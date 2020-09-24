51 Best Gifts for 9 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

It’s no surprise the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle made the list of Amazon holiday toys 2019. It. Is. AMAZING!

To give you an idea of the scale, this set takes 6020-pieces to build. Even by LEGO standards that’s a lot.

It’s not just the intricate Hogwarts castle you’ll be building either.

The rear of this build is a selection of different Hogwarts rooms, complete with micro-figures to fill the hallways and classrooms.

My favorite thing about this set is you can use it as a family activity. Because of its size, it’s perfect for sitting around a table while everyone chips in.

You can even download extra instructions from the LEGO website so everyone has their own.

While expensive, there is no better LEGO set around.

Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up