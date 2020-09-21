101 Best Gifts for Tweens: Your Ultimate List

Bring some good-hearted fun into your favorite tween’s life (and no, this stuff isn’t lame). We’ve found everything from robots to LED capture the flag games to funny t-shirts and luxury bath bombs. Here are the best 101 gifts for tweens they’re sure to love.
The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is the world’s biggest console at the moment having outsold the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
This PS4 Slim 1TB Console with Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle is the best deal on the market at the moment.
You get 1TB of space, which is essential. There are 500GB models of the PS4, but they are a massive waste of money now simply because of how much space games take up on the hard drive.
As for the game that comes with it, Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best games of the last seven years.
Even if they’ve just got a passing interest in Spider-Man, they’re sure to enjoy web-slinging around a jaw-dropping, hyper-realistic city.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Remember arcades? Kids don’t, but now they can experience the same joy from the comfort of their bedroom.
The Arcade1UP Street Fighter II Machine is a work of art.
It comes with the main three versions of Street Fighter II, namely Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, and Super Street Fighter II: Turbo.
And this thing has been designed with comfort in mind. No one wants to stand up to play games, so this machine is perfect when paired with a barstool (or barstool-sized chair).
Also, Arcade1UP has made a name for themselves by creating accurate arcade machines that just work.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
The Nintendo Switch Lite has become my new favorite console.
First up, how is the Switch Lite different from the Nintendo Switch? Basically, the Nintendo Switch works as both a console that plays on the tv and in handheld, whereas the Switch Lite is purely a handheld.
And because the Switch Lite is purely a handheld, it has a much stronger battery life (I average around five-hours, give or take the type of game I’m playing on), and it’s around $100 cheaper.
The only downside is as the Switch Lite doesn’t have motion controls, so games that only use motion controls won’t work. That said, those types of games make up around 1 percent of Switch titles, so there’s still the other 99 percent of games to play.
I personally love being able to pull out a game console when the tv is in use and play Pokemon or Fortnite. And as kids love spending time in their rooms, I’m sure they will too.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
How to describe the LEGO Hidden Side Ghost Train Express in a few words… Okay. How’s this? It’s “nightmare Harry Potter.”
The train, complete with train tracks, is an exciting build. A lot of LEGO fans are used to creating tall buildings or cars and trucks.
But a train? That’s a new experience.
Plus as this is Hidden Side, the train has bat-like wings, a doctor’s testing capsule, and an eerie face at the front.
It even comes with a mini train platform. How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after a gift that’s sure to impress, the Foldable GPS FPV Drone is the way to go.
This luxury drone is perfect for the outdoor child. Whether it’s capturing skatepark footage from above or just for the fun of flying through the sky, drones are a solid gift choice.
This drone is particular packs in a crisp 2.7K camera that’s capable of capturing images from up to 1000 feet away. 1000! That’s mad!
It’s also deceptively easy to use thanks to the well-thought-out controller.
And best of all, you won’t need to worry about the arms breaking off when it’s not in use due to the foldable nature.
If you’re after a gift that’s a little different and sure to result in wows, definitely consider going with a drone.
If your kid plans to take their video games online, picking up a good headset is a must.
They don’t come any better than the HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset.
This headset has a good mix of quality and cost.
It’s not super cheap, and therefore terrible quality, but it’s also much cheaper than my personal favorite headset the HyperX Cloud Mix.
This headset works with PC, PS4, PS4 PRO, Xbox One, and Xbox One S. So pretty much everything!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle is the perfect gift for tween gamers.
This pack comes with the Xbox One S console (which is slimmer and quieter than the original model), a wireless controller, and a mega Minecraft pack.
On the Minecraft side of things, this bundle includes a copy of the game, a vast selection of extra in-game content, and some marketplace currency to buy even more add-on content.
And if you’re wondering what Minecraft is, it’s essentially virtual LEGO. Kids the world over love it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Want to be their favorite person ever? This is how you do that.
At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your home. For on-the-go play, lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for anywhere gaming. Play together by flipping the stand to share the screen, then share your Joy-Con controller for instant multiplayer fun.
The LEGO Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School is an incredible build.
The house itself is a hella fun build, and it’s packed full of intricate detail.
Spin it around and there’s space to build the interior, complete with furnishings like a grandfather clock and an evil teddy bear.
LEGO has absolutely nailed the spooky aesthetic with this one.
The Hidden Side range isn’t your traditional LEGO.
With the use of a mobile device kids can use LEGO’s augmented reality app to bring their toys to life.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The LEGO Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus is a great little building kit.
School buses are in at the moment thanks to the video game Fortnite.
But this isn’t just a regular yellow bus. This thing has sensors, ladders, and dishes to build and add in.
It also comes with a portable toilet for some reason and a selection of different mini-figures.
And as it’s from the Hidden Side range, you’ll be able to use your mobile device to take the play to another level.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after a totally unique set, go with the LEGO Hidden Side Shrimp Shack Attack.
The seafood shack is a really different build, and for that reason I love it.
Plus the added spookiness – bending trees, teeth coming out the groud, and plenty of eerie mini-figures – really brings this set to life.
And there’s a car to build! Every set is better with a car.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after a LEGO set while on a budget, you won’t go wrong with the LEGO Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat.
There’s a fun little boat to build, complete with a ghostly fisherman, as well as a banana boat with what looks like unsuspecting tourists.
You also get a white alligator animal figure, which is just wonderfully creepy.
It’s a more affordable set, sure, but it doesn’t skimp on the fun.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
It’s a daunting task to take on building a castle, but how about a Great Hall? This 878 piece LEGO kit contains house banners, a potions room, treasure room, and – get this – tower with movable spiral staircase. Includes 10 mini figures with all the main gang, Hedwig, Scabbers, and buildable Basilisk and Fawkes creatures.
I’ve been playing Pokemon Sword and as a massive fan of the Pokemon series, I can safely say this is the best one yet.
It’s still the Pokemon game kids and adults love, but with a few new exciting ideas.
In terms of the game itself, players explore a beautiful world in search of Pokemon to collect and battle with other in-game trainers as they set out to become the best battler in the region.
Although battling is a key part of Pokemon Sword and Shield, the real joy is collecting and improving all your Pokemon.
My favorite new element in this game is being able to explore wild areas. These sections are wide-open landscapes filled with Pokemon to catch.
If you wondering what the differences between both Pokemon Sword and Shield are, there’s a handful of Pokemon that are exclusive to each version and some of the gym leaders change between games.
So far, Pokemon Sword is outselling Pokemon Shield, so if you’re unsure, go with Sword.
That said, some players like to have both versions of the games so they can collect every single Pokemon, though most will be happy with just the one copy. Owning both is only for the really die-hard poke-fans (like me, because I’m a massive nerd).
Whichever version you end up picking up (links are all below), I can safely say your child is going to absolutely love it.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
If your child plays Fortnite, the Darkfire Bundle is the first thing you need to buy before anything else.
This bundle comes with a selection of different in-game digital items including skins, backpacks (also known as backblings), weapon wraps, pickaxes, and an exclusive emote.
First, let’s breakdown everything you get, as per ProGameGuides:
- Dark Power Chord (Skin)
- Dark Six String (Backbling)
- Molten Omen (Skin)
- Molten Battle Shroud (Backbling)
- Shadow Ark (Skin)
- Shadow Ark Wings (Backbling)
- Dark Angular Shift Wrap
- Shadow Angular Shift Wrap
- Molten Angular Shift Wrap
- Dark Strikers Pickaxe
- Molten Strikers Pickaxe
- Shadow Strikers Pickaxe
- Unification Emote
All of the above are exclusive to this bundle and given these types of skins typically go for around $15 each, this is one hell of a saving.
Kids love Fortnite, and if, like me, you’re sick of spending a small fortune on virtual currency and would like loads more for less, this is the way to go.
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – PS4
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – Xbox One
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – Nintendo Switch
Recommended Ages: T For Teen
The LAMO Ninja vinyl figure is one of the must-have figures this Christmas.
Kids look up to streamers, and Ninja is the biggest streamer on the planet right now.
So it makes sense every kid will want the LAMO Ninja figure.
These figures aren’t just collectible toys, either.
Each toy comes with a code, which when used with the LAMO app, will unlock in-game content in the LAMO mobile game.
It’s a toy and then some!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If it’s not Ninja they want, it’ll probably be the LAMO Dr Disrespect figure.
This five-inch figure has the doc’s trademark mullet and shades.
The whole LAMO three-prong family is pretty cool.
It’s got an online party game, in which the toys unlock content, and a mobile app connecting the two.
Given how much kids like watching streamers and playing video games, LAMO is the perfect fusion.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Encourage the computer lover in your life to nurture their passions. With a beginner-friendly interface, Cozmo is an educational robot for kids and adults alike to learn to creatively code. It’s easier than you think and extremely customizable, so you can always change up the games you can play with him!
The gamer pro in your life will go nuts to unwrap this headset. Wireless, Dolby surround sound, and a very precise microphone will elevate their gaming to the next level.
The New Nintendo 2DS XL is the best handheld console on the market.
It’s much more affordable compared to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
And despite the much lower price-point, there’s an absolutely massive library of games available for it.
The only real difference between this model and the Nintendo 3DS XL is this one doesn’t have the 3D function.
Most players use the 3D function once, go this is kinda cool, then turn it off; never to be used again. So they’re not missing much.
This also comes with Mario Kart 7, so kids already have something to play out the box.
[Note: The vast majority of 3DS games work on 2DS, so if you see a game with 3DS on the cover, there’s a 99 percent chance it’ll work on the 2DS]
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re picking up a Nintendo 2DS XL or Nintendo 3DS XL, definitely go with Minecraft.
Minecraft is essentially LEGO The Video Game.
Kids pick up different types of blocks then rearrange them to create mega builds.
It’s social, let’s the creativity flourish, and (mostly) non-violent.
It’s also the biggest video game on the planet right now, so it’s clearly doing something right.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
After something a little silly? Go with the McFarlane Toys Fortnite Rainbow Smash Premium Pickaxe.
This is based on the Rainbow Smash pickaxe; a tool players use in-game to mine up materials.
It features the bright pink llama, which has become the face of Fortnite.
And as it’s made by McFarlane, you know this thing won’t fall apart in a matter of seconds.
Recommended Ages: 17 Years and Up
Boys and girls alike LOVE Fortnite right now. The release date for the new Deep Freeze Bundle isn’t until November 13, so this is new, cool and totally wanted. Includes Frostbite Outfit, Freezing Point Back Bling, Chill-Axe Pickaxe and Cold Front Glider, plus a free Fortnite Battle Royale game install.
You can expect a physical item that will be shipped with a code included. Bonus: it comes with 1,000 V-Bucks!
The McFarlane Fortnite Ice King Figure is based on a tier 100 skin.
What does that even mean? Well, the short version is the skin required a lot of work to get, making it rare and popular.
Hence why this figure is going to be on every kid’s list.
It comes with the 22 points of articulation, backpack, pickaxe, and sword weapon. So everything that makes this range so killer, pretty much.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The Drift outfit is one of the most recognizable and popular skins in Fortnite, so this McFarlane Fortnite Drift Action Figure is a must.
I should also add a lot of the Fortnite toys available are, to put it as honestly as possible, utter trash.
A lot of them are small, rushed products designed to make money rather than enrich a child’s playtime.
Thankfully there are acceptions. Namely NERF and the McFarlane range.
And yes, this Drift toy is from the McFarlane range, so it comes highly recommended.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The McFarlane Fortnite Skull Trooper Action Figure is another hugely popular Fortnite outfit in toy form.
The great thing about the McFarlane Fortnite range is they’re not only super accurate, they’re also great for posing and playing with.
The 22 points of articulation mean these things are easy to pose, and the included display base lets kids plonk them on a shelf when they’re not in use.
Plus when it comes to play, the more they move, the more they can do.
This set also comes with a pickaxe, weapon, and backpack.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Kids love NERF and they love Fortnite, so the NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster is a surefire win.
This model, in particular, comes with 20 NERF darts, 10 of which can sit comfortably in the blaster’s detachable magazine.
It also has flip up sights for those looking to be as accurate as possible.
Plus it looks exactly like the thing it’s based on, albeit with a color change to make it look more like a toy.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I was amazed by how much my kids took to the Genesis Mini.
It’s a mini-console packed with a ton of retro Genesis games that plugs into the TV.
Despite being games from the 90s, kids today still love them. Who knew?
The full list of games included on this tiny device are, via Polygon:
- Tetris
- Darius
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Monster World 4
- Kid Chameleon
- Road Rash 2
- Eternal Champions
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Strider
- Light Crusader
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- ToeJam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
- Thunder Force 3
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Shinobi 3
- Streets of Rage 2
- Earthworm Jim
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Landstalker
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition
- Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Beyond Oasis
- Golden Axe
- Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium
- Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Another of the must-haves this Christmas is the Kindi Kids Peppa-Mint doll.
Although this range is aimed at Kindergartners, I suspect we’ll see a fair amount of older kids wanting them, too.
It’s the wobbly heads, the big eyes, and the magic pretends feeding tools.
They are SOOOOOOO adorable!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The other Kindi Kids doll everyone’s going mad for is the Kindi Kids Marsha Mello.
White hair with flecks of pink, yellow, and blue, makes this doll stand out from the generic blondes of Barbie dolls.
Plus she comes with a little cupcake toy that when you put it to her mouth, a piece disappears like she’s eaten it.
How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Overwatch is another video game that’s popular with kids, so the Good Smile Overwatch: Reaper Figma Action Figure is another easy gift idea.
There’s a few different options when it comes to Overwatch figures.
This Reaper figure is made by The Good Smile Company; a company that produces the best figures, but they’re also the most expensive.
The Good Smile Reaper figure nails the look, gets the bulkiness just right, and has a load of additional customization options.
But, you can buy several of the Hasbro Overwatch figures for the same price.
It all depends on whether you’re after quality or quantity.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
I got sent this wave of Overwatch figures and my personal pick is this Hasbro Overwatch Ultimates Series Pharah & Mercy Dual Pack.
The figures nail the look of the characters. I was seriously amazed by how accurate they came out, especially given some of the figures in this range aren’t great.
The Pharah figure has openable rocket launchers on her pack, removable wings, and the flight stand to pose her on is a brilliant addition.
Likewise, Mercy comes with moveable wings, her gun, and her healing staff complete with effects.
It’s a really good value pack that fans of the game are going to get a lot of enjoyment out of.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Although the Pharah and Mercy two-pack is my personal pick, this Hasbro Overwatch Ultimates Series Lucio was a close second.
Although the face isn’t perfect, everything else about this figure is excellent.
There’s extra hands, and Lucio’s soundblaster gun, which can be connected easily into his armband, is great.
And those massive transparent green things? They’re his speed boost effect pieces.
They allow the rollerskate-wearing DJ to stand up and create some utterly ridiculous poses. It’s just like the game, then.
It’s a fun figure, and if there’s tweens out there who play Lucio, they’re sure to love this figure.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
As an alternative to the pricier Good Smile figures, the Hasbro Overwatch Ultimates Series Tracer Action Figure gets a lot right.
As it’s much cheaper, you are losing picture-perfect accuracy. That said, they’re still a great gift for fans of the Overwatch video game.
The scale is just right (and fit in really well with Hasbro’s Marvel Legends range) and there’s a solid amount of accessories to play around with.
The shooting effects for the guns are a really nice touch, too!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Does your child love Overwatch and collects Funko Pop!s? If they do, definitely go with the Funko Pop! Games Overwatch Wrecking Ball.
This thing is crazy heavy. Not too heavy to lift, obviously, but there’s a heft to it.
Plus the removable hamster toy (named Hammond) is just utterly adorable.
And if you got kids like mine, the tiny hamster will most likely end up as a Monopoly player piece!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Tweens are the age parents start to think about mobile phones.
If you’re looking for a powerful phone that doesn’t break the bank, go with the Motorola G6 Play.
This thing has a lot going for it.
3GB of RAM means it’ll play most games, and 32GB of storage is the industry sweet spot.
It’s enough to hold loads of games while still having space for music and photos.
It’s not the most powerful phone on the market, of course, but for a sub $200 phone, it’s got everything a tween needs.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The All-New Fire 7 Tablet is one of the best tablets for kids.
Although it lacks the wealth of content the Google Play Store offers, it’s still got a lot of games to keep tweens entertained.
32GB of storage is the perfect amount to start with.
It’s enough storage to download loads of apps while still having space for plenty of photos.
Plus if you’re concerned about them breaking it (kids are clumsy after all), Amazon will replace it should anything bad happen.
It’s also got killer parental controls to age lock certain apps and limit spending.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I got sent the Marvel Legends Far From Home Wave and I love every single figure in it.
Let’s start with the Marvel Legends Spider-Man.
What separates this figure from other Spider-Man figures are the should swivels and the new web-shooting hands.
The shoulder swivels really allow collectors the chance to get some more spiderlike poses going.
For kids, it means there’s more options when it comes to playing, which is all you really want from a figure.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Marvel Legends Far From Home Mysterio Figure has some crazy detail.
The mesh-like surface on the arms and legs, the indents on the armor – it’s all just incredible.
Then you’ve got the fish-bowl helmet, which has this surreal, weird cloudy look to it.
It is such a good figure that could have gone horribly wrong but didn’t.
If your kid’s seen Spider-Man Far From Home, this figure is a must (after the Spider-Man figure, of course).
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
I adore the Marvel Legends Doppelganger Figure.
Of course, you do lose some articulation in the chest due to having six freaking arms, but the structural shell just wouldn’t work if it had articulation built-in (read: it would break easily).
Instead, Hasbro opted for a stationary chest which offers more support (read: it won’t break).
Not many kids will have heard of Doppelganger, but if they’re a spidey fan, having an evil Spider-Man figure is sure to lead to some fun games.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
It’s a really bulky figure filled with new pieces.
There is so, so much detail in this one. The sculpt work on the armor really is second to none.
War Machine also comes with blasters that can be attached to the suit’s arms and a canon for the shoulder.
As you can tell I love this figure, so if you’ve got an Iron Man fan in the house, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Barbie comes in a wetsuit, complete with flippers and snorkel accessories.
The star in this set is totally the dolphin and surfboarding dog.
The dolphin is a hot pink, making it even more desirable.
And did I mention the surfboarding dog? IT’S A SURFBOARDING DOG!
Who wouldn’t want that?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after a Barbie for the older child, that’d be the Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. Doll and Stroller Playset.
The brunette hair with a purple streak makes this Barbie much more stylish than her traditional blonde counterpart.
As does the alternative clothing.
Plus it comes with a stroller and toddler to look after.
It’s still Barbie, just cooler.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Zoo Doctor is one for animal lovers.
The main hook here is the animal playset.
It comes with a neat desk, with a laptop, to look after the two pets.
Like I say, it’s a fun set that lets kids care for cute animals. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Motorcycles aren’t just for dad anymore. This slick full face helmet and your kid will look like a pro while keeping safety in mind. The 250 Watt Monster Moto caps at 11 mph, but can also be set to stop at 7 mph, depending on your level of chill. If he or she can handle it, the 1000 Watt version on the same page can reach speeds of 17 mph! Has anyone ridden an electric scooter lately? That’s actually pretty darn fast. Any preteen will absolutely LOVE this gift.
Look no farther: this is the perfect gift for grandmother, mother, and grand/daughter. This necklace is made of 925 Sterling Silver, the highest quality available. It will not rust and it will not turn your skin green. The chain is dainty but strong. Honor the infinite bond between grandmother, mother, daughter and granddaughter with three rings and let her know she’s always connected to you, just like these interlocking circles.
It’s also available with 2 or 4 rings.
What girl doesn’t dream of having this hang from the big tree outside? Girls and boys alike will love to swing on this macrame swing. Totally suitable for indoor use, too. (Best bedroom ever?)
I know what you’re thinking. Cardboard toys, what’s the point? Oh boy have I got some news for you. The Pulp Heroes range is fantastic. Surprisingly so!
I didn’t know what to expect when I got sent some of these for review, but me and my kids are having a blast with them.
Each cardboard toy comes with a plastic comic-book box. Push the body together, fold the head and push it shut, and the little toy can hide inside the comic box then pop out and reinflate as if by magic.
What’s more, each toy comes with wheels. You know those ones you pull back then let rip? Yeah, those. Let the fighting begin!
As you can probably guess, my family’s had a lot of fun making them charge head-first into one another. I know, I’m a big kid, but what can I say? If a toy comes along that’s able to generate giggles from an adult and a child, it’s doing something right.
I’m also kind of amazed by the choice of cardboard used here. It’s strong, and despite worrying I was going to break it when I was folding it down, it didn’t rip or become misshapen.
The Pulp Heroes range is cute, durable, very affordable, and above all else, just plain fun. Don’t let the fact these things are cardboard put you off. They are the real deal.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
This totally new Nintendo Switch game lets you take your favorite Pokemon out for a stroll! Feel like a real Pokémon Trainer as you travel through the Kanto region with your friends.
Your preteen will have so much fun printing their photos from Bluetooth or social media. Peel-and-stick backing allows them to decorate anywhere. Available in mint green, rose gold or slate gray. Requires smartphone. This is also one of the best gifts for teenage girls.
Like tennis, golf is a skill that you’ll benefit from for your whole life. If you’re struggling to come up with gifts for tween girls, help them start their golf career early. For boys, too.
Fires darts up to 90 feet without a battery. Enough said. P.S. Fun adults love these too.
Prismacolor is known in the industry as a premier art supplier. They are especially famous for their soft core colored pencils that are perfect for shading. Richly saturated pigments, ultra-smooth, even color, long lasting — the list of pros doesn’t stop. If there’s an artist in your life, they will definitely appreciate these beautiful colored pencils.
For the video game lover in your life. Especially those ones who don’t like to stop.
Baths can be weird for tweens. Some think baths are only for babies and kids (ha, little do they know!). Bath bombs are a way to make baths fun and cool again (before they can hit up the wine and candles). These jewel-like bath bombs are organic and handmade in the USA. Will not stain your skin or bathtub with their awesome fizzing.
Your favorite preteen will feel very grown up with this stylish aromatherapy diffuser. Cycle through 14 LED colors while enjoying fragrant oils or blends. There’s an auto-shutoff feature for safety, too. Get him or her their first set of essential oils and let them create their own special blends for nighttime, studying, energy, or relaxation.
The book he doesn’t know he wants yet. All the questions he doesn’t want to ask in fear of looking silly are answered in this manual for manhood, and everything is written in a fun way. At the end of this book, your tween or teen will know All The Manly Man Things. It’s kid approved and many even “study” it. And that is pretty cool.
- Build a fully motorized, remote-controlled LEGO Technic RC Tracked Racer! Drive in any direction and make 360° turns while driving over large obstacles. For something new, rebuild it into an RC Off-Road Truck — it’s a 2-in-1. If your kid loves this gift, you can take the guesswork out of future gifts. Each LEGO set can be mixed and matched to create something fun and new. And it comes with a side effect of boosted confidence — “I made this!”
You won’t even have to convince them to go outside to play some basketball right at your home! Kids and adults alike love this full-sized and professional basketball hoop. A tempered glass backboard is modern and stylish, and the in-ground anchors make sure it’s not going anywhere. This is a tremendous value for the price — competitors start at $2,000 for the same thing.
Everybody loves this bar and party game, and now the kids can play too. Powerful magnets are safe and won’t harm walls, children or drunk relatives.
Get ready for a glow-in-the-dark adventure. Play the classic game of Capture the Flag at night and with style. Using futuristic lights, 12-24+ hours of batteries, game variations and ALL NEW games, your teens will have fun for hours over and over again. This game brings people together and it’s fun for the whole family.
Cool AND safe! Your tween will love these LED wheel lights for their bike. Ultimate style, ultimate safety.
Isn’t it the best when toys are both fun and educational? Bonus points because it’s a remote-controlled robot. For STEM students or students-to-be, this LEGO robot helps teach you how to code. This fully functioning robot walks, talks, and even play games and complete tasks!
This game is inspired by Cards Against Humanity, but it’s slightly more age-appropriate. It’s not quite Apples to Apples, either — more mischevious than that. There are still butts involved. Not Parent Approved is a multi-award-winning party game for tweens and teens, but it’s fun for the whole family. It’s a HILARIOUS game of fill-in-the-blanks that’s easy to pick up for anyone ages 8+. Slumber parties and road trips have never been more fun. Comes with 455 durable, premium-printed cards (2″x3″) and a rules insert.
Here’s how it works: Each player grabs a handle. Press the button in the center, watch for the red blinking light, and listen to some suspenseful music. When the red light randomly turns, green, GO. Press the trigger button as quickly as possible. If you’re the slowest one, you’re going to get an electric shock! Test your reaction time against your opponents. Shock can be set to low, medium or high and it’s safe to get zapped.
Toys just keep getting cooler. Now you can draw in 3D — and it’s not even expensive. No mess, safe, non-toxic, and the filaments can be removed easily, which is great for changing colors. This is a perfect gift for your aspiring artist.
With more than five million copies in print all over the world, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens is the ultimate teenage guide to success, and now it’s been updated for the digital age. Sean Covey has a way of connecting with teens and preteens and this book has become so popular because kids are receptive to his advice. This is a roadmap for the future. Also makes a great addition to any curriculum.
If you’re 20-35 years old and female, you probably had this book yourself!
It has answers to all the embarrassing questions she doesn’t want to ask. If you know it’s going to be a bad time, just spare yourself “the talk” and try giving this book instead. It tells them everything they need to know about changing bodies and growing older. With over 2,500 5 Star reviews, this book is a huge bestseller and cult favorite when it comes to growing up.
Who doesn’t want to be a mermaid? Literally nobody. This tail is super warm, cozy and it’s not knit, so it won’t be ruined the first time the dog gets at it. Choose from 6 different styles.
Well. If you don’t want to be a mermaid, you can always be a shark.
The Galactic Xtreme Gymnastic Outdoor Trampoline is perfect for the active child.
These things are designed to last for up to 30 years, so when it comes to durability, you’re in luck.
On the safety side of things, you’ve got nets all around the outside – something that’s important if your child is going to be attempting flips and spins.
If you’re looking for something to keep them exercising, or even get them into exercise, this is the one for you.
Sometimes she may need a gentle reminder that she can do anything. With this, she won’t ever forget.
Whether they want to feel cooler having a nightlight or just want to be cool in general, this LED cosmos projector is LIT. (Literally.) This is so neat that you may just want to order one for yourself. This moon light is also really awe-inspiring.
If you want the “coolest parent ever” award, here’s a shortcut to getting there. (We all know you want it too.)
Cooking enthusiasts, this one’s for you. Nobody knows teens better than… well… teens. Remmi Smith is a 16-year-old chef that hosts two cooking shows. She’s appeared on Chopped, she’s a student ambassador, and she’s written a book of 80 recipes “for kids by kids”. These healthy recipes feature spices and cultures from all over the globe. Remmi says: “You can explore the world through food. Writing this book was a really big adventure for me and I hope it will be an adventure for everyone else.”
Does your favorite tween have a favorite place? Celebrate his or her spot with this pendant that’s handmade from start to finish, embossed with coordinates (00° 00′ 00″ N 00° 00′ 00″ W). 17.5-inch chain available in rosegold, gold or silver.
Miposaur is the ultimate interactive dinosaur.
This unique dual-wheel-balancing dinosaur reacts to hand gestures.
By using the trackball that comes with it, kids can make this little guy dance, feed, or chase them around.
If you download the app, you can even plot out tracks for it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Boardgames never stopped being fun, but they get a bad rap nowadays. This one’s a new yet classic game of battlefield strategy. #bringbacktheboardgame
Like Clue, except better. This mind game will have the whole family thinking and having fun.
Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know. Tween years can be hard, but this is a good reminder for anyone.
Here’s the wildly popular “Exploding Kittens” party game, explaining itself: “Exploding kittens is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.” This family-friendly yet fun-for-everyone game was the most backed Kickstarter ever. The people have spoken, and they want magical enchiladas and kittens that can kill you…apparently. (But for real, this game is funny AF.)
Never compromise. Of course this exists.
Fun for adults too! This kid-friendly electric scooter is foldable, lightweight and easy to carry at only 17 lbs. The entire frame and deck of the scooter are crafted from high-quality Carbon Fiber, which makes it super lightweight yet sturdy. Reaches speeds of up to 15 mph!
Life isn’t just about video games! Encourage the tweens in your life to spend some time outside in a competitive game of tennis. Once they get started, they’re not going to want to stop!
OMG IT’S SO BIG! This unicorn will definitely make a statement. Unless you’re somewhere it’s hot all the time, they may have to wait for this one. But it’ll be worth it!
Bring the arcade to you! Every kid has favorite friends’ houses. Make your house the coolest stomping grounds on the block. Children and adults alike love this classic arcade game of basketball against the clock, and you can be sure this is a toy that will be used over and over again. Oh yeah, and since it’s the future, there are state-of-the-art infrared sensors to ensure accurate scoring. This thing is strong AND foldable, so even if you don’t have a basement or somewhere to put this, it can be stored away after use.
This hilarious game pokes fun at the world’s growing iPhone addiction. Perfect for smartphone junkies, this game blends the wonder of smartphone technology with the simple fun of a traditional board game. Players/teams match both wits and smartphone skills in a frenzied race to answer captivating questions and complete hilarious challenges — all of which were designed to stretch the limits of your mind, fingers, and mobile devices.
What’s better than endless hours of Minecraft? Answer: Endless hours of Minecraft on a touchscreen tablet you built yourself! Possibly one of the most awesome items on this list of best gifts for tweens.
Learn to code with 100+ creative challenges and stories. Make art, games, and music. Hack Minecraft to do something new. But wait, there’s more! Play with Google’s song maker, browse the internet, watch YouTube, write stories, and download some of the 100+ free apps. Yes, you will build a fully functioning tablet, and it’s kid-friendly. The Computer Kit Touch runs on a custom model of Raspberry Pi 3.
This classic game always brings lots of laughs. Now it’s twice as big! The goal is to keep all of your hands and feet on the mat. It sounds easier than it is, because after a few moves, you start to get twisted!
A great indoor/outdoor party game, Hasbro has kicked it up a notch to include game modes like Spot Elimination – remove a row – or Spinner’s Choice, where the person who spins chooses the next move. (I hope you’re on your spinner’s good side for that one!)
Awesome for sleepovers, birthday parties, or any time you want to have a lot of fun.
If you’re a money-giver for Christmas, let me introduce you to a game-changer. Make them work for it with a money-maze! It’s affordable for the giver, awesome for the recipient, and can be used as a coin or money bank. It also doesn’t have to include money. Pop a note in instead and use this as the beginning of a much longer scavenger hunt! Kids, tweens, teens, and adults will all love this as a Christmas gift this year.
Give your superstar a gift they will absolutely love! This best-selling modern karaoke machine helps make bad singers sound good and good singers sound amazing! It’s designed to feel like a concert performance and sound like a recording studio with natural pitch correction (which is a plus for you, mom and dad).
One of the best things about this machine is it won’t become dated: it works with the thousands of already FREE YouTube karaoke & lyric videos, smartphone apps, and mp3 music. You can even use an instrument in place of karaoke tracks.
This King of Karaoke plays out over 300 effects and covers every genre and generation of music. Everyone will have a good time on karaoke night!
Find a more portable and less expensive option here.
You just have to love technology these days. For a totally affordable price, kids (and adults) will love this AR gun that combines virtual 3D graphics with reality. A high-intensity video gaming experience seamlessly combines playable virtual worlds with the surroundings of your real world. Choose from a choice of games: defend your bedroom from an alien invasion, create your own shooting gallery or play innovative puzzle games in the comfort of your own home. Android or iOS smartphone required.
Yeah it’s a $39 lip balm. Hear me out. In all of my 28 years, this lip balm is the ONLY ONE I have ever finished in my life! I made darn sure to keep it safe and always on me because it’s just so perfect. It’s truly moisturizing, the slight pink tint is perfect for that “barely there” look, and you can feel the quality of the item on your lips. It’s just refreshing! If you want to treat her to something really special that she will definitely cherish, this is a good choice. Remember, it’s a gift – and the best gifts are the ones you LOVE but wouldn’t ever buy yourself!
How to Encourage Friendly Sibling Rivalry 101. This ping pong table is one of the best out there! It also rolls effortlessly and folds for easy storage. Don’t forget the paddles and balls!
Looking for a less expensive option? This one is $99.99 and includes paddles and ping pong balls.
For the fashionista in your life! Learn contemporary craft techniques that develop artistic talents specifically designed for tweens and teens. This kit includes everything they’ll need, including instructions on the art of ombre fashion dying.
Never buy another disposable camera on vacation again. This double screen, anti-shake, waterproof camera/video recorder makes a perfect gift for your photo lover. It works just as well out of the water, too! It’s rugged, compact, and lightweight – built for an active lifestyle. Take pics at up to 24 MP with or without a timer, then switch to the front-facing camera for allllll the selfies with tropical fish and underwater handstands.
(Speaking from someone who lost her phone when the canoe toppled over, I HIGHLY recommend one of these to keep it afloat. You’ll also need a memory card so they can start taking pictures right away!)
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wreck This Journal was released when I was 12. I bought this with my own money and thought it was the coolest thing ever. It is still the coolest thing ever. Grab a friend and complete the journal — it will definitely be the most fun and artistic journal your preteen/teen/adult friend will ever complete!
I haven’t done it, but I can also see this being wildly fun when combined with wine.
Finish This Book was written by the same author — or well, co-written. You’re the other writer. It’s also really cool and inspires creativity.
These letter boards are becoming insanely popular on social media, especially Instagram. Even if they’re too young for social media, they will love letter boards. It’s so fun to change the message every day! Choose from 14 beautiful colors. (I can’t stand not owning one of these and actually just ordered one myself. LOL #doitforthegram)
I love a great variety, so: here’s one with emojis, pretty cursive words, multi-colored letters and symbols, and rustic chic.
Giant Jenga is never NOT fun!
Adorable and available in four different colors. 100% genuine leather and beautiful!
Want something a tad fancier? She’ll love this sterling silver and adjustable feather bracelet – definitely one of the best gifts for tween girls.
Are you struggling to communicate with a tween? This beautiful journal gives the safety of distance. You may be surprised at the personal questions and answers your child will ask on paper. If you’re experiencing some new issues communicating with your preteen, this book could be the answer to your prayers. It strengthens the bond between mom and daughter.
Coolest part? The diary was written by a mother-daughter team.
This is also a really heartwarming Mother’s Day present. It’s sure to create a new, special bond between mother and daughter. There’s also one for mother and son. For what it’s worth, you don’t have to be a mom to use this book with a child.