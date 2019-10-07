15 Best Candle Gifts Sets for Christmas

Men love candles too. They just often prefer a different scent profile that’s a bit more masculine and earthy. All good, because you can find candle gift sets like this one from Rustic Flames that will help them relax and unwind, with fragrances that feel so unfussy. The scents include fresh shave, mahogany, and warm tobacco, and each will either help him shake off the stress of the day, or give him an invigorating boost.

This manly set includes three four-ounce candles, in matte black candle jars. What’s really different about these candles is the oil-soaked wood wick which creates a more impressive flame without smoke. According to candle making specialists, these wicks offer a unique flame profile that looks totally different than a traditional wick. They come beautifully gift boxed, and we’re pretty sure any guy would be delighted with this elegant gift.

For the guy who loves candles and coffee, these Old Factory candles come in a three pack, including the scents of chai, hazelnut, and coffee bean. If you’re looking for some unique gifts for your husband, these would be a terrific idea.