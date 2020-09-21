101 Best Gifts for Tweens: Your Ultimate List

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is the world’s biggest console at the moment having outsold the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

This PS4 Slim 1TB Console with Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle is the best deal on the market at the moment.

You get 1TB of space, which is essential. There are 500GB models of the PS4, but they are a massive waste of money now simply because of how much space games take up on the hard drive.

As for the game that comes with it, Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best games of the last seven years.

Even if they’ve just got a passing interest in Spider-Man, they’re sure to enjoy web-slinging around a jaw-dropping, hyper-realistic city.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated