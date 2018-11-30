15 Best Gifts for Hippies: The Ultimate List

Our Review

It may seem cliché, but hippies really do love incense. And despite what you might be thinking, it isn’t just to mask the scent of pot smoke. The aromatherapy of incense is serious business, and it’s great for relaxing, meditation, or anytime the house seems stuffy. The problem with incense is the resulting ash, that can be messy or even burn furniture or window sills.

This terrific burner is like a small piece of furniture itself. It’s made of wood, and has been hand-stained and buffed to a beautiful finish. Because it’s made of wood, each burner is completely unique and natural, and the deep holder catches every last ash.

It’s made to hold two incense sticks at a time, and this set comes with 20 sticks for your hippie to mix and match. The other thing that makes it appealing as one of our favorite gifts for hippies is that it’s handmade in the USA.

20 sticks of incense won’t go very far, but since this gift is so affordable, consider the Satya Gift Set with 12 different scents, from Sandalwood and Jasmine, to Nag Champa and Rain Forest.

Another fragrant option is Hosley’s 240 Pack of Highly Fragranced Incense Sticks, which are infused with essential oils that provide lots of healing properties.