lights – Batteries Included!
Cool AND safe! Your tween will love this these LED wheel lights for their bike. Ultimate style, ultimate safety.
Lightning Reaction Reloaded – Shocking Game
- Here's how it works: Each player grabs a handle. Press the button in the center, watch for the red blinking light, and listen to some suspenseful music. When the red light randomly turns, green, GO. Press the trigger button as quickly as possible. If you're the slowest one, you're going to get an electric shock! Test your reaction time against your opponents. Shock can be set to low, medium or high and it's safe to get zapped.
Nintendo Switch
Want to be their favorite person ever? This is how you do that.
At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your home. For on-the-go play, lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for anywhere gaming. Play together by flipping the stand to share the screen, then share your Joy-Con controller for instant multiplayer fun.
3D Printing Pen: Heated Drawing Printer Pen with LED Display
Toys just keep getting cooler. Now you can draw in 3D -- and it's not even expensive. No mess, safe, non-toxic, and the filaments can be removed easily, which is great for changing colors. This is a perfect gift for your aspiring artist.
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens by Sean Covey
With more than five million copies in print all over the world, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens is the ultimate teenage guide to success, and now it's been updated for the digital age. Sean Covey has a way of connecting with teens and preteens and this book has become so popular because kids are receptive to his advice. This is a roadmap for the future. Also makes a great addition to any curriculum.
The Care and Keeping of You: The Body Book for Younger Girls, Revised Edition (American Girl Library)
If you're 20-35 years old and female, you probably had this book yourself.
It has answers to all the embarrassing questions she doesn't want to ask. If you know it's going to be a bad time, just spare yourself "the talk" and try giving this book instead. It tells them everything they need to know about changing bodies and growing older. With over 2,500 5 Star reviews, this book is a huge bestseller and cult favorite when it comes to growing up.
Cozy Shark Tail Enclosed Blanket with Fin
Well. If you don't want to be a mermaid, you can always be a shark.
Mermaid Tail Blanket: Rainbow Ombre Fish Scale Design
Who doesn't want to be a mermaid? Literally nobody. This tail is super warm, cozy and it's not knit, so it won't be ruined the first time the dog gets at it. Choose from 6 different styles.
Stainless Steel “She Believed She Could So She Did” Necklace or Bracelet
Sometimes she may need a gentle reminder that she can do anything. With this, she won't ever forget.
Cosmos Projector Night Lamp – Light Up Your Bedroom With the Galaxy
Whether they want to feel cooler having a nightlight or just want to be cool in general, this LED cosmos projector is LIT. (Literally.) This is so neat that you may just want to order one for yourself. This moon light is also really awe-inspiring.
The Healthy Teen Cookbook: Around the World In 80 Fantastic Recipes
Cooking enthusiasts, this one's for you. Nobody knows teens better than... well... teens. Remmi Smith is a 16-year-old chef that hosts two cooking shows. She's appeared on Chopped, she's a student ambassador, and she's written a book of 80 recipes "for kids by kids". These healthy recipes feature spices and cultures from all over the globe. Remmi says: "You can explore the world through food. Writing this book was a really big adventure for me and I hope it will be an adventure for everyone else."
Coordinates Necklace – Personalized Gift
Does your favorite tween have a favorite place? Celebrate his or her spot with this pendant that's handmade from start to finish, embossed with coordinates (00° 00′ 00″ N 00° 00′ 00″ W). 17.5-inch chain available in rosegold, gold or silver.
Amazon.com Gift Card in a Snowflake Tin (Happy Holidays Card Design)
Finding Christmas gifts for tweens can be a daunting task. They know what they want. Let them have it. Gift cards aren't impersonal anymore -- who doesn't want a free Amazon shopping spree??