15 Best Gifts for Hippies: The Ultimate List

Protest, peace and free love might have defined the original hippie generation, but they’re still an eco-conscious, self sufficient and independent bunch. This year, give them a gift that honors that spirit. These are the best gifts for hippies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Traditional Cotton Tunic
Our Review
Casual, comfortable fabrics are the hallmark of hippie wear, and this airy tunic is a favorite for men who like to feel cool and look cool at the same time. Two sides slit and cut neckline with contrasting hand detailed embroidery make this tunic simple to slip on, and the fabric just needs a quick hand wash and line dry.
It would look super cool with this awesome adjustable peace medallion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hippie Road Trip Tapestry by Dan Morris
Our Review
Nothing quite defines the hippie generation like the VW bus. It took them to Woodstock and gave them the freedom to explore the outdoor lifestyle. This tapestry, created by Dan Morris, makes a defining statement in any room. Plus it delivers a huge pop of color and wicked hippie design.
As long as you're celebrating the culture and its connection to the VW bug and the bus, these ceramic coasters would be a super cool addition to your modern hippie's home, as would this California dreamin' classic art print.
If your hippie hasn't seen the documentary The Bus, it's a blast and totally defines why we still love that iconic vehicle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hippie Print Crossbody Bag
Our Review
This versatile and stylish hippie crossbody bag is made of durable but lightweight cotton fabric on the outside, and lightweight denim on the inside. If you’re looking for the perfect gifts for hippies, this has to be one of them.
It’s easily tossed over the shoulder, or worn as a crossbody bag, for all day comfort and security. The bohemian print fabric bag features a zippered main compartment, as well as a zippered inside pocket, and it's wear and dirt resistant.
Great for farmers’ markets or carrying around every day, this pretty bag comes in tons of different prints to choose from. If the hippie on your gift list is particular about fair trade products, (which they probably are), this fair trade hobo bag is a beauty.
If you’re specifically buying for someone who frequents markets and purchases the majority of their produce and other products from organic growers and producers, a beautiful handled fair trade basket might be the right Christmas gift idea for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Sandal
Our Review
Few things define the look of the hippie generation like Birkenstocks. Sure there were Earth shoes, and chukkah boots, (which you can still get, by the way) but the style that’s lived on for decades is the classic Birkenstock sandal. Perfect Christmas gifts for hippies, Birkenstocks are year round footwear for many.
Great for padding around the house in winter, while their tootsies are snuggled in warm wool socks, and of course worn outdoors from the first sunny day of spring until the snow flies, Birkenstocks are a hippie favorite. Why? It’s all about comfort. The contoured cork footbed conforms to the shape of your foot and features pronounced arch support, with an extra layer of super soft foam cushioning, a deep heel cup and roomy toe box, lined with suede.
They are also an equal opportunity shoe, beloved by both men and women. For more toe coverage in poor weather, the Birkenstock Unisex Boston Slip-On Clog is another hippie favorite that features a rounded toe and single buckle strap. For those that prefer a heel strap instead of a slide, the Birkenstock Unisex Milano Sandal is a great option this Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sunshine Joy Tie Dye Hippie Bandana
Our Review
Don’t even laugh that we’ve chosen a tie dye bandana as one of our favorite gifts for hippies. Since I own a couple myself, and still consider myself a bit of a hippie too, these are my favorite headgear for doing all things in nature. They’re great for what they’re intended, but they have also acted as a compress for an unexpected ankle gouge while hiking.
Your hippie might also use these bandanas to carry those fresh huckleberries or wild morel mushrooms they found in the forest, or they might want to just wear one because it’s super cool.
And every self-respecting hippie loves a good tie dye tee, like these Koloa Surf Co. Colorful Tie-Dye T-Shirts. Get them in 17 different color options, each for under twenty bucks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Woodstock: Music From the Original Soundtrack and More
Our Review
The year was 1969. The war in Vietnam raged on, while the angst of a generation played out at home. Woodstock, both the festival and its music, signaled an end of the status quo for young American activists and hippies. The artists who played there, and their music in the years that followed, was emblematic for millions who eschewed their parent’s conservative lifestyles, American politics, and the lack of self-expression allowed in the 60s.
It made a statement then, and it still does today. That’s why this three record set makes the perfect gift for hippies, and anyone else on your Christmas list who loves great music. No real hippie could forget Richie Havens’ three hour performance, as he stalled for other artists from Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan, to Canned Heat and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to arrive. In fact, there are few more iconic albums of the time than Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s Déjà vu.
This LP set on vinyl, would be an awesome gift for those who might still have a turntable as a part of their music system, and in fact, many music aficionados claim that vinyl is the best way to hear it. Just in case you’d like to give the hippie on your list a blast from the past, you can still get a great stereo turntable and speakers for a really reasonable price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anker 21W Dual USB Solar Charger
Our Review
Self sufficiency and self reliance are an integral part of the hippie code of ethics. While they sound like one and the same, they’re actually not. Self sufficiency is more about living completely autonomous, while self reliance refers to producing as much as one can with the materials they’ve got. Either way, this intelligent high speed charging panel is a fit. Its ultra-thin, lightweight design is great for camping, hiking and living off the grid.
Its fast charging technology delivers charging speeds of up to 2.4 amps per port, or three amps overall under direct sunlight, providing enough power to charge two devices simultaneously. It’s also incredibly durable – the industrial-strength PET polymer faced solar panels are sewn into a rugged polyester canvas that’s weather-resistant and portable.
It’s fitted with stainless-steel eye-holes on each corner that allow easy attachment to backpacks, trees, or tents. If your hippie needs more power to charge a 12V car battery, boat or RV, the ALLPOWERS 60W Foldable SunPower Solar Panel can do that, plus it features five USB ports for simultaneous charging. For simple solar phone charging, the BESWILL Solar Charger features three USB ports, and is a #1 Amazon Best Seller for under thirty bucks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alchemy of Herbs: Transform Everyday Ingredients into Foods and Remedies That Heal
Our Review
It's not that hippies eschew traditional medicine when called for, but they definitely love to craft herbal remedies from their organic gardens and the fields and forests around them. Using herbs in natural healing has been happening for millennia, so it's not like the hippies started it, but they certainly embrace it even now.
This book teaches you to make traditional remedies with medicinal benefits, and you'll always know what's in them. With easy to understand guides, this book makes simple the many benefits of tons of different herbal ingredients. Another great text is The Modern Herbal Dispensary, which offers similar advice on healing naturally.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stanley Classic Vacuum French Press
Our Review
Every good hippie wants a steaming cup of java in the morning, and the double wall steel french press from Stanley is a good way to get it. This press features an ergonomic handle that's easy to pour, and because it's insulated, coffee stays hot for hours. It won't rust, and is BPA free, so they can count on it lasting for years to come.
The Stanley Stainless Steel Thermal Mug is another great gift that is durable enough to withstand a rugged outdoor existence.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Buck Knives 110 Famous Folding Hunter Knife
Our Review
Every good hippie needs a knife at hand. Whether it's to make quick kindling for an outdoor fire, or to cut up wild forest foods, this razor sharp folding Buck Knife is the one to pick. The stainless steel blade is strong and has great edge retention, plus it's corrosion resistant. This knife has a very sharp controllable point and is good for detail work, piercing and slicing.
It comes with a protective leather sheath, with an integrated belt loop, so it's great to carry on hikes and campouts. For bigger jobs, the Buck Fixed Blade Handle Knife is an indispensable tool around home and in the wilderness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AeroGarden Bounty with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
Our Review
Organic food and organic gardening have been tradition in the hippie culture, so when you’re on the hunt for the perfect gifts for hippies, this one is a winner. This amazing hydroponic garden allows them to grow fresh herbs and vegetables in their home, year-round. This smart countertop garden uses water and patented nutrients to naturally grow plants of all kinds without herbicides and pesticides.
Energy efficient LED lights are tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests. The easy-to-use control panel has a touch screen display that utilizes simple prompts to guide them from setup to harvest, and provides helpful gardening tips.
It also creates optimal conditions for plants by automatically turning the lights on and off, as well as prompting users when they need to add water and nutrients. A slightly smaller version, the AeroGarden Ultra, allows your favorite hippie to grow up to seven plants at a time and takes up a bit less counter space.
If your hippie happens to live in a tiny house, The AeroGarden Sprout handles up to three plants at a time, and it’s under $70. Keep their growing season abundant with the AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit.
Since every true hippie still wants an outdoor garden in the summer, the Culinary Herb Heirloom Seed Collection is a fun surprise for any avid gardener.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Foxelli Trekking Poles
Our Review
The outdoor lifestyle is a huge part of the hippie culture, but since most hippies are in their 50s and 60s, a great set of trekking poles allows them ease of access or long hikes, difficult ascents or even easier trails. These deliver traction, stability and make the trek more enjoyable because they reduce the impact on legs knees, ankles and feet.
At just seven ounces each, arm fatigue is minimal, and you actually burn on average 20 percent more calories by using them. Bonus. Plus they come with a great stow bag, and a variety of different end pieces for different terrain and weather conditions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Herb Grinder with Pollen Catcher
Our Review
You can joke all you want about those “pot smoking hippies”, but the reality was, and still is, that marijuana is very much a part of the hippie sub-culture. Check out the sales in any state that’s legalized weed, and you’ll see that the prime customers are baby boomers.
If the hippie on your list still lives some of the lifestyle, there’s plenty of scientific evidence that pot smoking has lots of advantages over other legal stuff, like booze and opioids. Pot smokers who want to grind their weed into the perfect fluffy pipe load, will love this weed grinder.
It delivers the perfect grind every time, with razor sharp cutting teeth. With a stainless steel pollen catcher, this multi-part grinder also doubles as a nifty stash can. If the hippie on your list prefers culinary cannabis, the Magical Butter MB2E Botanical Extractor Machine makes it easy to infuse extractions into oils, butters, tinctures and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Silent Mind Tibetan Singing Bowl Set
Our Review
If you’re looking for a gift for your modern hippie friend or loved one, a Tibetan singing bowl is a perfect gift idea. It can help to reduce stress, initiate healing, and welcome inner peace with a single strike. This is the perfect singing bowl for school teachers, yoga instructors, parents, beginners, and seasoned collectors alike.
Its beautiful design is as attractive and calm-inducing, as the rich, authentic tones and vibrations it emits when played. Perfectly sized to fit in the player’s hand, this singing bowl is great for on-the-go mindfulness, creating sounds as vibrant and resonant as many larger bowls.
It is ideal for meditation, sound therapy, spiritual gatherings, or any moment when the person on your gift list wants to create space and generate positive energy. For thousands of years, singing bowls have been lauded for their ability to generate enhanced creativity and mental clarity.
If you’re getting this singing bowl for a beginner, and you’re not sure they’ll love the concept, the Ohm Store Tibetan Singing Bowl a bit less expensive, but equally popular option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sensari Trough Incense Burner Gift Set
Our Review
It may seem cliché, but hippies really do love incense. And despite what you might be thinking, it isn’t just to mask the scent of pot smoke. The aromatherapy of incense is serious business, and it’s great for relaxing, meditation, or anytime the house seems stuffy. The problem with incense is the resulting ash, that can be messy or even burn furniture or window sills.
This terrific burner is like a small piece of furniture itself. It’s made of wood, and has been hand-stained and buffed to a beautiful finish. Because it’s made of wood, each burner is completely unique and natural, and the deep holder catches every last ash.
It’s made to hold two incense sticks at a time, and this set comes with 20 sticks for your hippie to mix and match. The other thing that makes it appealing as one of our favorite gifts for hippies is that it’s handmade in the USA.
20 sticks of incense won’t go very far, but since this gift is so affordable, consider the Satya Gift Set with 12 different scents, from Sandalwood and Jasmine, to Nag Champa and Rain Forest.
Another fragrant option is Hosley’s 240 Pack of Highly Fragranced Incense Sticks, which are infused with essential oils that provide lots of healing properties.
Celebrate the essence of hippie lifestyle with hippie decor, clothes and more.
|Rank
|Image
|Name of Product
|Price
|Action
|1
|$23.98
|Shop now at Amazon
|2
|$22.94
|Shop now at Amazon
|3
|$15.38
|Shop now at Amazon
|4
|$116.85
|Shop now at Amazon
|5
|$10.12
|Shop now at Amazon
|6
|$197.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|7
|$59.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|8
|$16.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|9
|$57.50
|Shop now at Amazon
|10
|$44.95
|Shop now at Amazon