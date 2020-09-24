101 Best Gifts for 13 Year Old Boys

Stop what you’re doing. You don’t need to buy your child an expensive laptop or PC to do their homework. A Chromebook will do the job just as well if not better.

The Acer R11 Chromebook is a great alternative to a pricey laptop. It runs ChromeOS, which isn’t Windows, but works in a similar way. It’s more like the operating system on your phone. The only real difference from a practical standpoint is getting used to using two fingers on the touchpad to right-click and scroll instead of having a dedicated right-click button. Aside from that, a lot of the way Chromebooks work is similar to Windows.

In terms of what you can do on a Chromebook, it comes loaded with the Google Play Store to download apps from, which means it has access to software like MS Word, simple photo editing apps, and certain games from the Play Store.

The other main difference between laptops and Chromebooks is how much faster Chromebooks are. While a laptop with 4GB of RAM may take minutes to load and several seconds for RAM-heavy apps to open, Chromebooks are near-instant. The Chrome web browser opens in around a second, and booting the Chromebook up takes less than a minute (my Chromebook boots in around seven seconds).

You also don’t need to worry about viruses on Chromebooks. The full explanation is all a little tech-heavy, but in simple terms, when you close Chrome, anything that’s happened in that window vanishes. So if a virus attached itself to something, closing the window also closes the virus.

The Acer R11 Chromebook also has a handy feature where you can bend it back on itself for watching videos or reading. Yeah, sure, you may be buying this to help them out with their homework, but there’s no reason they can’t also use it for fun things like watching YouTube when they’re done.

Taking all of the above into account, it’s no surprise then that the Acer R11 is one of the Best Chromebooks for Kids.