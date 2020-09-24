51 Best Gifts for 9 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

Finding the best gifts for 9 year old boys isn’t easy. Don’t worry though, we’ve checked every corner of the Internet to bring you the most in-demand toys for every kind of child.
It’s no surprise the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle made the list of Amazon holiday toys 2019. It. Is. AMAZING!
To give you an idea of the scale, this set takes 6020-pieces to build. Even by LEGO standards that’s a lot.
It’s not just the intricate Hogwarts castle you’ll be building either.
The rear of this build is a selection of different Hogwarts rooms, complete with micro-figures to fill the hallways and classrooms.
My favorite thing about this set is you can use it as a family activity. Because of its size, it’s perfect for sitting around a table while everyone chips in.
You can even download extra instructions from the LEGO website so everyone has their own.
While expensive, there is no better LEGO set around.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander is so freaking cool!
Not only do you get to build three large Star Wars robots, these bots can be programmed to perform different actions via the app.
You can have them as remote-controlled droids, or teach them to unlock LEGO locks. It’s amazing.
Plus each droid has its own personality, different sounds, and different uses.
If you’re after something a little different that’s going to get kids thinking about technology and how things work, this could be one of the best gifts for 9 year old boys around.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
It’s no surprise the LEGO Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School is one of the best toys for 9 year old boys there is.
All of the LEGO Hidden Side toys work in augmented reality, meaning if your child has a mobile device, they can play a video game with the toy.
This set is without question the best of the whole Hidden Side range.
It’s massive and crammed pack full of tiny details. Just take a look at how even the walls have different shades of brick on. It’s the little touches that make these sets so killer.
The spooky aesthetic really adds another dimension to these sets, too.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
The Robot Wunderkind Kit isn’t a toy you won’t have heard of but is definitely one you should consider.
What exactly is it? It’s a mix of building and coding.
On the building front, there are pieces to snap together a robot of your own design. If your child collects LEGO, those pieces are compatible, meaning the options to create are near-endless.
On the coding side of things, if your child has a mobile device they can easily code their robot to perform different tricks. Or if tricks aren’t their thing, they can just drive this toy around almost like a remote-controlled car.
Seriously check out the video on the Amazon page. This thing is much, much more than just another STEM toy.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
One of the other best toys for 9 year old boys is the Imaginext Fisher-Price DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile.
Is it a Batmobile or a Bat-tank? Trick question, it’s both!
Throw in the ability to control this toy-like an R/C car, and you can imagine how much kids are going to love this.
Imaginext, in my opinion, is the best range of toys for younger kids.
They’re durable, affordable, and above all else, fun.
Not only that, there’s loads of different Imaginext to collect, all at different price points, meaning kids can pick up the smaller sets with their allowance money and pick up the larger sets for Birthdays or Christmas.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Whenever I’m asked for advice on video game console choices, I always recommend the Nintendo Switch.
Not only does the Switch have a massive library of games already available, the majority of its games are designed for kids.
And that’s not to say these games are dumbed down or aren’t fun for adults, but Nintendo knows who its audience is.
The Switch also has the best feature ever conceived: Being able to work on the TV or as a gaming tablet.
It’s a two in one that’s perfect for the bedroom or long car trips.
IGN even went as far as deeming the Nintendo Switch as “great.”
In terms of which games to go with, Pokemon Let’s Go!, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, or if they’re into Marvel, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3 are all games you won’t go wrong with.
Each of the games I’ve mentioned are all perfect for any age group (even for adults!) with the exception of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, which is aimed at teens.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet is the ultimate gift for Marvel fans.
I’ve written a lot about Marvel Legends in the past, mostly because they’re the best Marvel toys at a lower price-point, and this Power Gauntlet is no different.
I need to stress here, this isn’t just some plastic play glove. Hasbro has gone above and beyond to make something fans will love.
This 19.5-inch glove is fully articulated, the Infinity stones all pulsate light, and the middle stone makes sounds inspired by the movies.
What’s more, when fans aren’t playing with this, the fingers can be locked into a fist position, turning this toy into one hell of a display piece.
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
The PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower Playset is going to be huge this Christmas.
So much so, the moment we first heard about it we covered it.
It’s a massive playset with lights and sounds, a huge slider, lookout tower, and space for all the PAW Patrol pups.
It also comes with a Chase figure and the Mighty Pups cruiser.
If your not-so-little-one loves everything PAW Patrol, this playset comes easy to recommend.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Treasure X King’s Gold Treasure Tomb has seemingly come out of nowhere but is certain to be of the biggest gifts for 9 year old boys there is.
This playset comes with traps, dig experiences, three figures (one of which is exclusive to this set), secret doors and a vault.
It can also be folded up neatly for easy storage or if they want to take it to a friend’s house.
All in all, it’s a cool set that takes its cues from PLAYMOBIL but also adds to the formula with a more older-kid aesthetic.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
I can’t believe I’m about to say this about a Rubik’s cube, but the Giiker Super Cube is seriously one of the most impressive toys I’ve played with this year.
Where the magic happens is in the Super Cube’s app integration.
I always end up getting stuck with Rubik’s cubes, and I’m sure many a child does.
But here’s the thing: The app can reset the cube!
Somehow – witchcraft I assume – the app is able to track where all the colored panels are, then guide the player on-screen by showing them specifically where to move to reset it. It’s seriously impressive!
You can also use the above method to create different patterns on the cube, all while being guided by the app.
Then there’s the games, my favorite of which sees you control a little person who collects coins by moving the real-world cube to control the in-game character.
Yes, the cube is also a video game-like controller!
What Giiker has built here is a classic with a modern twist that’s appealing to the kids of today.
Kids love video games, so when you combine that with a classic like a Rubik’s cube you get one of a kind magic.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is the best tablet for kids.
It’s affordable, comes in a kid-proof case, and Amazon is doing a deal where if it does get damaged, they’ll replace it.
The Amazon App Store isn’t as populated as Google Play, but it’s still got all the killer apps kids know and love.
You don’t want to start kids off on an iPad if you’re worried about it getting obliterated.
Start them off small at first and see how they get on.
In terms of specifications (don’t worry, I won’t bog you down with loads of tech speak), the only thing to really consider at this price point is storage space, of which, the Fire 7 comes equipped with16GB.
The ideal amount of storage is 32GB. That said, 16GB is just enough for younger kids. So long as they know how to uninstall an app when they’re done with it, 16GB should last them (you can also expand the storage via a micro SD card).
I could get into screen quality and RAM, but to be honest, it’s easier to just think as them as enough given the lower price point of the Fire 7.
Yes, they are more powerful tablets out there, but as far as budget tablets go, the Fire 7 is the best on the market.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Hot Wheel is always a safe bet for a gift idea.
This Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set is pure mayhem.
It’s a set where crashing cars into each other at high speeds isn’t a happy accident, it’s intended.
Honestly, the joy of crashing cars into one another isn’t ever going to get old. Kids will always find it fun.
This thing is massive, as well, coming in at five-feet (!!!!) in length. That’s long that most of the kids who’ll be playing with it!
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Fortnite is one of the biggest video games on the planet right now, so it’s not in the least bit surprising the Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus has made it into the top Amazon holiday toys 2019.
This set comes with a mini Fortnite battle bus for kids to whizz through the air, two, two-inch figures in Funko Ops and Burnout, and a host of tiny accessories.
I got sent some of these figures earlier in the year and was surprised by how well they held up, despite being quite small.
If you’ve got a kid who loves everything Fortnite, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Ravensburger Gravitrax Marble Run Toy is thought-provoking fun.
A quick detour: A lot of STEM toys are of low quality. This, however, is worth every penny.
It is, in simple terms, a make your own marbler run.
Only the hook here is the course pieces can all be deconstructed to make differently-sized pieces, leading to a near-endless supply of options.
It also comes with detailed instructions, and as this is a STEM toy, is sure to develop your child’s critical thinking.
Although this set may not have household name brand power, it’s sure to be loved. How many times have kids made their own Hot Wheels track out of cardboard or raced cars off their beds or down the stairs?
This set is that game, only more structured and designed to aid their development.
If you’re after one of the most unusual gifts for 9 year old boys, this is well worth checking out.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The NERF Ultra One is one of the most advanced NERFs to date.
Our resident NERF specialist went hands-on with this new gun and came away impressed.
What’s so special about it? Basically, this is the first blaster in a new line that introduces new types of NERF darts.
The Ultra Darts, as they’re known, are the furthest flying darts the company has ever produced, with some reaching up to distances of 120ft. 120ft! That’s mad!
This pack comes with 25 of the new Ultra Darts, all of which fit snuggly into the blaster’s rounded chamber for rapid-fire action.
Just keep in mind this gun needs for C batteries to activate the rapid-fire function, which are, sadly, not included. Boo.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Just because the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Bike Rescue is affordable doesn’t mean it isn’t incredible value.
This comes with three mini-figures in Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Moralez), and Carnage. That is a great selection kids who know Spider-Man will LOVE.
There’s also loads of accessories, including massive tentacles for Carnage, and an excellent Spider-Bike to build.
It’s a fantastic set that’s at an even better price-tag.
Love Spidey? Check our more AWESOME Spider-Man toys here.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with Pokemon toys.
This Pokémon Electronic & Interactive My Partner Pikachu Toy is just good, wholesome fun, you know?
Touch this little electric mouse and it’ll wriggle its arms and ears.
It also contains over one hundred different Interactions and has a light-up function.
And like all good gifts, it’s quite affordable, too!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Get this: The Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie Activity Kit literally lets kids create their own stop-animation.
How cool is that?!
The app for mobile devices is free, and this set comes with all the different LEGO pieces kids need to get up and running.
Plus there’s an 80-page book to explain how it all works.
And the best bit? It’s a gift that won’t break the bank.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
After an alternative to Monopoly? Go with the Funko Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game: Harry Potter.
Go head to head in four exciting scenarios as you traverse through familiar locations.
The best part is you can play this as a standalone game or combine it with other Funko board games to create totally new experiences.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
If the idea of having an actual banker oversee your Monopoly game sounds good, go with this Monopoly Voice Banking Electronic Family Board Game.
It’s Monopoly as you know and love, albeit with one modern twist.
Instead of stopping the game to pass money between players, simply press a button then give a command (like “Pay rent on Marvin Gardens,”) and the faceless virtual banker will transfer the money into the right account.
It’s a cool idea, and is really useful for people with disabilities.
Recommended Ages; 8 Years and Up
This Thomas & Friends Fisher-Price Super Cruiser is another gift that’s great for kids who love trains.
It’s a larger two-in-one that transforms from a storage cruiser into a racetrack.
This set also includes three trains – Thomas, Nia, and Percy – and is compatible with other Thomas playsets, meaning they can be clipped together.
Thomas and Friends is still beloved by kids everywhere, so any toy based on Thomas that helps with their development is sure to go down a treat.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This LEGO DUPLO Town Fire Station is perfect for really young builders.
DUPLO is much chunkier than LEGO, so it’s easier for kids to grip and snap into place.
But despite its simplicity, this set has a lot for kids to play with and build.
It’s not just the obvious stuff like the fire station, either. There’s lots of little details for kids to explore and discover.
And it’s worth remembering, with DUPLO you don’t need to stick to the instructions. You can build something equally as fun and beautiful just by jamming blocks together and hoping for the best. It’s a win/win.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Educational Insights Artie 3000 The Coding Robot is a really cool idea.
Plug colored pens into the head, then with a mobile device, code a path over some paper.
As if by magic, this little robot will drive over the paper while also creating a beautiful pattern.
This may appear complex, it’s been designed with children in mind, so it’s easy to understand while also challenging them to learn through fun.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets is wacky, unique, and a whole lot of fun.
This set comes with four model toys – a dragon, narwhal, yeti, and Unicorn – all of which are a pearly white.
But with the included Crayola felt pens, kids can give these toys their own unique design.
And when they tire of how they look, just place them in the toy bathtub, give them a good wash with water, and they’re good to be colored in again.
Why is the above detail so great? Because kids make mistakes. And when it’s on paper, they can feel like they’ve messed up. But with the ability to run a toy under a tap clean it off, kids can keep trying with ease without fear of getting it wrong.
And on top of that, it’s super-affordable. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Create your own candy kits are in at the moment, so the Thames & Kosmos Rainbow Gummy Candy Lab is a smart gift idea.
This set is all about making your own gummies.
You can make unicorns, clouds, or if you’re feeling fruity, a rainbow-colored unicorn.
This set comes with everything you need to get up and running, including gelatin mixture, red, yellow, blue, and white gummy candy colors, molds, and a 16-page book to teach kids how everything works.
It’s a fun set, and getting kids into science early through delicious treats is sure to get them thinking and asking questions.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The McFarlane range of Fortnite figures are not only some of the best gifts for 9 year old boys, but they’re also the best Fortnite figures on the market.
This McFarlane Ice King Figure is a near-perfect recreation of the character it’s based on.
The armor has all the right pieces, and crucially, the right shape. It’s packed full of articulation – something that’s important for playability and for posing. And let’s face it, kids are going to want to model these toys in different dance poses.
This figure also comes with a sword weapon, pickaxe, and the Ice King’s cape.
You also get a handy display base, which is excellent for showing this toy off when it’s not in use.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The Fortnite Battle Royale Collection range is the best when it comes to Fortnite toys that don’t break the bank.
This Port-A-Fort playset is super affordable.
Kids get to build the port-a-fort building themselves, so there’s an air of LEGO to this set.
In terms of figures to play with, you get the Infiltrator toy, who comes with a sniper rifle and a port-a-fort grenade.
What amazes me about the figures is despite standing at 2.5-inches in height, they’re surprisingly durable. You’d expect them to break really easily, but thanks to the bendy plastic used, they don’t.
I got sent this set a while ago and my kids absolutely love it. For around the price of one of the more expensive Fortnite figures, you can get a playset and a few of the figures. In fact, you can pick up the two-packs of the figures for under $10. Now that’s great value!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Another excellent and affordable Fortnite set is this Stormwing X-4 Playset.
With a 10-inch wingspan, this thing is big. Not big by everyone’s standards, but given these figures are 2.5-inchers, it’s big by the Battle Royale Collection’s standards.
The actual plane is really detailed. So much so, they’ve even managed to get the Cuddle Team Leader motif on the side.
On the toy front, you get the Ice King, who was a level 100 battle pass reward in-game, which basically means he was rare and for that reason, players love him.
Again, despite its size, it’s surprisingly detailed. I genuinely have no idea how they’ve managed to cram so much detail into such a small space.
He also comes with his trusty pickaxe.
If you’re after something that combines affordability and fun, this could be one of the best gifts for 9 year old boys around.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You will never go wrong with remote-controlled toys.
This Fortnite RC ATK Playset gets all the detail of the vehicle right, and it’s easy to drive around.
The controls are simple: One stick goes forward and backward, while the other controls the left and right turning.
Of course, this isn’t the most advanced remote-controlled out there, but given the low price point, the simplicity is understandable.
Aside from the ATK, you also get a Drift figure with pickaxe.
I’m not massively into the Drift figure if I’m being honest. The face doesn’t look right and there’s a lack of real detail to the design. That said, kids are buying this for the RC ATK. So as an unimportant extra, it’s fine.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
When buying Marvel toys, you can never go wrong with Wolverine. Everyone loves Wolverine.
I really like how this figure came out. The X-Force black outfit makes Wolverine look even cooler if you ask me.
The shoulder swivels are a fairly new addition to Marvel Legends and they are great, and allow the figure to crank its arms much further back.
That may not sound all that exciting, but when kids want to play with a toy, more articulation is always better. Especially with a character like Wolverine who beats up his foes with his fists.
Something else I love is you can remove his claws to give him a sheathed look. Neat!
Don’t forget, if you’re after the Best Marvel Legends figures, we’ve already counted down the latest and greatest from this year.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Marvel Legends Nightcrawler Figure is one of the best figures the Marvel Legends range has produced.
The likeness is uncanny. Marvel Legends always get the likeness right, but this figure takes it to a whole ‘nother level.
Not only that, you also get three different interchangeable heads so you can truly customize this figure to your liking.
And you get an extra hand should you wish to ditch the cutless look.
If you’re wondering what that random floating arm is, that’s from Wendigo. If you end up buying all the figures in this wave, they come with different pieces to build a giant figure.
Hasbro sent me this wave and let me tell you, the buildable Wendigo figure is incredible!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Marvel Legends Deadpool Corps Playset is just good, silly fun.
On the figure front, you get a highly-articulated Deadpool toy. It’s a repaint of the same one I own and I love it. It’s got the smaller details right, the colors pop, and the head sculpt is top-notch.
You also get a – wait for it – Deadpool dog and Deadpool squirrel. Why? No idea, but this is the kind of silliness you’d expect from Deadpool so I’m certain younger fans are going to love these additions.
This set also comes with a really well-designed Deadpool scooter. What’s more, it comes with a sticker sheet so kids can customize their ride to their liking. What a great little touch that is!
Although this costs more than a single Marvel Legends figure, the extra characters and the vehicle really justify the extra cost.
Plus you can never go wrong with toy vehicles.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Kids love bulky figures, and this Marvel Legends Two Pack has two of the bulkiest figures ever produced.
The Juggernaut figure is actually a build-a-figure – a larger toy you’d normally get from buying an entire wave of Marvel Legends and putting all the pieces together. So to see this toy in an affordable price bracket is very cool indeed.
That figure’s also had a few changes since it was first released. With this new version, you get extra hands, head, and a battle-damaged helmet.
Both figures look really great. I’m kind of amazed at how much the metallic silver pops on the Colossus figure.
All in all, this is a great set, and if you’ve got a little X-Men fan in the house, this gift is sure to go down a treat.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
This Arcade1up Street Fighter 2 Cabinet is one of the coolest gifts for 9 year old boys ever.
First up, what is it? Well, it’s literally an arcade cabinet. Like the ones you’d find in shops you throw money into.
The only discernible difference is this one stands at four-feet in height so you can pull up a chair and get comfy (although you can buy a kickstand if you want it to be the same size as the real thing).
In terms of games, yo get Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Super Street Fighter ll Turbo – which is essentially the holy land of Street Fighter games.
All run without any issues, and more importantly, they run just like the arcade versions.
These arcade cabinets are really easy to set up as well. There’s plenty of YouTube videos showing you, but to be honest, all you need is the instructions and you’re set.
Sure, this may be a little more on the pricier side, but if your a parent who wants to share your youth with your kids, or if you’re looking for something they’re going to freak out over, you really can’t go wrong.
Oh, and before I forget, we’ve
around, so feel free to hit up that post if you want to see more.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Fortnite is the biggest video game on the planet right now, and Jenga is always going to be a fun family game, so this Fortnite Jenga comes easy to recommend.
Although you can just take it in turns stacking and pulling bits out while hoping nothing falls, there is also a spinner for a more structured game.
What’s great about this is while it’s still Jenga blocks, each has been given a Fortnite makeover to make it look like it’s been ripped straight out of the game’s different areas.
Plus for this price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Move over Funko Pops, the newest collecting craze is all about cosplaying ducks.
This TUBBZ Spyro Collectible is a plastic duck that dresses up as Spyro The Dragon from the kid’s video game of the same name.
I got sent some of the Borderlands 3 TUBBZ a while ago and I kind of love them.
They are absolutely silly, and very much an acquired taste. But given how much hassle it is to get my kids to have a bath, having something fun for them to play with really helps.
Oh, and these toys also come in a cute little bathtub display base, so when they’re not in use, they can take pride of place on any display shelf.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’ve got a WWE fan in the house, this WWE Tough Talkers Ring Playset is well worth checking out.
First and foremost, this is a wrestling ring complete with turnbuckles and springy ropes.
But where this set differs is through the use of Mattel’s PRO-ID tech, the ring reacts to different wrestling figures.
Plop a figure in the ring and you’ll hear WWE announcer Jojo introduce them. It can also play WWE theme songs, crowd noises, chants, and wrestling sounds. Cool!
And, of course, there’s cages on each side of the ring to create a mini Elimination Chamber match.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Rey Mysterio is hugely popular with kids thanks to his high-flying athleticism, so this Elite Rey Mysterio toy is a safe bet for any wrestling fan.
This figure is really great as well. Rey’s mask is near perfect, and his tattoos look excellent.
He also comes with a t-shirt accessory and two interchangeable hands.
My favorite accessory is the flight stand. I’m certain kids will have some fun getting him into different high-flying poses.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Another wrestler who’s popular with kids is Finn Balor.
This toy is another winner. The paint job on Balor is very, very good. It looks exactly like it does on the tv.
And because this is an Elite figure, that means this toy also comes with Balor’s demon accessories (a sash, headgear, and tassels).
It’s a really solid figure that captures the wrestler’s likeness effortlessly.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You know what I love? More for less. And with this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Four Pack offering all four turtles for one low price, this really is more for less.
Each of the four figures is great, but where this four-pack excels is in the accessories.
Each Turtle comes with a version of their iconic weapon, but each of them has a motion effect attached that looks all kinds of awesome.
As well, Leo and Mikey both come with skateboards. COWABUNGA!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Not all LEGO gifts need to cost a bomb. Gifts like this LEGO Technic WHACK! are fun for on a budget.
LEGO Technic is always fun to mess around with. Instead of bricks to build a house or castle, you’ve got more rod-like pieces to build a car.
And the best part? Pull this thing back then let it go to see it zoom away at high speeds.
Technic, for me, is great for getting kids to think about how things are put together. Building a house from LEGO bricks is cool, don’t get me wrong. But building a car is sure to teach them a few things.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you’re after something to help develop your child’s problem-solving skills, Gravity Maze is the game for you.
As the saying goes, this game is easy to pick up, difficult to master.
How it works is you need to stack up marble boxes then run a marble through them to reach the end.
The catch? Some of the sides are blocked, and you can only use certain colors or place on specific tiles.
How will you twist your pillar and stack them up to reach the goal? That’s the challenge.
This isn’t just a one-run game either. There’s 60 challenges, ranging from beginner to expert to master.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down Kit is absolutely phenomenal.
There is SO MUCH DETAIL in this thing. Seriously, if there’s ever been a time to use Amazon’s zoom function it’s now.
If you’ve not seen Stranger Things, this set is based on the main house from season one, albeit with an upside down version on the underneath.
LEGO even managed to find a way to bring Hopper’s police car into the set. How cool is that?
On the mini-figure front, this 2,287-piece set comes with all the series favorites, including Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper and the Demogorgon.
This set is designed for ages 16 and up, so I’d suggest using this as a fun family activity where everyone can get involved.
There really isn’t much else to say about this set, simply because looking at the image does a better job of explaining how awesome it is.
And it. IS. AWESOME!
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
This LEGO Spider-Man Set is super cool.
Kids love the buildable figures, and this Venom is an absolute beast. It’s bulky and the head is almost spooky. It looks menacing in the right kind of way.
The Spider-Mech isn’t as cool as the Venom figure but it’s still cool. You can actually fit the Spider-Man mini-figure in, which is neat.
Elsewhere in this set you also get mini-figure versions of Venom, Ghost-Spider (Spider-Gwen!), aunt May, and a selection of web-slinging accessories.
And don’t forget, if you’re after the
we’ve got a gift guide up and ready to go.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster Iron Man Kit is one of my favorite picks for kids.
Seriously, the Hulkbuster figure totally justifies this set.
It’s bulky, detailed, and the head lifts up and the front opens so you can place an Iron Man mini-figure inside as the pilot. Cool, right?
Elsewhere in the set, you get four mini-figures in Bruce Banner, Falcon, an Outrider, and Proxima Midnight, as well as a mini alien turret that fires balls.
The mini-figure selection is great, and the Hulkbuster is one of the best LEGO figures to date. There really isn’t much to fault with this set. It’s great!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The LEGO Stark Jet Building Kit is great for kids who love spaceships (or Marvel).
This set comes with a super detailed and deceptively large Stark jet to build, as well as mini-figure versions of Spider-Man, Mysterio, Nick Fury, Happy Hogan.
That’s a great selection of mini-figures. If your child has seen Far From Home, you can almost be certain they’ll want those figures. Well, aside from Happy. But the other three are great!
There’s also a selection of accessories in this set, including two mini Mysterio drones, which are quite simple, but still kind of awesome.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
It is really great to see a LEGO Batmobile Set at a lower price-point.
Sometimes they cost loads, sometimes they cost a bit. But this one? This one’s nice and affordable.
In a really neat twist, the fire actually spins when you move it along the floor. I love little touches like that.
The Batmobile itself is really well-designed. It’s not based on any specific model of the Batmobile it seems, which means LEGO can take the wheel and drive the design in a different direction (too many car puns?).
You also get a host of accessories and two mini-figures – Batman and The Joker.
All in all, this is a great little set at an even better price.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
With My Hero Academia back in every anime-loving child’s mind, I’m sure this McFarlane Deku Figure is sure to be top of everyone’s list.
I’m always in awe of McFarlane toys. McFarlane nail the likeness, the toys are packed with articulation, and there’s always a good amount of extra accessories.
And they’re not super over-priced!
This Izuku “Deku” Midoriya figure comes with removable All For One power effects which clip onto the arms, as well as an angry face you can switch in and out as you please.
Plus, as this is McFarlane, this toy also comes with a display base so when it’s not being played with, it can take pride of place on any child’s shelf.
Also, naturally, we’ve spent some time picking out the best My Hero Academia toys, so if you’re looking for all kinds of My Hero gifts, we’ve got you covered.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Trying to find affordable Dragon Ball Z figures isn’t easy. Thankfully, Bandai Namco recently released the Dragon Stars series which matches high-quality toys with a lower price point.
What’s crazy about this line is despite launching into a lower price bracket, these figures are still insanely good.
Just look at the chest shading. Most toys around this price don’t have shading, they go with flat color and that’s it. So to see this level of detail is a great sign.
Elsewhere, the face is near perfect, it’s got tons of articulation, and colors all pop.
Again, this is a premium figure for an affordable price. You really won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’re after an even more affordable Dragon Ball Z toy, go with this Kid Buu Funko Pop.
Dragon Ball Z is still really popular in part thanks to having the movies on Netflix.
And with free streaming apps Crunchyroll and Funimation, getting access to Anime is easier than it’s ever been.
Plus kids will always love cartoons. That’s just how it is.
Funko Pops are one of the best gifts going. There’s a Funko Pop for almost everything, spanning TV shows, film, video games, the NBA – there’s even one of the Queen of England!
Point being, any child can make a collection of their favorite characters and really express themselves with said collection.
Oh, and they’re super cheap, which always helps.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Minecraft is once again more popular than ever, so Minecraft gifts are always a safe bet. But if you’re after something a little cooler than your average Minecraft toy, go with this Minecraft Comic Maker Two Pack.
This pack comes with two figures – Steve and an Iron Golem – and a host of accessories including blocks, extra faces, and weapons.
But the real hook here is being able to create your very own Minecraft comic.
Just download the free Minecraft Comic Maker app on a mobile device then you’re free to set up your toys, snap a picture, and add words to the speech bubbles.
Kids love being able to create, and being able to design their own comic without needing an art qualification is sure to go down well.
And who knows, maybe you’ll have the next Stan Lee on your hands!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up