TUBBZ Cosplaying Ducks: Borderlands 3, Skyrim, and More Available Now (Updated!)

I never thought I’d be writing this, but one of the hottest new toys for Christmas is the range of TUBBZ Cosplaying Ducks.

DUCKS!

Mad, isn’t it? Yet the talented folks over at Numskull have created a new must-have collectible by combining ducks with video game characters.

The entire range currently spans Borderlands 3, Skyrim, Fallout, Spyro, Crash Bandicoot, Street Fighter, Destiny, Lord of the Rings, DC Comics, and – wait for it – Ghostbusters!

That’s a massive amount of properties to be working with, and pretty much means there’s a TUBBZ duck for everyone. I am so here for that Tiny Tina TUBBZ duck.

What separates this range from rival collectibles (cough Funko cough) is how much detail Numskull has managed to cram onto each duck. They’re super-detailed, which is impressive given they’re, well, ducks!

Another quick point, as we’re nearing Q4, it’s a smart idea to get the ones you want as soon as possible to avoid everywhere selling out of the more sought after TUBBZ ducks.

So, where has what? Keep reading to find out. Oh, and be sure to check out the TUBBZ Cosplaying Ducks video at the bottom to see what the duck is going on.

Amazon: Not Currently Available, But…

While there’s currently no sign of the ducks on Amazon, I’ve been in contact with Numskull who’s assured me they are coming to Amazon. So if you’re a Prime user, definitely check back in with us in the next few days.

Currently BestBuy is one of the few places to have the quacktacular TUBBZ ducks in stock. I should note, as of writing BestBuy only has the Borderlands 3 TUBBZ Ducks in. Should that change, we’ll be sure to update.

Walmart: Not Currently Available

Currently, there’s no sign of the TUBBZ Cosplaying Ducks on Walmart. As always, if that changes, we’ll be sure to update.

