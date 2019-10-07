15 Best Candle Gifts Sets for Christmas

Whether you’re looking to create a little romance, provide relaxation and stress relief, enhance a man cave or simply to serve up some warm ambiance that’s nearly as good as a crackling fire, these candle gift sets make perfect presents for everyone on your Christmas list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men love candles too. They just often prefer a different scent profile that’s a bit more masculine and earthy. All good, because you can find candle gift sets like this one from Rustic Flames that will help them relax and unwind, with fragrances that feel so unfussy. The scents include fresh shave, mahogany, and warm tobacco, and each will either help him shake off the stress of the day, or give him an invigorating boost.
This manly set includes three four-ounce candles, in matte black candle jars. What’s really different about these candles is the oil-soaked wood wick which creates a more impressive flame without smoke. According to candle making specialists, these wicks offer a unique flame profile that looks totally different than a traditional wick. They come beautifully gift boxed, and we’re pretty sure any guy would be delighted with this elegant gift.
For the guy who loves candles and coffee, these Old Factory candles come in a three pack, including the scents of chai, hazelnut, and coffee bean. If you’re looking for some unique gifts for your husband, these would be a terrific idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all candle gift sets are as meaningful as this one from Chesapeake Bay. We think your giftee will love these natural soy wax candles, both for how pretty they are as well as their lovely scents. But it’s the themes that make these candles really special. From peace and tranquility (cashmere-jasmine) to reflection and clarity (sea salt-sage,) and confidence and freedom (oak moss-amber,) lighting each one will be like a special message sent from you to the one you love.
The frosted glass jars will set off a charming glow, even as the candles burn down. And when they’re not lit, each features a pretty wooden top so they’ll always look neat and tidy, whether grouped together or placed around their living space. Made with the highest quality essential oils, these candles will offer a welcome respite at the end of the day.
You can also give someone a dose of happiness therapy with a different three candle set that includes peace and tranquility, awaken and invigorate, and joy and laughter themed candles. Are you shopping for someone who is going through a bit of a rough patch? They might love this two candle set of strength and energy candles, or these mint basil simplicity and hope candles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While holidays are the perfect time for flickering candles, they really are a great gift at any time of the year. This luxurious candle gift set from NEST is a lovely way to let your friends and family enjoy premium scents in unique combinations. Packaged in a beautiful gift box, this candle set looks as good as it smells, so they’ll be excited to receive it.
Made of cosmetic grade wax, they burn clean, without smoking. Each black matte votive holder is reusable once the candles are gone, and they’re wrapped in unique bands to distinguish by fragrance. This set includes grapefruit, Moroccan amber, Sicilian tangerine, bamboo, Moroccan amber, ocean mist sea salt, and lavender and cedar leaf.
If you’d rather get a larger eight ounce candle with a decorated candle holder and holiday gift box, the NEST Classic Holiday Candle features a warming blend of scents including pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon along with a hint of vanilla and amber. It comes in a gorgeous red and gold box. The NEST Discovery Candle gift set includes 10 votives including holiday fragrances and others that are perfect for all the other seasons of the year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Candles in tins are super popular this year because they have that old school farmhouse appeal, but we’re especially intrigued by the unique combinations of fragrances of these soy candles from Wild Escapes. These candles in travel tins feature vanilla, sandalwood and amber; huckleberry, citrus, vanilla; and goji berry, patchouli.
We’re especially impressed that these candles weigh in at eight ounces each, compared with most travel candles that are half that size. These come beautifully gift boxed from the Cedar Crate market, so they’ll look like you’ve been out searching for the perfect candle gifts, rather than buying online. Looking for some scents that are a little more light, airy and tropical? You might like this set that includes boho bamboo, floral coast and blushing grapefruit candles.
Candle gift sets are perfect unisex gift ideas, so you might want to buy several sets to have on hand for those unexpected last minute moments when you’re just not sure what to buy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking to lift someone up from a dark space, candles provide light and love. But these candles go one step further – they also provide words of inspiration to bring hope and happiness. This set is beautifully boxed and features three soy candles in black and gold candle holders – each featuring an uplifting phrase that can add a positive spark to a stressful day.
The Be Brave candle features the warming scent of Madagascar vanilla. The Be Strong candle features eucalyptus and crisp peppermint, while the Be Happy candle is scented with calming lavender. Each candle has a burn time of up to 15 hours, and the cute candle jars will make for perfect trinket or jewelry holders once the candles are gone.
Another way to uplift someone is with candle gifts that give to a cause they care about. While the candles from Benevolence LA don’t come in a set, you can buy them and package them into a set yourself. Each gives a portion of the sale to causes that fight human trafficking. Better yet, if you’re searching for vegan gifts, both our featured candle set and these will fit the bill.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you have someone who’s crazy about their dogs and cats on your shopping list this year? This four piece candle gift set is great for animals and their human companions. First, it’s hard not to love the adorable (and reusable!) tins with canines and felines named Angel, Chloe, Lucky and Kimi. These candles help to eliminate pet odors around the house, but they also have a hidden benefit. They’re pet calming!
These candles feature veterinarian recommended essential oils know to help relax and calm your pooch or persnickety cat, making them so much more pleasant when they’re inside. They actively cancel odors with no artificial cover-up scents like traditional air fresheners, and these soy wax candles are environmentally friendly. Plus your nose will appreciate the clean aromas of lavender and green tea, lemon and citrus, vanilla and honey, and mango and jasmine.
These are great gift ideas for the Corgi lover or cat fanatic on your list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been on the hunt for that special accoutrement for your guy’s man cave? You can make his shop, meditation space or cabin smell just like a mountain retreat with these masculinely scented candles from CANDLETHEORY. These eco-friendly candles feature crackling wood wicks that add great ambiance. They’re packaged in great looking amber glass jars with black screw-on lids.
These three candles feature the scents of nature – Misty Falls, Alpine Spruce, and Spring Meadow. So rustic, they’ll feel almost like he has his own mini-fireplace. Each candle has a 35-40 hour burn time, so he’ll enjoy them for months, if not years. These candles are aggressively scented, so they’re not for the faint of heart, but rather the man who likes his life and aromas robust.
When you’re looking for small gifts for the men on your list, these candles would be a terrific fit. CANDLETHEORY has a couple of other manly candle gift sets that are worth consideration as well. We especially like their Bachelor Pad Collection and the Cozy Lounge Collection. The Southern Porch Collection is great if there’s a woman sharing his space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been shopping for a set of candles that’s less esoteric and more lighthearted and fun? We think this clever candle set is a perfect gift for grandma, or the teenage girl on your gift list. Each little tin contains features a cute and whimsical design, but the candles inside deliver serious aromatherapy in pure clean scents of lemon, rose, vanilla, and lavender. Another thing that sets this candle gift apart from others is the fact that it comes with a pretty little candle snuffer as a surprise in the box.
If you’re shopping for someone with more a bohemian style, these scented soy candles come in tins that feature wild and colorful prints that would look great scattered around their house. They’re so affordable, you might want to grab the set and split them up as perfect stocking stuffers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Between the gorgeously patterned decorative tins, and the simple yet invigorating fragrances, it’s pretty hard not to love this candle set. The clever reusable tins look like egg cups, with their cute pedestal bases. The four ounce candles inside are made with smokeless soy wax, and premium essential oils making this set a perfect little companion to take anywhere when traveling to eliminate must hotel room odors and freshen up the atmosphere.
In clean scents of lemon, rose, lavender and mint, each candle burns up to a whopping 25 hours, so the reasonable price for nearly 100 hours of candle therapy seems like a killer deal to us. The brilliant graphics on each candle tin are also reflected on the gift box that’s so pretty it hardly needs more than a bow on top to make it complete.
If you’re looking for candle gifts that work for a screen porch or patio, you might want to look at this pretty paisley print candle set which is citronella scented to fend off mosquitos and other obnoxious bugs. They’re in similarly shaped candle tins. These adorable citronella candles would be perfect for a beach or lakeside cottage as they come in adorable little tins that look like buckets. So cute and thoughtful.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got someone who is super sassy and hs a sense of humor that’s just slightly off-color? This fun candle set is perfect for them. Especially thanks to the names of each candle. The Smell My Nuts candle is scented like banana bread, toasted coconut, and hazelnuts. The Mmmmm…Nice Melons candle is a fragranced blend of watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew scents, while the Hot Buns candle is not surprisingly scented with cinnamon.
It’s hard not to think about these candles being perfect for men, because their names are a bit more like guy humor (not judging.) They’re also perfect gifts for hipsters who love all things in mason jars. Seriously fragrant, these candles are a blend of soy and paraffin wax and feature a lead-free wick. The handled jars make great drinking vessels once the candle is used up.
If you’re shopping specifically for the holidays, you might want to choose the Autumn Candle Pack which includes Pumpkin Spice, Hot Chocolate and Harvest Festival candles or the Grab Nuts Pack, which smells like all their favorite baked goods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s no doubt about the fact that candle gift sets create such a lovely and warm environment, but what if you’re looking for gifts for the seniors on your list who might forget to blow them out? Ease your worries and give them a gift that adds ambiance with this set of flamess LED candles. They feature festively designed pillars that are made out of real wax.
They can be turned to steady flame or flickering flame, so they look amazingly realistic too. They operate easily thanks to a remote control, and even if they’re accidentally left on, these candles each have a 50,000 hour life, so a time or two won’t be a big deal in the long term.
For more holiday shimmer, they might like this festive LED candle set in metallic purple, or metallic gold instead. Buying for someone who lives in a rustic setting? They’ll love these faux birch bark LED flameless candles too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looks might not mean everything, but when it comes to candles, getting a gift set as pretty as this will definitely hit the high marks with any giftee on your list. Eight vividly designed tins with lids contain smokeless natural soy wax candles, each with a burn time of up to 20 hours. The candles are scented with essential oils in lemon, fig, lavender, rose, jasmine, vanilla, bergamot, and fresh spring aromas.
A similar eight candle set features abstract images of nature on the candle tins, and comes in the same fragrance profiles. If you’re shopping on a budget, this four candle set is a winning gift idea as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s just no getting around it. Yankee Candles have been popular for the past 50 years. They’re wonderful scents keep evolving to match current trends and tastes. That’s why we think anyone would love to get this set of 18 votive candles with scents cross a broad spectrum of seasons and an impressive 15 hours of burn time per candle. To be clear, these votives don’t come with candle holders, but because they’re quite reasonably priced, you could get them a pretty set of those too.
This set includes some of Yankee Candles’ most popular fragrances – Clean Cotton, Fresh Cut Roses, Baby Powder, Vanilla Cupcake, Vanilla Lime, Midnight Jasmine, Black Cherry, Soft Blanket, Sicilian Lemon, Angel’s Wings , Cinnamon Stick, Fluffy Towels , Black Coconut, Wedding Day, Red Raspberry, Pink Sands , Peony and Midsummer’s Night.
Yankee Candles also come in large sizes in vessels that are as beautiful as they are function. Consider a large two wick Frosted Fir candle, and pair it with a medium size Holiday Pomegranate candle and a smaller Evening Star candle to create your own special candle gift set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What do hunting knives, large racked bucks and steaming hot coffee have in common? They all add up to the quintessential man candle gift set. Really. This collection of candles for men features more masculine fragrances and packaging that’s focused on those things the outdoorsy guy can get on board with.
Made from vegan soy wax, each of the candles in this gift set uses natural ingredients to amp up those man friendly fragrances. The espresso macchiato candle uses a dark roasted espresso fragrance with a hint of real milk and it’s blended with ground espresso beans to make the scent seriously true to life. Woody musk, herbs, amber and red sandalwood gift the great outdoors candle a rich fragrance he’ll love. And the tobacco and bourbon candle blends dried vanilla pipe tobacco along with fragrances to create a scent that’s like a gently smoldering pipe nearby.
The Oregon Candle Collection is another intriguingly scented set that’s reflective of where these candles are produced. It features Portland Coffeehouse, Oregon Coast and Pacific Northwest Pine and Cedar candles. The Holiday Collection serves up spicey, sweet and forest fragrances that would be great for anyone on your gift list. All three of these sets are artisan made, so do remember you’ll want to order early as each takes a few days to produce.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to the most effective aromatherapy scents for women, the experts at Women’s Health agree, that lemon, mint, and lavender are among them. This set of eight aromatherapy candles includes those, along with other essential oil scented candles that are beneficial as well – each in a pretty reusable frosted glass candle holder.
These natural soy candles feature a smokeless burn, and they each have a 20-25 hour burn time, so they’ll last and last. They come packaged perfectly for easy gift giving. If you’re looking for an even larger selection of the most beneficial aromatherapy candles, this 12 candle set would be a perfect gift. In addition to candle gifts, are you shopping for other awesome gift ideas for women? We have more than 100 ideas to make your shopping simple.