101 Best Gifts for 13 Year Old Boys

Anyone with a boy between the ages of 12-15 years old knows that they are the toughest to buy presents for. When it comes to finding the best gifts for 13-year-old boys, it’s especially hard because they’re at the age where they want to be…cool. That’s it, really — 13-year-olds just want people to think they’re cool. As newly minted teens, they’re still searching for what that “cool” really is. So, I’m here to help you point them in the right direction — towards the cool.
Whether you’re looking for their birthday, Christmas, or any other occasion, here are the best gifts for 13 year old boys in 2020:
Stop what you’re doing. You don’t need to buy your child an expensive laptop or PC to do their homework. A Chromebook will do the job just as well if not better.
The Acer R11 Chromebook is a great alternative to a pricey laptop. It runs ChromeOS, which isn’t Windows, but works in a similar way. It’s more like the operating system on your phone. The only real difference from a practical standpoint is getting used to using two fingers on the touchpad to right-click and scroll instead of having a dedicated right-click button. Aside from that, a lot of the way Chromebooks work is similar to Windows.
In terms of what you can do on a Chromebook, it comes loaded with the Google Play Store to download apps from, which means it has access to software like MS Word, simple photo editing apps, and certain games from the Play Store.
The other main difference between laptops and Chromebooks is how much faster Chromebooks are. While a laptop with 4GB of RAM may take minutes to load and several seconds for RAM-heavy apps to open, Chromebooks are near-instant. The Chrome web browser opens in around a second, and booting the Chromebook up takes less than a minute (my Chromebook boots in around seven seconds).
You also don’t need to worry about viruses on Chromebooks. The full explanation is all a little tech-heavy, but in simple terms, when you close Chrome, anything that’s happened in that window vanishes. So if a virus attached itself to something, closing the window also closes the virus.
The Acer R11 Chromebook also has a handy feature where you can bend it back on itself for watching videos or reading. Yeah, sure, you may be buying this to help them out with their homework, but there’s no reason they can’t also use it for fun things like watching YouTube when they’re done.
Taking all of the above into account, it’s no surprise then that the Acer R11 is one of the Best Chromebooks for Kids.
The Akai MPK MIni MKII is a great starter musician’s tool that I keep recommending time and time again. This Midi Drum Pad and keyboard will allow them to create their very own music with their computer, and it’ll also present them with a brand new hobby: making music.
Don’t let its price tag fool you, though. While there are other much more expensive midi keyboards on the market, the Akai MPK MKII comes packed with features. It has 25-synth-action mini-keys, 8 touch-sensitive drum pads and eight controllable/assignable knobs that all work in conjunction with their computer and the included software (as well as other, more advanced software options like FL Studio or Ableton Live). It comes with Akai Pro MPC Essentials, SONiVOX Wobble 2, AIR Hybrid 3, and preset editor software.
The MPK Mini MKII is also highly portable, fitting in most 15″ backpacks with ease.
Of course, skateboards aren’t a novel idea, by any means, but it’s really worth mentioning the importance of getting them a quality skateboard instead of buying them a cheap one that’s sure to break and risk injury.
At 13, they’re likely ready for a pro-worthy deck, like something like this Easy Way Skateboard. More specifically, with all of the available deck designs and artwork, find them a deck that fits their personality. My universal pick of choice is this tiki mask design. It’s full of personality.
Not digging this design? Check out our list of the best skateboards for kids for even more options.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’ve got a 13 year old with an interest in electronics, you should definitely take a look at the RC hobby. Not only is driving an RC car or a boat super fun on its own, but it’s the tinkering that many teens really enjoy. Does he like to see how things work? Does he like to tweak things? You definitely might want to consider the RC hobby, and if he’s into the beach/pool/lake during the summer, I’d lean towards an RC boat.
One of my favorite RC boats under $100 comes from Altair with the Altair Aqua RC boat. It’s a great RC boat for beginners that doesn’t really feel like a beginner RC boat when you’re driving it on the water. In fact, it’s still got plenty of zip. But it also has some cool stress reducers, including an out of range alarm and low battery warning. It also will fix itself to be right side up if it capsizes in the water, meaning he won’t have to worry about fetching it ever.
If they’re not really anywhere near a body of water for one of the RC boats, check out this all-around awesome High-Speed RC truck.
Not only is it surprisingly fast, hitting speeds up to 30mph out of the box, but it’s also super cool-looking, with a black and yellow colorway and big black wheels with yellow accents running the rim.
It’s a 1:10 scale monster truck that’s a ton of fun to drive, and it can really take a beating. It also has water resistance and all-terrain wheels so that it can traverse pretty much any landscape.
With a sturdy body, powerful motor, and a run time of around 30 minutes per charge, this is one RC car that isn’t for young kids. This one’s for the older, more adventurous teen.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Newly minted teenagers are at that age where their social lives become incredibly important to them, and now with the Samsung Galaxy S10 out, the Galaxy S9 has dropped in price.
And because teens don’t need the latest and greatest, necessarily, they’ll be happy to receive the Galaxy S9, allowing you to save a few bucks in comparison to buying the brand new S10.
With this S9, they’re getting a 64GB unlocked LTE phone, which has a 12MP camera and up to 326 hours of battery time. It also has an ip68 rating that protects it against spills and rain. It also has impressive sound for a phone, with stereo speakers that have been pro-tuned by AKG for loud and clear sound.
It doesn’t matter what their age is, if they love Lego, they’re going to love the Lego Super Mario Starter Course.
The Mario line of Lego is all about combining two worlds. You’ve got the block-building of Lego mixed with the frantic race to the finish of Mario.
In this set kids will be building their very own Mario level. You can follow the instructions once you’ve downloaded the builder app, or you can throw caution to the wind and build it however you want.
That’s the brilliance of these sets. You don’t need to stick to the rules. You’re free to build whatever you want. Don’t you just love that level of freedom?
Something else kids are going to love – Mario features Bluetooth technology. If you’ve got a fan of the Mario video games, they’re going to recognize that satisfying Goomba boop noise that plays when you stomp the Lego version or the bing of a coin block.
There’s a whole range of Lego Super Mario Sets to explore. Do keep in mind, though, you’ll want to get the starter course before any other set. You can only get the Mario figure in the starter course, so if you want to get the most out of these sets, you want that Mario figure.
One final note, you’re free to ignore the age recommendation on this one. They may be 13, but every 13-year-old is still a kid at heart. They are guaranteed to love this.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Keeping kids active isn’t easy. That is, unless you get them this Lifetime Portable Basketball System!
When school’s out and the weather’s nice, nothing beats heading the backyard and shooting some hoops.
The best thing about the one I’ve highlighted is it’s freestanding, meaning there’s no drilling or digging involved.
And yes, you can totally hit those slamdunks and feel like a pro NBA player!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Fender is THE most popular and highly-regarded electric guitar brand on the planet, and if your 13 year old jams out to rock music, chances are he’s thought about picking up a guitar, himself.
The Fender Stratocaster is a great electric guitar for both beginners and experts. In fact, it’s used (or was used) by many of the greatest guitarists of all-time, including John Mayer, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and more.
Here, you’ve got a gorgeous Tidepool colorway that he’ll absolutely love jamming out with.
One of our favorite Nerf guns of all-time is the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K. It’s a high capacity blaster that comes with 100 high-impact rounds that can shoot at a velocity of 100 feet per second. This isn’t a Nerf gun for the faint of heart; it’s intended for teens, not small children. It also has an easy-loading tank so that it doesn’t take long to load-up all of those 100 little balls.
If your thirteen-year-old is into cool tech, check out the LIFX Smart LED Light Bulb. With this bulb, they’re able to illuminate their room in any color that they want (as long as it’s one of the 16 million colors this light is capable of). The light is controlled with their smartphone or tablet, and it works with a program called IFTTT (If This Than That) that will allow their light to react to different events from other apps (for example, when their weather app sends them a notification that it’s raining out or when they receive a new tweet).
It also works with Amazon’s Alexa, so they’re able to set it up to do things like dim the lights when they turn on Netflix.
What sets it apart from similar LED smart lights like the Philips Hue is that it doesn’t require a hub, so the price is drastically reduced.
Is he an artist? Do you see him frequently holding DC or Marvel’s latest comic books? Check out the My Comic Book: Make Your Own Comic Book kit. This is a super interesting idea for his age group because it’ll harness their artistic ability and creativity.
With this kit, they’ll be able to make their own comic and have it professionally printed. They’ll simply design their comic with the provided pages, pens, and markers, and then they’ll send it out to the company with a pre-paid envelope. In just a few weeks, it’ll return professionally printed.
Don’t go to Toys R’ Us or Walmart for your RC needs, because frankly, they only carry toy RC cars that aren’t impressive at all, and are meant to be a cheap gift come Christmas time. Instead, get him an RC car that’s a bit more formidable and impressive, like the Arrma Granite Mega 4×4 Monster Truck. This baby has speed and control that will shock him, and he’ll be the envy of all of his friends.
This RC truck can really take a beating, thanks to its durable design that includes a tough roll cage and durable wheels. It comes ready to run, and thanks to its brushless 2050kv motor, it certainly CAN run.
This thing is lightning quick and can reach speeds over 40 MPH with ease.
What’s more, it’ll also potentially fuel his need to take things apart and put them back together, as it has a lot of potential repairs, upgrades, and tweaks. These types of RC cars are a tinkerer’s dream.
Looking to harness their love of music? You simply won’t find a better name brand than Fender, and that’s why we highly recommend this starter Fender Acoustic Guitar Bundle. It comes with a beautiful (albeit simple) 20-fret rosewood hardwood guitar that has a laminated spruce top and a full-size body for a full, rich sound. It comes with extra strings, some picks, a strap, a bag, and an instructional DVD that they’ll never use (because, let’s face it, who likes to be told how to do something at that age).
Teenagers love for others to think they’re cool, and one way for them to get feedback from their friends is with an action camera. The Akaso EK700 4K Action Camera is your best option if you’re looking for quality that won’t break the bank. It records impressive Ultra HD 4K video footage, it’s entirely waterproof, and it comes with a wireless wrist remote control. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and HDMI output so that they’ll be able to share their footage with friends in just minutes.
It comes with two rechargeable batteries, with each battery lasting 90 minutes when recording. With this, they’ll be able to capture tons of awesome footage no matter what they’re into — skateboarding, surfing, mountain biking, hiking, etc.
Give your 13-year-old the gift of sound on the go with a well-made wireless bluetooth speaker. Take the AOMAIS Sport II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, for instance, which is waterproof and has a stereo pairing. This thing is HIGHLY durable, thanks to a rugged and tough design. Of course, it also sounds great, pushing out 20W. It has a rechargeable battery that’s long-lasting.
Thanks to its rugged design, he’ll be able to take it with him outside without worrying about breaking it.
If the Prime Arcades machine is little too out of your price range, the next best option is Arcade1up.
This Arcade1up cabinet is based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, one of my favorite arcade games from when I was a kid.
Despite being a retro game, I introduced my kids to this version and they absolutely love it. Turns out kids enjoy the older games as much as the newer ones.
As for the tech inside, the screen is super clear and the emulation is as close to the real thing as you can get.
This pack also comes with a riser, meaning you can have the cabinet at either a sit-down and play size or standing. Neat!
If the idea of a retro arcade cabinet has piqued your interest, don’t forget we’ve got a rundown of the Best Arcade1up Cabinets available right now.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Geeky bedroom decor is in right now.
This Pacman Ghost Light Table Lamp changes through 16 different colors and is powered by USB.
If you’re looking to geek up a room, this is the perfect bedside table companion.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
With kids these days turning their backs on traditional careers in favor of internet fame, this is the time to help harness their interest. In fact, a recent study of a thousand children revealed that 3/4 of young people want a career in online videos.
So, if your 13 yr old has mentioned interest in streaming on Twitch or creating their own YouTube videos, check out the Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam. It comes in at under $85, and it’s a great, high-quality webcam that will allow them to create quality video content, even if they’re just sharing it with friends and family.
This webcam is capable of streaming full 1080p at 30fps or 720p at 60fps, and it’s specifically designed with social gaming and entertainment streaming on sites like Twitch and YouTube.
More importantly, though, is that it comes with unique background replacement technology that really works well. Instead of having to purchase a green screen, the Logitech C922x Pro Stream uses scanning technology to separate you (in your chair) from the background behind you, allowing you to replace the background with an image or video with ease. This type of technology makes video game streaming much easier for the streamer, which is why the Logitech C922x is our webcam of choice.
If they want to stream their PS4 or Xbox One gameplay on Twitch or YouTube they’ll need a game capture card. The best option is the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S, which is incredibly easy to set up, thanks to its USB plug n’ play capabilities.
They’ll simply plug their game console into one of the ports, and an HDMI cable from the card to their PC monitor, and they’ll be able to stream and record their gameplay with ease.
Also, if they’re not into streaming, they’ll be able to record and edit their gameplay clips.
Do not, under any circumstances, buy a cheap PC. We’ll get into the tech stuff in a moment, but the short version is you won’t be able to run modern games or high-end software like Photoshop without running into issues.
If you’re after a more affordable option purely for writing or surfing the web, go with the Chromebook on this list. But if you’re after a PC that does it all, go with the Alienware Aurora R9 Gaming Desktop.
This PC has a lot of power. The Intel Core i7 isn’t the latest model, but the difference in speed is only around 10 percent (for the latest i9 processor, you’ll be spending a lot, lot more). Next up is a solid amount of RAM at 16GB and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, which should let you run most games on medium to high settings, and will be able to run Photoshop without any problems.
The reason I bring up Photoshop so much is it’s the go-to for image manipulation and graphic design, and getting to grips with it from an early age will open a ton of career opportunities.
Whether it’s for homework, going on the Internet, graphic design, or playing the latest video games, the Alienware Aurora does everything you could need. It is pricey, but it’s also easy to upgrade years down the line. Think of it as an investment.
One thing to note, this doesn’t come with a monitor. If you don’t already own one, I’d recommend this ACER Monitor for those looking for an affordable option, or the 4K Samsung Monitor if you’re planning on taking your visuals to the next level.
At 13, they’re likely starting to develop their own fashion sense and style. But, also at 13, it’s super difficult to get quality clothes because, as Will Smith said best, “Parents Just Don’t Understand”.
Get him a quality Nike Mens Pullover Hoodie that both looks greats and will keep him warm on cooler days. These pullover hoodies are equal parts style and comfort.
The most anticipated game of the year happens to be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and we’re expecting another GOTY contender with Super Mario Odyssey, which is set to release in late October. The game will revolve around Mario trying to (yet again) save Princess Peach from Bowser, but this time, he brings some new tricks and mechanics. He’ll travel across many worlds (in the style of Mario 64) on a hat-shaped ship named the “Odyssey”, and the hub world is set in New Donk City (which looks unlike anything we’ve seen in a Mario game before).
What’s more, Mario will have a sentient hat that gives him new abilities as he traverses these new worlds.
Buy Super Mario Odyssey here.
Give them the power of having a cool light show right in their room with the Creative Motion Supernova Color Changing Sphere.
It has 9 LED bulbs within, and it has 6 modes of operation for different lighting effects. This little globe will change the vibe of their entire room thanks to the cool lighting.
While the Parrot BeBop 2 drone isn’t as advanced as some of the year’s best new drones (like the DJI Mavic or Spark, for example), it comes in at the right price and is one of the easiest drones to fly. This makes it the perfect option for novices to the hobby.
The BeBop 2 can shoot full HD 1080p videos and 14MP stills, and it has 3-axis digital stabilization for smoothness. It also has 25 minutes of battery life per charge, thanks to its high capacity battery. I’ve found that the BeBop 2 is equally fun to fly as it is recording footage.
One of Nerf’s hottest new toys is the AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk, a ridiculously cool shooter with the look of a futuristic shotgun. It has a pop-out barrel, and it’s a bolt-action blaster that shoots darts that are specifically designed for greater accuracy. It comes with 10 darts.
Laser tag is always incredibly fun for young teens, and that’s why the new Laser X Gaming Set makes a great gift for 13 yr olds. This two-player starter pack comes with two laser guns and two targets, and they have a 60-meter range on them. With the Laser X kit, they’re able to play an intense game of laser tag right in the yard.
Kids nowadays have more job options than ever, and thanks to the rise of YouTube and Twitch, they can absolutely make a career out of making online videos.
But to make it these days, you need a decent setup, which is why I can’t recommend the HyperX Quad Cast enough.
This is the ultimate streamer mic. I got sent one a while back and the quality is unparalleled.
While you can use this on a video game console to talk to your teammates, it’s at it’s best when plugged into a PC recording your voice.
The anti-pop filter does an excellent job of reducing feedback on ‘S’ or ‘P’ words, and the four polar pattern options mean you can finetune this beast to different setups.
In the simplest terms possible, polar patterns is just a fancy way of saying angles. If you’re recording just you, you’ll want it in a mode that directs the capture towards you. But if you’re recording in a group, say, for a podcast, a different mode can record in four different directions.
As I say, the audio quality on this thing is one of, if not the, best I’ve come across. Anything you record is super clear, and if you’re trying to help your kid get into something they could make a career out of, the best is only sure to encourage them.
The HyperX Cloud Mix Gaming Headset is my personal headset of choice.
It’s so good in fact, it made my guide to the Best High-End Gaming Headsets.
The sound on this thing is crystal clear. It’s certified “hi-res” which in simpler terms means it can replicate the highest level of sounds.
Not only that, the mic on this thing is also really clear.
If your child plays online with friends, or wants to experience video game sounds in the most realistic way possible, the HyperX Cloud Mix is one of the best gifts you can get them.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated.
Looking for something really “cool”? These Aftershokz Trekz Titanium headphones don’t actually cover the ear, but instead, they use bone conduction technology to create mini vibrations that send sound through their cheekbones directly to the inner ears.
That means that when he’s running or skateboarding in the street, he’ll still have open ears to hear what’s going on around them — whether it be a car driving by or someone trying to his attention.
Or if he’s in his room listening to music, he’ll still be able to hear you calling him down for dinner.
The technology is super cool and super useful, and it has a battery that lasts for 6 hours of playback. They’re available in bright green, blue, pink, and slate grey.
Not everyone wants to shell out for an expensive gaming headset. For those who want quality at a low price-point, there’s the EKSA E900 USB Gaming Headset.
I’ve been using the EKAA E900 for the last few days and I’m all kinds of impressed with them. As a complete audiophile, I tend to avoid headsets in this price bracket. Normally they’re uncomfortable and the mic and sound quality is tinny and flat.
Somehow – witchcraft I assume? – the EKSA E900 manages to churn out solid audio and boasts a deceptively clear mic. I know! I’m just as shocked!
The EKSA E900 is at its best on PC where it makes use of 7.1 surround sound. That said, even on PS4 – where the 7.1 isn’t present – the sound levels are all nice and clear. You’ll be able to hear everything the game wants you to.
Arguably the biggest surprise, for me anyway, is how boom-ey the bass on these things are. I did the unthinkable and plugged the EKSA E900 into my Chromebook (sacrilege, I know) to blast some Ashnikko. The bass is nice and punchy without rattling your entire skull off its hinges. It’s a nice surprise given just how affordable this headset is.
On the comfort side of things, I haven’t found anything that stands out as a major issue. The headset fits snuggly and can be adjusted easily.
When compared with the likes of the HyperX Cloud Mix, the current benchmark in gaming headsets, there are always going to be differences when it comes to sound quality. But the key point to remember here is the EKSA E900 is but a fraction of the price of HyperX’s juggernaut. The Cloud Mix is designed for audiophiles, the EKSA E900 for people who want a killer headset without the hefty price-tag.
If you’ve got a child who loves to play Fortnite, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, or any online game with their friends, and you’re after an affordable solution to give them an edge, you won’t go wrong with the EKSA E900.
If your child always has their head buried in their mobile device, this Blindspares Wireless Mobile Game Controller is sure to go down a treat.
Gaming on a mobile device isn’t always easy. Touchscreen controls work for games like Candy Crush Saga, not so much for PUBG. That’s why getting a solid controller is so important. Not only will it make playing games easier, it’ll give the user an advantage over those not playing on controllers.
This device works by pulling it outwards horizontally, then snapping your phone into place in the middle. After that it’s just a case of turning Bluetooth on and syncing up the controller to the device they’re playing on.
It’s a really clever design, and as I say, if your child plays a lot of games on their mobile device, it’s well worth picking up.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Dropping $1,000 on a gift might not be ideal for some, but for others, getting them a high-quality gaming laptop is a great option. The Acer Aspire VX 15 gaming laptop is a great deal for $1,000, as it comes with everything they’ll need to run the hottest new games. It has an i7 Intel Core CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD. While it might be considered a mid-tier gaming laptop, it has more than enough oomph to run the latest games in glorious Full HD.
Harman Kardon is an audio company well-known for its super high quality, and their Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Speaker makes for a great gift for teens.
It’s a portable speaker, and this one focuses on delivering high-quality sound. I cannot stress this enough, this isn’t some cheap, tinny speaker that’s been mass-produced. This beast is all about crystal clear sound.
It connects via Bluetooth to virtually any device, and it has a charge that lasts for a massive eight hours. Each speaker has its own woofer and tweeter, and it pushes out impressive lows and highs.
The ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop is another mid-range gaming laptop with a stunning price compared with the meatierofferings.
The AMD Radeon RX560X is backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM. If it’s mid-to-high quality you’re after, this’ll do it and then some. Factor in the 512GB PCle SSD and this monster will boot lightning fast.
Adding further to the speed is the Quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. As I said above, this is a laptop built for speed.
Plus with just a 1.02-inch profile, this laptop isn’t a chunky leg-warmer. It’s thin, and with the red-backlit keyboard, just oozes style.
It also comes with Windows 10 Home, which I know we all like to grumble about, but laptops need Windows 10 in order to stay up to date, so I’ll allow it.
Style? Check. Speed? Check. Power? Also, check. This laptop has it all.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Moto G7 Power is my personal pick if you’re looking to get a solid phone for your kids but don’t want to take out a loan to pay for it.
This is a phone I’d describe as ‘enough’. It’s not the most powerful monster out there, but neither is it low-specced like some of the others in the same price bracket (like the under-powered Xperia L3).
So, what kind of power are we talking about? A modest 3GB of RAM married to the Adreno 506 GPU with, as it customary now, an octa-core CPU. This should be able to run most games and apps smoothly, just don’t expect too much else.
As for durability, the Moto G7 Power features corning gorilla glass three, which isn’t as strong as the gorilla glass five seen in the Samsung Galaxy 10+, but it still super strong. And given how many times my eldest has dropped, kicked, or flung theirs, it holds up.
The other thing to consider is the use of the word ‘Power’ in the title. While this is technically a budget phone, this version of the Moto G7 features a ridiculously long-lasting battery. So much so, in fact, you’ll struggle to drain it completely in 24 hours, even with high usage.
When it comes to buying kids their first phone, there’s no use picking up a $30 smartphone. It’ll run terribly, and because of how bad it is, you won’t be able to gauge how well they look after it because they won’t want to.
Instead, go with something like the Moto G7 Power. It’s powerful enough that they’ll care for it, and durable enough that when they’re “being kids” it should be able to withstand a few knocks and scrapes.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Give him the gift of power with the RAVPower 26800mAh portable battery pack. It’s perfect for the teen who is always on the go, whether it be at school or hanging out with friends. The RAVPower 26800 will make sure his devices always stay charged, so he’ll never have an excuse to not answer your call.
One of the best things about new Fortnite Nerf coming out is when the series before gets a price drop.
The Fortnite AR-L is one of the most popular guns in the game, so you can imagine how much fun kids will have running around with the Nerf version blasting down pretend targets.
This blaster comes with 20 official Nerf darts, 10 of which can be loaded into the motorized clip.
It also features flip-up sights, and the clip can be detached with ease. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
For the coolest of kids out there, you’ll want to pick up the Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition Smarter Kit.
The first question I suppose I should answer is what the heck are you looking at? Well, look to the back wall.
Nanoleaf creates bright clip-together shapes that dance along with the music. They illuminate the room in such a calming and vibrant way. So much so, any room that has some set up, in a display of the user’s choosing, transforms into what feels like a completely new room.
They’re seriously impressive, and while they are pricey, they’re worth every penny. Why redecorate when you have options like this?
This pack also works with Amazon Alexa, too!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Nothing beats a great game of basketball — except a great game of basketball in the pool! The Lifetime portable basketball system has a 44-inch clear acrylic backboard and an all-weather nylon net to allow for pool-side play.
Is Daryl Dixon your 13 year old’s most revered hero? Everyone loves a game of Monopoly, the classic board game, but what about Monopoly with a twist? There are now an astounding number of Monopoly variations to fit any type of fanfare — the New York Yankees, the Legend of Zelda, and now there’s a Monopoly: The Walking Dead (Survival Edition). In The Walking Dead Monopoly game, 2-6 players will compete for, then fortify the prime real estate and resources to sustain life. The game features 6 collectible Walking Dead-themed tokens, and has a board stylized after the Walking Dead comic book from Image Comics.
If you’re looking for something a little less involved, check out the truly awesome High-Speed RC Boat.
Yes, it’s intended to be a toy, but it’s one of the best toy RC boats on the market. Not only does it look good, with its racing red body, but it also hits 20 mph — which is great for a toy boat.
It has an explosive single-prop racing motor, and the boat is great for any age hobbyist and any skill level. It’s a great starter boat for those looking to get into the hobby, and the vibrant colors make it seem as though you know what you’re doing, since it’s showy.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
If you’re after a gift with the cool factor, check out this Mini Projector.
Picture this: Chilling in bed one night blasting a huge picture of their favorite movies or video games onto a wall. Doesn’t that sound like bliss?
There are stronger projectors out there, but in the interest in keeping costs down I’ve gone for a basic one. With this version you can see whether they like it then upgrade to a more powerful offering later down the line.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
LEGOs aren’t just for kids — there are some great LEGO Star Wars sets as well as some LEGO Architecture kits that are made for the older crowd. Take this LEGO Architecture Building Blocks set, for example, which comes with 1,210 pieces.
It’s not made for them to create some dinosaurs or cars or other types of typical LEGO creations — although they can make those with this kit too. Instead, this kit is intended to harness their interest in architecture, with 1210 white and transparent LEGO bricks and a 272-page guidebook for inspiration. If your thirteen year old has shown any interest in buildings and other architecture, this could make a really great and thoughtful gift.
If he’s a lover of all things Star Wars, one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for sale is the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon. It’s aimed at ages 9-14, and it comes with 1,329 pieces. With those pieces, they’ll be able to build a replica Millennium Falcon, the most popular ship in the galaxy. It also includes 6 mini-figures and a BB-8 figure.
The LEGO Hidden Side The Lighthouse of Darkness is just an awesome build.
The whole Hidden Side range is great for older kids thanks to the more adult aesthetic, and in the case of the Lighthouse of Darkness, it’s a more complex build.
It’s the verticality of this thing that makes it so cool. Normally a lot of sets are built horizontally, so building directly up is a somewhat unique feeling, and it’s sure to stand out in any collection.
Not only that, if you’ve got a mobile device, you can download the Hidden Side app and play with this toy in augmented reality. Cool or what?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Kids will always love Star Wars, and they’ll always love Lego, so the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle is a no-brainer.
This build, like the Hidden Side set, has some nice verticality to it. It stands out from the crowd.
Not only that, it’s got some serious complexity to it, which is perfect for keeping kids entertained.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
Despite being over a decade old, Minecraft is still really, really popular with kids, so it’s safe to say you won’t go wrong with the LEGO Minecraft The Villager Raid set.
This set lets kids build a house and a villager stall. The beauty of Minecraft Lego sets is you don’t have to stick to the guidebook. It’s Minecraft, so when you’re done, build it however you want. To hell with the rules!
The really cool thing about this set is not only does it come with several villager and evil illager mini-figures, kids also get to build a ravenger monster.
There’s even a little crossover in the form of a Minecraft version of Kai from the Ninjago range. COOL!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Sometimes an image does a better job of showing why kids will love something than any amount of words will.
I mean, just look at the LEGO NINJAGO Legacy Monastery of Spinjitzu Set! It’s absolutely stunning!
The samurai aesthetic really brings this set to life. And with a whopping eight mini-figures to play with, this is one set even 13-year-old boys won’t find anything to grumble about.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
Got a Harry Potter fan in the house? Then definitely go with the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower.
This thing is stylish, and not only that, if you spin it around you’ll see each of the rooms are fully-furnished. Don’t ya just love little details like that?
On the mini-figure front, this set also comes with (deep breath) Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, Albus Dumbledore, and Madame Maxime. A lot, then!
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
I can’t stress enough how much I’ve fallen in love with my Nanoleaf Light. It’s an incredibly cool smart lighting system that’s controlled via an app on your phone, and it spits out 16.7 million colors and ranging from 1200K-6500K white light. The starter kit comes with 9 large, LED triangles that can be arranged however he feels like arranging them (as long as they’re connected to each other). The lights are brilliant, and they add a nice techy-touch to any room’s decor.
But on top of being just good-looking lights, they can be functional as well, as the Nanoleaf app works with Amazon Echo, Google Home, Siri, Apple Home kit, and my personal favorite, IFTTT. What can these lights do? Well, I have mine hooked up to IFTTT for a number of different functions. If tomorrow’s forecast calls for snow, the lights will turn to an animated light and blue light scene. If it’s raining out right now, my lights will animated in a way that looks like water drops hitting puddles. If I get a new tweet, the light will turn a Twitter shade of blue. If my phone’s battery drops below 10%, my light will look like an emergency vehicle, flashing red and white. See. super functional.
If he’s shown any interest in smart lighting at all, the Nanoleaf Rhythm LED Lights Smarter Kit is one of the best Christmas gifts for him in 2019.
Okay. The Prime Arcades Machine is a once in a life-time gift due to the price, but is this isn’t one of the best gifts you can get I don’t know what is.
It’s pricey, sure, but this is a full-sized arcade cabinet with a staggering 3,016 games. Sure, there’s some filler in the game selection, but if you can think of a game that frequented arcades, chances are it’s in there. Marvel vs Capcom, anyone?
It’s not just the game selection that makes this thing so dreamy. The screen, and the tech that runs everything, is all super high-quality. It is just like the real thing.
Recommended Ages: Varies by Game
So. The Arcade 1Up Mortal Kombat At-Home Arcade System is super violent, so parents beware, but as someone who played it when it came out, at 13, the violence is so over-the-top it’s hard not to laugh at it rather than recoil.
If you’re okay with your child playing games designed for adults, this is one gift they’re sure to remember.
This cabinet is all about Mortal Komat. The three games included are the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.
Arcade1up is the best when it comes to affordable arcade cabinets. The quality’s there, and as this is a four-foot machine, you can grab a barstool and sit down to play. It’s perfect for longer play sessions and you don’t need to worry about standing up.
Recommended Ages: M for Mature
Now this is perfect for a parent and son battle.
The Arcade1up Deluxe 12-in-1 Head to Head Cocktail Table is like an arcade machine, only downsized into table form.
Pull up a barstool and gather round as two players to smash the other player into submission or best a high score.
This is one durable table, too. I wouldn’t recommend putting toys or what have you on there, just because I wouldn’t want to scratch it, but the options there should you need to.
The full game list includes Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II Championship Edition, Super Street Fighter II, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Darkstalkers, Final Fight, 1944, Ghosts ‘n’ Goblins, Strider, and Commando. There’s a lot here that’s sure to have something for everyone.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The RG350 Retro Games Console is everyone’s favorite gaming device they’ve never heard of.
So, what is it exactly? It’s basically a mini handheld device that’s capable of playing digital versions (known as ROMs) of retro games.
This thing is capable of playing games from a vast selection of retro consoles, including NES, SNES, Master System, Genesis, and PS1 games to name but a few.
The screen is super crisp and the feel is comfortable.
Because it’s a Japanese product, not many have heard of the RG350 outside of a few dedicated circles. That said, it is legit one of the best retro consoles there is. Nothing else even comes close to matching its quality.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you clicked on this thinking “What the heck is this?” don’t worry, you’re about the be amazed.
Raspberry Pi is essentially a super-affordable alternative to a Windows PC. They were originally designed so people in poorer countries could have access to an Internet-ready PC. Since the original release, however, they’ve become a must-have gadget.
Basically, this pack allows kids to build their very own personal computer. Tell me that doesn’t sound like a lot of fun?
This pack comes with almost everything you need to get up and running (you’ll need to download a free version of Linux from the Internet once you get it), including a case, all the power cables, micro SD card, fan, and all the tools you’ll need.
One thing to note, there are several versions of the Raspberry Pi out there. I’ve included the latest model, the Pi 4, purely because it’s the most powerful, so if kids want to run retro games (or Minecraft), the options are much broader compared to the older models.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
For the child who loves all things gaming, there’s this real leather Gaming Chair.
This chair features an ergonomic design thanks to the fully adjustable seat height and seat back recline. If it’s comfort you’re after, this is the chair to go with.
The leather padded arms flip up and down as well, making it easier to climb in and out of the chair when your butt’s gone to sleep.
The importance of a good gaming chair can never be understated. Gaming is one of the biggest past times right now, and there’s a lot of people who aren’t supporting their backs in the right way.
Spending hours at a time in an uncomfortable position isn’t good for your posture, so definitely consider grabbing a gaming chair at some point. Your kids will thank you later.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’ve got a gamer in the house who loves to play video games online, the Razer Kraken X is one of the best affordable gaming headsets out there.
With 7.1 surround sound, this headset will provide crystal clear positional audio.
It’s also a headset that’s designed for comfort, which you can’t understate when you’re playing games for hours at a time. At just 250 grams, this is one light headset as well.
It’s not just the sound quality and comfort that makes this headset stand out. The cardioid mic reduces background noise, meaning their teammates will have no problem hearing them.
If your child can’t get enough of Fortnite, PUBG, or Overwatch, this is the mic you need to go with.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
There is no more thrilling gift than a drone. The excitement of racing one of these beasts through the air is unparalleled.
This Drone with Camera features 1080p HD visuals, and thanks to the 90-degree field of view lens, all your video and photos will look as crisp as possible.
Another cool feature here is the ability to call back the drone with the click of a button. When your drone is nearly out of juice, one button will return it back to land.
It also comes with altitude hold, headless mode, emergency stop, and two speed options.
Due to how easy to use this drone is, it’s safe to say this is perfect for newcomers, too.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet is an incredible Android-based tablet that won’t break the bank, and it has enough power to run every app and game I’ve thrown at it. Whether they want to play the recently released Albion Online or any of their streaming apps, the Fire HD 8 Tablet can handle it.
It also comes with Alexa, meaning they can control their Echo or Echo Dot (if they have one) with this tablet.
Given more and more kids are growing up wanting to get into YouTube, items like the GoPro HERO7 are on many a kid’s wishlist.
GoPro makes the best cameras for streaming, and are used by a serious amount of vloggers (video bloggers).
The Hero7 boasts luscious 4K visuals, is completely waterproof, and features cutting edge voice control for when it’s hooked up to a tripod.
Seriously, there is no better camera out there if you’re looking to get into vlogging.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
More and more kids are wanting to become streamers when they’re older. If you’ve already got the camera side of things sorted out, the next step is this Streamer Ring Light Kit.
This kit comes with everything you could need to create the perfect video.
Even the best cameras can’t change a poorly-lit room. with this kit, you’ll be able to hook up the camera in the center so every shot feels as alive as it can.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Treblab HD77 Wireless Speaker is perfect for kids who love their music.
I got sent one of these and it’s now fixed to my kitchen wall for when I do the washing up.
The sound quality on this thing is mind-blowing. I’ve mentioned Treblab before on my guide to the Best High-End Headphones, simply because this is a company that knows how to reproduce music. If you’re currently playing music through a phone, laptop, or cheap speakers, you won’t ever use those devices again after you’ve tried the HD77.
The HD77 has some serious bass to it. Yet, somehow, the bass doesn’t overpower the music. It’s all so clean. As I say, if you’ve got a kid who loves blasting music, these IPX6 water-resistant speakers are the ones to go with. And with a battery life of 20 hours per charge, the music never needs to stop.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s newest console, bringing a home console/handheld hybrid to your living room. It’s an impressive video game console that’s on pace to outsell the 3DS with ease, and its popularity is likely due to the fact that it can be played right in your hands OR on a big screen when connected to a TV.
There are already so many great games on the Nintendo Switch, including Game of the Year contender The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2. What’s more, one of the biggest video games of the year is releasing exclusively for the Switch later this year when Super Mario Odyssey hits retailers.
The console is appealing to parents because of its handheld capabilities, which means your kids won’t be hogging the living room TV with their gaming.
Think your child would make more use of the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode and want to save some money? Go with the Nintendo Switch Lite.
This is still a Nintendo Switch, it’s just smaller, features a stronger battery life, and doesn’t hook up the TV.
It’ll play around 99 percent of Switch games, the only exceptions being the ones that utilize the motion controls of the joy-con controllers.
Other than that, it’s the same console, just purely a handheld.
I own both the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, and honestly, I use my Lite more than I do my original Switch.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The PlayStation 4 is currently the most popular video game console on the market, having outsold the Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch by a fairly significant margin.
Conversely, Fortnite is the biggest video game on the planet right now, so the added Fortnite bundle is sure to go down a treat.
One point I need to make, don’t bother with the slightly cheaper 500GB PS4 model. Games these days take up a lot of space and 500GB as your storage option simply isn’t enough.
Included in this pack is the PS4 console and cables, a Dualshock 4 controller, and on the Fortnite side of things, the Neo Versa outfit, back bling, and 2,000 V-Bucks – the latter of which is Fortnite’s in-game currency used to buy even more items.
There’s another PS4 Bundle that drops the Fortnite content and instead comes with three games – Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, and God of War. The only problem, while Horizon is rated T for Teen, the other two are Rated M due to their gore and shocking imagery. That’s not to say 13-year-olds don’t play them, but I can’t recommend something that’s designed for adults.
To close this out, if you’ve got a child who loves their games, with such a strong library of child-friendly games (seriously, get them the Spider-Man Game), the PS4 is one gift that will never be returned.
Whether they already have the original Xbox One or they have yet to dip their toes into the water, the Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle is a great option. The Xbox One S looks better, is smaller, and is more powerful than its predecessor, and the upgrades don’t go unnoticed when jumping from the original to the Xbox One S.
This Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle comes with one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it comes with 1 month of Xbox Games Pass, EA Access, and a 14-day Xbox Live trial.
I don’t know about you, but my kids are always running out of power for their tech gizmos. Whether it’s the Nintendo Switch, a tablet, or a smartphone, kids bleed batteries dry.
That’s why the Mophie Power Boost XXL is such a great investment. It’s a sleek black box that can extend your device time by up to 100 hours.
Charge it up, then when their device is running low, simply plug this bad boy in and it’ll charge the battery, leaving them free to carry on with what they’re doing.
One thing I would note, don’t buy cheap power banks unless you know it’s a trusted brand that will have gone through safety checks. Mophie is a known brand in this field so when you’re buying one of their products, you know it’s going to be safe.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is one of the most exquisite Switch games around.
Seriously, you’ll lose yourself in this stunning pastel world.
There is so much to see and do here, too. Cooking food, exploring every nook and cranny, battling or avoiding monsters, all as you unravel the latest story.
On top of that are the dungeons, which act as a kind of puzzle with combat and a meaty boss fight to best.
If you’re a fan of the Elder Scrolls you’ll feel right at home here. Or, you know, if you just like really great games you will as well.
Recommended Ages: E10
This. Is. Incredible.
I’m not sure where to start with the McFarlane Toys Game of Thrones Viserion Ice Dragon.
This is a highly-detailed figure. The wings have wrinkles, the head has multiple horns, the tail has the dorsal fins, there’s even battle holes in the wings!
Even the removable cold-fire blast has seemingly infinite detail (‘blast’ accessories are normally where companies skip on detail).
Complete with articulation and a stand, if you’re a dragon fan, this is one action figure you won’t want to miss.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
A smash hit back in 2013, Attack on Titan is one of the many reasons that anime started to regain popularity in the States. The gruesome action series is about the life of protagonist Eren Jaeger and his friends who join the Survey Corps, a specialized military, in order to fight large creatures known as the titans. Most fans of anime have watched this series, which makes the Colossal Titan Nendroid and Playset both a collectible and a toy for those who wish to reenact the scenes, especially since the titans are cuter than their animated counterparts. For those who who rather have a figure of the Survey Corps, there are also several anime figures of the show’s characters available as well.
Funko Pops make for some of the best gifts a child can receive. There is almost a Funko Pop of everything, meaning kids can truly express themselves with a collection of Pops that mean something to them.
Seriously, there are so many different brands in Pop-form it’s impossible to list them all. From Spider-Man to popular video games like Overwatch and Fortnite, if you’re ever stuck for a gift, just think what they like and add the words “Funko” and “Pop” in front of it when searching. You’ll find a gift in seconds.
So, what are they? They’re essentially four-inch models of popular characters redesigned in the Funko style. What’ makes them so great is just how cool they look when you’ve got a shelf full of everything that matters to you. I have a mix of video games, TV shows, and movie Funko Pops all on a bookcase and it’s just a joy to look at.
Plus given the much lower price point when compared to action figures, they’re cheap enough to pick up with allowance money for rewards for doing homework or good behavior. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: Varies
As the biggest video game on the planet, Fortnite is hugely popular with teens everywhere.
But what are the best Fortnite figures? That’s where things get a little complicated. It feels like every major toy company has a Fortnite range to choose from. To simplify things, we’ll be focusing only on the best of the best by covering the McFarlane, Jazwares, and Moose Toys offerings.
The McFarlane range is the most premium of the bunch. These six-inch toys have tons of articulation, look the most realistic, and come with a bunch of killer accessories.
Jazwares, on the other hand, is a slightly more affordable alternative to the McFarlane offering. They’re still six-inchers, with articulation, but have a more cartoon feel to them. There’s still useful accessories and a solid amount of articulation. The only real difference is the paintwork, which is brighter and not quite as crisp as the McFarlane range. It’s only a minor gripe, though. They’re still really great figures you won’t go wrong with.
Jazwares also has a range of four-inch Fortnite toys to compliment the six-inchers, but in an overly-competitive world of Fortnite figures, I don’t rate them enough to recommend them over the other options here.
As for the Moose Toys range, they’re the most affordable of the bunch, but are only two-inches in height. These tiny figures are great for allowance money or for prize board rewards, but for older kids, they’re more likely to want the six-inch toys.
If I had to pick, for 13 year-olds I’d definitely go with the McFarlane or Jazwares six-inch range, simply because they look the best and make great display pieces when they’re not in use.
Recommended Ages: 8 – 15 Years of Age
Overwatch has become much more than just a video game; it’s now a cultural phenomenon. What better way to celebrate their love for this incredibly popular game than to get them an Overwatch figure. There are many different types available, with some of the lower tier ones (Funko Pops) starting at $9.50.
One of our favorite options is new in 2019, and it’s the LEGO Overwatch figures – particularly the Reinhardt/D.Va set.
Real talk. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Range are some of the best figures on the market.
Each figure comes with an absolutely obscene amount of articulation, which is important. As kids get older, they’re less likely to play with toys but will want to make and design killer displays. My eldest has a shelf set up with all his Marvel Legends on and it looks awesome.
Put simply, more articulation means more posing options.
But it’s not just posing that makes these figures so darn good. They nail the likeness of the characters they’re based on, come with really neat accessories like extra hands or heads, and if you collect all the figures in the wave, you get to build an extra figure.
Plus they’re super affordable, which is always a nice change when it comes to toys.
We’ve counted down the Best Marvel Legends previously, so if you need any more inspiration or want to check out more of the range, we’ve got you covered.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Got a kid who loves watching anime? In that case, there’s a real chance they’ll love My Hero Academia.
If you’re after an affordable My Hero gift, the best route to go is the McFarlane range of toys.
These things have tons of detail, accessories, and still manage to keep the cost down. Wonders will never cease, eh?
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The other anime option has to be Dragon Ball Z.
If they’re a fan of the show, the Dragon Stars Toys are the best route to go.
As with the My Hero toys, they mix articulation, likeness, and affordability into one neat package.
There are collector’s toys of anime characters that retail for around $100 per figure, but I am wholly unimpressed with the higher-end versions.
Weirdly enough, the lower cost toys are actually much better. Crazy, I know!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If there ever a situation where you can go wrong with a Joker figure? I thought not.
This McFarlane Joker figure’s design is based on the Arkham Asylum video game. It’s soooo cool! That smile is so freaking creepy it’s kind of brilliant.
If you’ve got any of the McFarlane Fortnite or Mortal Kombat figures, this Joker figure will scale perfectly with them.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
This Spawn Action Figure is on another level. If your kid likes Mortal Kombat, this toy is a must.
The level of detail on display here is insane. Everything from Spawn’s mask to the cape is expertly crafted.
As with the other McFarlane toys on this list, they’ll all scale together, so if your child wants to build a display, nothing will look out of place.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
If it’s high-quality toys with a healthy dose of nostalgia you’re after, look no further than the NECA TMNT Turtles in Time 4-Pack.
This pack is based on the video game of the same name, and features Leonardo, Donatello, a Foot Soldier, and the evil terrapin Slash.
Because these are NECA figures, all four feature a near perfect likenss, feature moving parts, and come with killer accessories. They are AWESOME!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Kids probably shouldn’t be watching John Wick, but given how young I was when I got into horror movies, I’m not one to judge.
If they are a fan of the new man in black, this Diamond Select John Wick Figure is a safe bet for a gift.
And yes, it even comes with his dog.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
Everyone loves Baby Yoda, so why not show your love with this rather cool Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Child Figure.
It stands at just under four-inches, making it perfect for nightstands or on top of cupboards.
Plus, given how many Funko Pops kids normally have, it’s sure to have friends to stand with.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Loads of kids still really like the horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s, so the selection of Funko Five Nights at Freddy’s Figures are a shoo-in.
They’ve got articulation and each figure comes with an accessory.
Not only that, they’re not super expensive, which is always a nice surprise.
Recommended Ages: 15 Years and Up
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, every family should have at least one copy of Monopoly.
That said, getting kids interested in property management isn’t easy, that’s why games like Fortnite Monopoly are always worth considering.
Gone are the boring real-world landmarks, and in their place are locations from Chapter One of Fortnite – places that mean something to kids.
The other main change is instead of collecting money, players collect health points, with the goal to accumulate the most health points and finish off other players. It’s like the game in that respect.
If you like board games that pit brother versus parent or daughter versus Mother, this is one deal that’s worth taking advantage of.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
This Star Wars Kylo Ren Lightsaber isn’t one of those cheap plastic flip-out lightsabers. This thing is the real deal.
It’s got some heft to it thanks to the real metal hilt. Not only that, it also makes authentic movie sound effects and has a more realistic light-up action.
The reason this costs so much more than the cheap plastic versions is simply because this is pure quality. There is no better lightsaber out there for the most die-hard Star Wars fans.
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
Seriously, the UBTECH Iron Man Mk50 Robot robot is the best interactive bot I’ve seen in recent memory. Thanks to an ingenious app, this thing can be easily programmed to perform a plethora of different tasks.
The front of the helmet lifts up just like the real thing, and underneath is a crisp LCD screen complete with Tony Stark’s face.
Don’t like Stark’s face? How about superimposing your child’s face onto it? They will LOVE that.
When you program Iron Man to walk about, the last thing you want is it falling off surfaces. Thankfully, Iron Man comes with IR sensors, so when a drop comes up, it’ll stop. Handy!
There’s also an augmented reality game where kids can use Iron Man to blast down enemy drones which looks like a lot of fun. Augmented reality is all the rage at the moment thanks to the likes of Pokemon Go, so to be able to take Iron Man around the real-world and play with it is sure to excite kids.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Sometimes you see a gift that is so silly you can’t help but love it.
This Burrito Blanket is as wild as they come. It’s a blanket that looks like a burrito! When the nice weather’s gone and everyone’s huddling together for warmth, why not take it one step further and wrap yourself up like a burrito?
Sure, this isn’t a main gift, but as a fun side gift, it’s sure to put a smile on their face.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Thanks to the popularity of the video-sharing site TikTok, kids now want flashing rooms.
If your kid is glued to their phone watching TikTok videoes, this pack of LED Strip Lights is well worth considering.
These are easy to set up, and best of all, come with remote to change the colors whenever your child wants.
My kid has something similar in their room and let me tell you, it makes the room look really warm and relaxing. Shame the lights don’t help with keeping it clean.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Every kid now wants a TikTok room. But if flashing LED lights aren’t your thing, the next best option is this Night Light with Bluetooth Speakers.
It’s bright enough to illuminate the room, and the best part, for me, is the Bluetooth speakers.
If your child has a mobile device they can hook it up to the night light and wirelessly stream their music. Cool!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Yes. it’s a beanie with headphones built-in. Cool or what?!
This Bluetooth Beanie Hat with Headphones is perfect for the child who loves music but hates being cold. It’s also surprisingly stylish, too.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Movies are a great way to keep kids entertained, and what better gift is there for the Marvel-loving child than this Marvel Studios Cinematic Collection Pack of Blu-Rays?
This set features every Marvel film from phase one, so that’s Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Incredible Hulk, Captain America, and The Avengers.
If they love Marvel and you need something to keep them busy when they’re off school, this pack is sure to keep them going for days.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
For the nerdy kid, this Hanes Men’s Humor Graphic T-Shirt is perfect.
It’s a plain black tee with the words “I’m thinking” below a loading icon. If they’re into tech, they’ll get it. They won’t laugh because they’re a teen and teens don’t laugh, but they’ll definitely laugh inside.
Recommended Ages: Varies by sizes
Nerf guns are timeless fun for kids of all ages. If you’ve got some in your house, this Targets for Nerf Guns Set is well worth a look.
This is a simple toy with a simple hook: Shoot the targets and best your high score.
Each time a target gets hit, the digital scorecard keeps track. I’m thinking if you’ve got other kids, or parents want to get involved, they totally can.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The RoWood Mechanical Gear Treasure Box is a gift that’ll make them go ‘huh?’ at first but then they’ll love it.
This is as much as a puzzle as it is a storage box. It comes deconstructed, and it’s up to kids to put it together. It’s kind of like over-the-top Lego in that sense.
Then once it’s built, kids can input a lock code and keep their valuables safe in something they built themselves. Doesn’t that sound like fun?
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
After a super affordable stocking filler? These Do Not Disturb I’m Gaming Socks are sure to generate a giggle.
They even may make you laugh when you ask them to do something and they just show your their feet.
Recommended Ages: Varies by Size
Kids fidget. That’s just how it is. If you’d rather they didn’t fidget with your stuff, this Infinity Cube Fidget Toy is a must.
Funnily enough, fidget toys are really great for relaxing, and they’re especially great for kids with autism. They focus the mind on a simple task, which in turn relaxes.
Plus, you know, they’re stocking filler prices, which always helps.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Here’s another one for the ‘perfect for gamers’ category, it’s the Paladone PlayStation Icons Light.
If your child is an Xbox player, maybe avoid this. You know how kids are. If they’re a PlayStation fan, though, you’re good.
This light has three different light modes, and in a rather cool twist, it’ll react to music. So if they’re blasting tunes, the lights will move along with it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Is your child rubbish at keeping track of time but always seems to know when gaming events are about to start? If so, get them this Controller Alarm Clock.
This clock is shaped like the PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller. It shows the time along with the date and has an alarm function.
Tell me this isn’t the coolest clock out there?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Kanjam is a great new game to play with friends or family at the beach or in the yard. It comes with two goals (small cans) and a Kanjam frisbee. It’s played in two teams of two (like cornhole), and there are many ways to score points. You can get 3 points for a slam dunk, 2 points if you hit the can, 1 point if it’s deflected and it hits the can, and then an instant win if you happen to throw your disc into the little slot in the front. Games are played to 21, and it’s incredibly fun. Your 13-year-old will love the competitive game, and he’ll love having something to play with his friends.
One of 2017’s most anticipated games was Destiny 2 for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC. It’s an action shooter that highly suggests playing with friends. It’s heavy on the sci-fi, complete with laser rifles, spaceships, and alien races. And, trust me when I tell you, all of his friends are going to be playing it.
While I typically like to avoid giving gift cards as much as possible, picking out video games for someone else can be a nightmare. Kids are very particular about the types of games they want to play, so getting them something like Call of Duty when they’re a Battlefield 1 player won’t go over well. So, why not let them pick? Get them a GameStop Gift Card and put whatever value you want on it. It’ll save you the headache of trying to determine their most wanted games, and it’ll save them the disappointment.